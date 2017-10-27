Killer instinct

If you see a lonely figure standing next to the elevator at a shopping mall, kind of forlorn, if not despondent, know that it's me. I am studying human behaviour, some of it very wild. You can even call it a blood sport. For example, as the lift reaches the ground floor, and it is quite empty, the lift doors open, and two or three persons look ready to step out, but they cannot. Because the two or three persons who were waiting outside will get in first, before the ones inside can get out. The lift, I repeat, is practically empty. A minor collision follows; two heads bump. The fittest survives. The one coming out curses, the one going goes in breezily, without a care, and of course without an apology. This happened on a quiet Monday morning. On a crowded Saturday evening, the violence in unimaginable. The lift is, as it is, very full. Yet, when it touches the ground floor, the crowd outside tries to get in all at once, without letting people out. The crowd outside flows into the lift, so many, I had not thought the food court had undone so many. Then I hear a muffled roar as those inside are ejected in one mass of flailing arms and legs, some slightly limping. Once I had made the mistake of getting in with my daughter. Inside, I couldn't locate her at first. When I did, she looked as if she had been flattened against the elevator wall. I understand the hurry to get to the latest film, or to the imagined dinner, or just the pure desire to look at the latest unaffordable brand and fantasize. But my question is, if a crowd can kill for a place in the lift, what is it capable of doing in a life-and-death situation? The mind boggles. And why does the same rush take place in multi-floor government offices? If these employees are in such murderous hurry, what do they do when they reach their seats? Therefore, I think Calcutta is the most competitive of all cities, but most of the competition happens within lifts. I never try to enter one. I lean backward in a pensive dream, outside, trying to read Glanvil's book and acquire the arts to rule the workings of men's brains.