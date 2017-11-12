In my marine memory, a sub

As our bus glides into the harbour by the waterfront that links Germany to the Baltic Sea, an azure autumnal sky engulfs us like a welcome embrace. Cries of seagulls fill the air. It is lunchtime. We get off the air-conditioned bus that ferried us from Hamburg to Kiel. A pleasant Arctic breeze wafts about. The harbour is dotted with majestic cruise ships destined for voyages deep into Scandinavia. Also parked are some giant mechanical cranes and a few red and blue ships used for ocean research. It is a picture of absolute peace and calm - an old couple walking hand in hand, young mothers pushing chubby babies in strollers, students cycling to university. A father and his teenaged twin boys wave at two seals prancing in the outdoor aquarium on the harbour. Far off, I can see spires of two churches and the remains of a medieval castle. Our guide says, "Kiel was carpet-bombed many times during the World Wars. It used to be a base for the German Navy and a war ship-building hub." This peaceful postcard town is exactly where Germany's deadly Wolf Pack submarines - so named because they moved in groups of 8 to 20 - were built. By the end of the war, the city was nearly wiped out - over 80 per cent of its buildings were destroyed and nearly 1,00,000 rendered homeless. After lunch, strolling along the harbour, I find an elderly man in one of the outdoor restaurants enjoying a lunch of fish and wine. " Kommst du aus Indien... Are you from India?" he asks. "Ja...Yes," I reply, using one of a limited collection of words I picked up. In broken English, Ulrich Heinz tells me his grandson works with Indian techies in a shipping firm. Heinz himself is a retired sailor. He continues, "These days I see many Indians in Kiel, especially at the university and Geomar [the ocean research centre]." Heinz finds it "exhilarating", this steady stream of visitors. "When I was a kid, many foreigners would come here, just to drop bombs from Mosquitoes [combat aircrafts]. Instead of cries of seagulls, the air was filled with the shrill calls of air-raid sirens," chuckles the 86-year old. The last bomb, most likely, was dropped a week before Victory Day to prevent the German Navy from escaping to Norway. "And now the best of cruise ships leave for Norway loaded with wealthy foreigners." Kiel, like many other German cities, rose out of the ashes. "We were literally buried in rubble," reminisces Heinz, who lost his trader father during the bombings. After the war, across West Germany, there was several million cubic metres of rubble. Most of the historic buildings were completely wiped off the map. The city of Kiel took a long time to recover. Eventually, a brand-new ultra-modern and spacious city centre was built. Work began in the 1990s to restore and enhance the heart of the old town. This included the complete reconstruction of the historical Eggerstedtstrasse - a busy thoroughfare near the city centre - and redesign of the Alter Markt Square. Together with the Dänische Strasse shopping street and Holstenstrasse, one of Germany's oldest pedestrian plazas, Kiel city centre has regained its distinctive laid-back character. There were quite a few waves of reconstruction and a new approach to urban planning was undertaken, keeping in mind the demographic change - an ageing population and the inflow of immigrants. Never before had so much been lost. And yet, never before were so many things gained. Like most people of Kiel, Heinz too is reluctant to discuss the Möltenort submarine memorial, an uncomfortable reminder of Kiel's contribution to the German war effort. It is a memorial commemorating the victims of submarine warfare in the two World Wars. A tremendous bronze eagle can be seen standing on a sandstone pedestal; its wings swept back as if about to take flight. A wall below is lined with plaques dedicated to the thousands of lost submarines. But Germans don't want to be associated with the Nazis any more. People like Heinz would rather talk about Geomar. He's seen the institute's research vessels, its manned submersible Tauchboot and deep-sea robots. He also likes to talk about the famed Kieler Woch, the week-long sailing festival. Kiel has come a long way. Today, it is a metaphor for an entire nation that has arisen phoenix-like from the inferno of war.