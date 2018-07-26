Just a bit of din

Swapan Dasgupta

An interesting, if trivial, feature of last Friday's no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government was that the hype and excitement outside Parliament, particularly in the TV channels, wasn't even remotely shared by the members of parliament. Despite the statement by Sonia Gandhi that the Opposition did have the numbers to topple the government, her optimism wasn't shared by the MPs. On the contrary, the day-long debate was at best seen as a positioning exercise that would give early indications of the nature of the election campaign the country would witness before next year's polls. Additionally, it would also test the extent to which the all-in Opposition unity would be effective. However, it was always clear that the debate and the floor strength would be a guarded and tentative affair.

The quantum of Opposition unity was obviously a keen point of interest for all those forces determined to see the back of Prime Minister Modi in 2019. In the event, the evidence clearly pointed to the fact that the complete polarization of forces between those who favour Modi and those who are opposed to him was still a work in progress.

In the Opposition camp, the tensions between the Telugu Desam Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi - each controlling different wings of the erstwhile, united Andhra Pradesh - were still alive and politically significant. It was also clear that the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal is anxious to maintain its equidistance and autonomy, and not be sucked into formally aligning itself with either the government or the Opposition. Patnaik's neutral stand, which resulted in the BJD staging a walk-out on a flimsy pretext even before its MPs had intervened in the debate, was not merely based on the formal conviviality he maintains with the entire political class. A shrewd political player, despite appearances to the contrary, Patnaik sees great advantages in ensuring that the 2019 assembly and Lok Sabha elections,which would be held simultaneously, are triangular in nature. In Odisha, like in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party is the rising force in the Opposition, having upstaged the Congress as the Number Two party. At the same time, the collapse of the Congress in the state has not been as total as, say, happened in Tripura. If the Congress still manages to notch up anything between 15 per cent and 18 per cent of the vote, a triangular fight will contribute to a BJD sweep in both the assembly and the Lok Sabha.

Likewise, the government benefited in the numbers game with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam opposing the no-confidence vote. This support was owed entirely to the vulnerability of the state government because of inner-party tensions in the post-Jayalalithaa AIADMK. The battle to inherit the legendary Amma's mantle has resulted in the film star, Rajinikanth, V.K. Sasikala's nephew, T.T.V. Dinakaran, and the two factions of the official AIADMK led by the chief minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and the former chief minister, O. Panneerselvam, battling one another but keeping all their options open. All these players realize that they may need the blessings and support of the prime minister to give them an incremental vote, vital if the formidable vote bank of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is to be countered. There is no space in the DMK-led alliance for these players, and their positioning was principally aimed at establishing goodwill with a BJP that can sway voters in a parliamentary election, mainly on the strength of Modi's personal appeal.

Then there was the inconstant Shiv Sena, a long-term ally of the BJP since 1988. The meeting that the BJP president, Amit Shah, had with the Sena supremo, Uddhav Thackeray, some weeks before the vote in Parliament may have conveyed the impression that the National Democratic Alliance was finally getting its act together and addressing the concerns of difficult partners such as the Sena and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). Indeed, a day before the no-confidence vote, the Sena declared that it would vote with the government. However, once it was clear that there was no real threat to the government and, indeed, a possibility of a two-thirds majority, the Sena chose to flex its muscles. It reversed its earlier decision and chose to abstain from voting for a government in which its MPs were serving as ministers. This last-minute obstreperousness plus Thackeray's attempt to show that the BJP had deviated from the correct Hindutva may be explained in the context of Maharashtra where the BJP is gradually overshadowing the Sena as the senior partner of a fragile alliance. But what the U-turn did was to further confuse the already confused Sena cadre. With the rest of the Opposition targeting the Modi government for its ambivalence on secularism, the Sena's attempt to cosy up to the Congress surreptitiously and yet flaunt its Hindu credentials was confusing, to say the least, to its foot soldiers. It merely drove home the point that Thackeray's sniper attacks were born of the frustrations of being elbowed out by its erstwhile junior partner. My guess is that this erratic behaviour may further increase its southward slide, while simultaneously weakening the NDA in a state where the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance remains quite formidable in rural areas.

In hindsight, it would seem that the BJP chose to view the no-confidence motion as merely an attempt by the Opposition to score debating points and demonstrate its new-found sense of unity. For Modi and Shah, the important thing was to have the debate and simultaneously demonstrate that there was no remote threat to the stability of the government. There were suggestions that the BJP should also use the debate to give the Indian electorate a sneak preview of its 2019 election campaign. There were also reports that the party would play to its Hindu gallery and mercilessly expose the alleged pro-Muslim tilt of the Opposition.

Judging from the debate, both these approaches were discarded in favour of a relatively safe approach that focused on two themes: first, the achievements and energy of the Modi government and, second, the Congress's sense of entitlement - what the prime minister described as the kaamdar versus naamdar schism. There were odd references to New India in Modi's 90-minute speech, but in the main the prime minister simply listed his government's achievements for the record. It was, by the standards Modi has set for himself, only a mildly combative address and certainly tamer than his speech to a chaotic Lok Sabha on the president's address in the previous session.

To thereby conclude that Modi no longer has the same fire in his belly would be rash. Those familiar with Modi's electioneering strategy as an incumbent will observe that the campaign is split into two neat compartments. There is, first, a systematic round of travel touching most areas where Modi focuses only on government initiatives in different fields. This takes place anything between six to nine months before formal campaigning begins. Subsequently, as the formal election campaign begins, Modi becomes an extremely aggressive campaigner and directs his energies into mobilizing his support base and creating a momentum in the BJP's favour. If Modi is drawing a dhobi list of his government's performance in this round of travel, the final round will see him both selling a dream and pillorying the Opposition mercilessly.

The no-confidence motion was essentially a non-event. Rahul Gandhi tried to establish himself as an aggressive street fighter which he may have done. But he also reinforced his deficiencies as a leader of substance. Those who want Modi out praised his performance and those who are unmoved remained so. On his part, the prime minister refrained from revealing his hand for the election. An older battle played out its last round.