Intense and abstract

VISUAL ARTS - Rita Datta

When space is a constraint like it is in Genesis Art Gallery, presenting a small number of artists for an intimate, longish viewing could be more meaningful than assembling, as it did at a recent show, some 13 participants to skim over, a few of them quite reputed. On the other hand, at the solo show of unknown Priyadarshini Ohol at Birla Academy, you sensed a streak of romanticism that could prod this self-taught artist to go beyond initial technical hiccups.

First the Genesis show, Intensity in Diversity, an ideal for any gallery to pursue. However, since intensity is a rare, elusive, even underrated commodity in this day of blah and bling, diversity needs to guard against tepid, tripping dilettantism. Which is something Bose Krishnamachari cannot be accused of. His acrylic quickly pulls the viewer into its magnetic field with a welter of bands and segments in rapturous colours that may bring O'Keefe to mind (picture). At places, the paint congeals into biomorphic little formations that seem to ripple and writhe, enhancing a sense of theatrical flux. Present, too, was Vaikuntham with his gaunt contours.

Another artist you notice right away is D. Jayaprakash. The agile, elegant sweep of lines of his lioness reminds you of Bawa until you remember the common legacy of folk and tribal art many have mined. The stylization of Gond forms, their pattern of lines and rich colours, probably constitute a significant stylistic anchor for him. The same source could have also inspired H.R. Das in his bull, but dense ornamentation dilutes the articulation of his lines. This could be because artists who flaunt market-friendly Indianness in their work often yield to religio-cultural motifs that lead to excess. Ramesh Gorjala, a case in point, wanders aimlessly in the territory that the late Arnavaz Vasudeva had explored with panache. And Nagesh Goud joins him in heaping mythology on you, particularly the Ramayana.

Wasim Kapoor isn't too far away with his Krishna but can pull it off because of his craft and ken. However, craft isn't the problem for Asit Kumar Patnaik and Sachin Jaltare; what is, is their notion of art as prettified, romanticized images of women with men, preferably with blouse buttons invitingly undone as in the former's paintings. Bhagat Singh's opulent imagination, Seema Kohli's spry forms and Sidharth's Buddhism-inspired serenity were evident in the paintings as well. The only sculptor in this company, Praful Singh, shines for his handling of resin as a material. And the only photographer, designer Pranay Baidya, is deft with his seductive shots of Italy's Amalfi coast.

Coming back to Ohol, you could say she fell into art serendipitously: the mechanical engineer-social rights activist-business woman, laid up after a ski accident, trespassed into a domain she wasn't trained in yet became its permanent, enthralled resident. Who can crib about content and craft after that?

In her present work she can be called an abstractionist though she paints flowers - rather a dispensable suite, actually - and an occasional, summarily stylized human figure also. There's no way to tell how unerring her brush is in terms of conventional grammar, but that's hardly important. What you notice right away is how she plays with the paint. There are confident, spontaneous, ebullient strokes at times and, at others, a tapestry of thin colour zones slithering into one another; perhaps a surface of layers with impasto blisters here and erratic spatters of paint or its slow, stubborn, viscous dripping elsewhere, distantly recalling Pollock. What this instinctive artist could now do to avert exhaustion is, possibly, to learn from the greats of art history.