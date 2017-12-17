Invisible minority

The campaign in Gujarat has been a clarifying guide to contemporary Indian politics. Elections force politicians to perform for their publics; the pieties and hypocrisies of everyday rhetoric are cast aside as parties try to sell themselves in the only marketplace that matters to them. Truths emerge; falsehoods are found out. The truth about the Bharatiya Janata Party has been hiding in plain sight. The BJP is a frankly majoritarian party that has, with some success, fought to rebrand this communalism as nationalism. At election time, though, the integrity of its prejudices, their un-lipstick-able ugliness, shines through. When Narendra Modi claimed that Pakistan was rooting for Congress in the hope that Ahmed Patel would be made chief minister of Gujarat, the visceral loathing that animates the Hindu Right stepped out of the shadows and flaunted itself. So the first lesson of the Gujarat campaign is this: the saffron brotherhood's brahmastra is bigotry. When vikas, aspiration, economic rationality and achchhe din seem not to bring political returns, when the GST becomes a political albatross and demonetization a bad memory, the party snaps back to its default mode: the demonization of Muslims. There was a time when Muslims were a vital part of the Congress's winning coalition in Gujarat; KHAM used to stand for Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim. The great achievement of the BJP in Gujarat over the last quarter of a century has been the political demonetization of Muslims. The consolidation of Hindu voters to the point where Muslims become electorally irrelevant - that is the principal sutra of the Gujarat Model. Once it's understood that the main goal of the BJP is not, as Amit Shah so often proclaims, a Congress- mukt Bharat but a Muslim-mukt politics, a politics where Muslim votes cease to be electorally relevant, understanding the elevation of Adityanath to the chief ministership of UP becomes simpler. After the implementation of the Mandal Commission's recommendations, UP became the archetypal arena for social coalition politics where the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party tried to combine their core vote with the support of the province's Muslims to win a plurality of seats. Starting with the 2014 general election where the BJP nearly swept the board in UP and then the 2017 state elections where it more or less did, the electoral arithmetic that used to underwrite Mandalist politics stopped adding up. In India's most populous state, one with a substantial Muslim population, the BJP demonstrated that in the absence of a grand coalition if the party succeeded in attracting enough backward caste members, Dalits and tribals to its Hindutva-style nationalism, Muslims votes, split or unified, didn't matter. The elevation of a famously Hindutvavadi monk was a way of signaling a new era of Hindu supremacy. The reports that the prime minister and Amit Shah had their hands forced by Adityanath's popularity amongst rank and file cadre were utterly misplaced. UP, politically the most significant state in the Union, had been politically remade in the image of Gujarat and the whole point of the Gujarat model is the marginalization of Muslims and the instatement of a Hindu strongman. Installing Adityanath was symbolically equivalent to flying the sangh's saffron standard, the bhagva dhvaj, on the Vidhan Sabha building. For the Opposition, the success of the Gujarat model in Gujarat or elsewhere posed an awkward question. It was one thing to accuse a party of communalism or bigotry; quite another to characterize the people who voted for it in the same way. Not because voters can't be bigoted but because in a democracy parties don't get to elect a new People. However combustible the BJP's mixture of communalism and nationalism was, it was popular and the party's dog-whistling seemed to produce electoral victories. The Congress's response to this awkward political reality during the Gujarat campaign revealed something about the party's current sense of itself. Rahul Gandhi and his advisors decided to mobilize Gujarat's voters on the economic record of BJP governments in Gujarat. Seeming to accept the notion that being associated with Muslims was the kiss of death amongst Gujarat's voters, Rahul Gandhi made no mention of past pogroms or violence. As a knowing young journalist said on a television show, the Congress was doing marginally better in Gujarat because 'the politics of secularism was dead.' Instead Rahul Gandhi embarked on a tour of temples, including Somnath, to burnish his Hindu credentials. He outed himself as a Shiv bhakt and sported a tilak. This wasn't the sum of his electioneering by any means; from all accounts, he mounted a vigorous campaign, drew large crowds and succeeded in creating electoral anxiety in the ruling party's ranks. But it was noticeable that with the exception of the non-speaking role assigned to Ahmed Patel by Modi, Muslims went missing in the campaign. This is politically understandable. If the main task is to unseat the BJP and stop its electoral juggernaut, addressing the electorate's discontents in other ways can seem reasonable. If Muslims are politically radioactive as far as non-Muslim Gujaratis are concerned and if the Congress has suffered in the past because it was seen as their 'patron', distancing itself from 'Muslim' issues might make tactical sense. But there are two potential problems with this approach that need discussion. The less important one is the question: is the Congress (or any political party) likely to beat the BJP at its own game? The Congress has tried to be BJP Lite before, notably during the long Vaghela interregnum, with very little political success. Why should the electorate vote for a born-again Shiv bhakt when it can vote for the real thing? As political Hindus, Modi and Adityanath are just more credible than Rahul Gandhi. But the more important problem isn't likely failure but the off-chance of success. If the Congress does well in Gujarat by pretending Muslims don't exist politically, it will learn, as all political organizations do, from the experience. It will learn that it should either take Muslims for granted (because they have nowhere else to go) or worse, actively shun them because they are an electoral liability. Muslims, already brutalized in Gujarat and beleaguered elsewhere, will learn that they are politically untouchable, that mainstream centrist parties will deliberately look through them. When that begins to happen, regardless of which party loses, Hindutva will win. To consider this prospect is not to be alarmist. At the eastern end of the subcontinent, in Myanmar, the political irrelevance of Muslims is a reality. The military establishment's animus against Muslims is of long standing but it is the liberal Opposition's craven refusal to field a single Muslim in the 2015 election that is significant. That Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy should scramble to line up behind the idea that the Rohingya in particular and Muslims in general are a threat to the country's Buddhist soul should prompt the Congress to reflect on where this road ends. mukulkesavan@hotmail.com