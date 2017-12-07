In the shadow of Brexit

The situation in Zimbabwe came as light relief from Brexit and the expectations of the budget. Had I thought Philip Hammond, the chancellor, likely to announce extraordinary fiscal change, I would have waited to write this until after the budget but promises of measures to encourage more house-building apparently without huge additional funding for the purpose are hardly going to set the world on fire. The government's boat is rocking too hard for anything more than tinkering with the current financial plan. Not many of us really know what that is anyway and we won't know any more after the budget except that there will still be plenty to grouse about as our services continue to fail us. Everything is so uncertain, our government wobbles on, Brexit hangs over us like a black cloud and all ages are fearful of what comes next in an increasingly fractured society. We have quite forgotten to count the blessings we have, visions of earlier generations that have somehow survived, like the National Health Service. Hammond has said the service will not get a major cash injection in the budget and we know, whatever Boris Johnson continues to spout, that the promises of vast sums for the NHS after Brexit are mendacious, but cash-strapped and creaking at the edges though it is, the NHS is still remarkable and can still provide the best of the best in health care. It is just stretched too tight and money, more than money, a real re-think such has never been, has to be high on the list of the country's needs or the system will finally break completely. In Zimbabwe this week there has been hope in the air for a chance to re-fashion not only long-lost systems and services but a whole country. As Robert Mugabe hangs on somehow, he is slowing up the change that has to come albeit it won't happen overnight. Things may get worse before they get better if Zanu-PF headed by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the 'crocodile', continues in power supported by the army generals who our Zimbabwean friends have always suggested were worse for the country than Mugabe himself and pulled a lot of the strings. Nevertheless the coup or non-coup has already energized the people of Zimbabwe who have lived, the majority of them for their whole lives, under the Mugabe thumb. They are, in the main, peaceable people who have suffered in silence or there might have been earlier uprisings, but may now, with hope in their hearts, be ready to demand change. The Zimbabwean diaspora, both black and white, would hurry back to their once marvellous country in their droves as soon as they could see a way forward and the chance of a livelihood in the place they remember as god's own country. A bit more hope is what we could do with here but, instead, we all stare into the abyss mainly because everything is so frighteningly uncertain and no domestic measures delivered by a weak government are going to change things until progress is made on Brexit. For the 900th time, we must have been completely mad and, beyond the die-hards, there are very few now who think otherwise, but in spite of the efforts of the great and the good of the European Movement, and its patrons are an impressive bunch of former politicians, it is hard to see the process reversing. If that is the case, we need to get on with the nuts and bolts of Brexit soonest, appalling though we may find it, or the economy will collapse under the weight of present doubt. Not, judging by the levels of conspicuous consumption in London, that there are not those around well able to profit from the losses of others but... You know things are bad for ordinary people when the Candy brothers, billionaire developers of the luxury complex, One Hyde Park, in Knightsbridge pull out of a deal, cheap by their standards, to buy the ideal house for their mother in Chelsea on the basis that the market will fall further and they will pick it up for a song at the bottom or there will be another with a more desperate seller ready to take what he or she can get. If you happen to have money it could be a good time to buy or you could wait a bit longer and see if things fall further, if you are desperately trying to sell the family house either to downsize or move elsewhere you aren't going to get the money you hoped for and if you wait it will probably get worse. Property prices in London in recent years may have approached crazy, but we still need movement in the market and it is becoming stagnant while we wait for better or worse to happen and watch nothing but endless political infighting between and within parliamentary parties. Boris Johnson put his foot in his mouth again last week over British-Iranian journalist, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, currently imprisoned in Iran, when he suggested that she had been teaching other journalists when she was arrested rather than being on a family visit. He is now engaged in damage limitation as Iran has used his statement against Zaghari-Ratcliffe who has now been in prison for nearly 20 months. He has made gaffe after gaffe and somehow continued to wriggle out of disaster in a situation, yet again, where a weak prime minister is fearful of sacking her foreign secretary. He appears to be a danger to the country while he is in office but he would be more of a danger to her outside it. In fact, one has to hope that many more mistakes like this one, a human interest story of a mother taken by a despotic regime from her family and thrown into prison that everyone can understand, are reducing his chances of ever being leader of the Conservative Party, let alone our prime minister. Priti Patel meanwhile, the international development secretary and another Brexiteer tipped for the top, has been very busy running her own foreign policy agenda without informing the prime minister of the foreign office, in meetings with top Israeli officials and politicians during her 'summer holiday' in Israel. She has been sacked or has 'resigned' and one supposes will be right behind Boris if there is still a chance of him fighting for the leadership. As things are after this little debacle, the civil servants of the foreign office must be wondering what's next, and she has ended up looking very silly. With a bit of luck that will reduce her chances of leadership, too, but she is young enough and 10 years - or even five - down the line, who knows? The Conservative ranks are not brimming with notable future statesmen so far as one can tell. Neither are the Labour benches, come to that, but the short-term answer always lies in the alternative. The truth is that we are far safer in the hands of Brussels for a good deal of the country's management - what on earth is going to happen when all that trade has to be sorted out here in terms of hard bargaining rather than wishful thinking? Nobody has even got properly to grips with the question of the Irish border between British North and independent member of the European Union South. The South has said it will block the progress of Brexit negotiations unless a soft border between the two is guaranteed and quite right too - this is a question of keeping peace in Ireland as well as convenience but nobody seems to know how it will work. That isn't stopping everyone with an Irish grandparent rediscovering their roots and rushing to get a nice green Irish passport so they can continue to claim membership of the EU. Unfortunately for me, my nearest Irish relation was a great grandmother and I fear that is too far back. I may have to remarry my Irish former husband. This article was written before the autumn budget in the United Kingdom on November 22