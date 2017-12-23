• On December 23, 1919, Peggy Fortnum, the British illustrator who brought Paddington Bear to life, was born. Although Michael Bond is responsible for conceiving the character of a marmalade-addicted bear from "darkest Peru", it is Fortnum's sketches that endure in public memory. When the publisher of A Bear Called Paddington sent Fortnum - who was tutored by the illustrator, John Farleigh - a copy of the manuscript, she made straight for the London Zoo and proceeded to make 50 drawings of a Malayan sun bear. Thirty of these went straight to print. She could, as a reviewer of her work said, "create movement with what, out of context, would be a meaningless squiggle". Fortnum would go on to illustrate, among other works, 11 of the Paddington Bear books. She died last year, on March 28.

• Printing goes back to several hundred years in Japan. Photographic Images and Matter: Japanese Prints of the 1970s, presented by the Japan Foundation, the consulate general of Japan, Calcutta, and Victoria Memorial Hall, is a travelling exhibition, which looks at the works of 14 artists and their diverse works in the medium during a decade that had been witness to the emergence of a new movement in print. Diverse material and subjective expressions added to its allure. The exhibition ends on December 24.