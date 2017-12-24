Kitty Kitty Bank Bang

Ironies-Upala Sen

Buddhu's relationship with the bank is necessary, but platonic. This is where the salary is parked. Part of it goes to pay bills, make online purchases. What is left after the good life is put away for the winter years. Buddhu never questioned the goodness of banks till DeMon. Had heard of bank runs - Union Bank of Calcutta in 1848, Palai Central Bank in 1960 - but paid scant attention thinking such things had passed into the realm of history.

Ghajini

Buddhu suffers from short-term memory loss. Has forgotten the queues from last year. Was in raptures over the new copper sulphate Rs 50 note and the orange 200 when he heard PM ji say - Government is working towards protecting interests and rights of depositors. Buddhu was cold. Reassuring words from PMji? This time of the year? Not a good sign.

Bahubali

PM ji was talking about the Banking Bill. The Buddhimans were writing reams. It entailed the creation of a new power centre that would be the boss of all things financial; less power to the RBI, CVC, CBI. The boss of it would be the Government. Greedy, thought Buddhu, but he still couldn't see why he should care.

Golmaal Returns

The Buddhimans harped on the bail-in provision, wherein depositors save a flai-ling bank. In bail-out, outsiders save. But when do banks need rescuing, wondered Buddhu. When they run out of money. But when would they run out of money? When someone borrowed lots and didn't return. Such as? The TV prompted - Mallya hearing. Buddhu is slow to react; it's a race thing. The Buddhimans claim small depositors have nothing to worry. Buddhu is about to crawl into his quilt, when FM ji starts talking. "Drafting is on... corrections will take place." Talk of correction from FMji? This time of the year? Definitely not a good sign. Brrrr.