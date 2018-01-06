• Gustave Doré, the French artist and illustrator, who depicted scenes from books by Cervantes, Balzac, Dante, Tennyson and Poe, was born on January 6, 1832. His designs often left an indelible mark: for instance, his depiction of the famous knight and his squire in the French edition of Cervantes's Don Quixote has influenced generations of readers and artists. Doré was a masterful painter and his works can be seen at the Musée d'Orsay in France and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. His woodcuts and engravings reflect his artistic mettle equally well.

• CIMA is celebrating 25 years of exhibiting art with its two-part exhibition, ReLook. CIMA's journey began began after two seismic and violent political events: the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Mumbai blasts. For the artist communities, this was fertile ground. ReLook brings together art from past exhibitions and encapsulates the different periods of the history of modern Indian art. It features works of the three Tagores, Jamini Roy, M.F. Husain, F.N. Souza, K.G. Subramanyan, Jyoti Bhatt, Sudhir Patwardhan and Bhupen Khakhar, among others. The exhibition is on till February 24.