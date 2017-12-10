In an absence, a gone presence

An Indian trait it is to claim proximity to the accomplished, no matter how many times removed - my sister-in-law's daughter-in-law's father's brother's... You get the drift? It is not as if everyone wants to curry favour, no. By and large, a connection with greatness, however tenuous, is considered de rigueur as a swig of joaner arok or Aqua Ptychotis and about as effective in aiding digestion of life's banalities. Which is why, when news gets around that Shashi Kapoor has died, it is not strange that everyone in Calcutta begins to harp on the Fairlawn connect. SK of moon dimples and knitted brows. SK of Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Junoon. SK strumming the Iranian oud and singing Tum bin jaoon kahan and looking prettier than Asha Parekh, whom he is wooing. SK of the Kapoors and yet a class apart. It is he, he, he, who would, on his visits to Calcutta stay right here. Imagine. It would be a bit much to say that that evening the Sudder Street hotel was grieving its famous occupant. But if there is such a thing as the spirit of the place, Fairlawn's seemed to be woolgathering. Shashi Kapoor with wife Jennifer and children Kunal, Karan and Sanjana at Fairlawn Hotel, Calcutta Except for the gateman, there was not a soul in sight as I walked past the office, the garden area and into the foyer. Farhad Mallik, who was manning the front office, was poring over photocopies of passports. His moustachioed smile flickered and died at the mention of Room No. 17, where SK would put up. Shashi Kapoor at Fairlawn Hotel in 2005 A lot of mediapersons had been here throughout the day. He was sorry, but he was unable to show me the room. It was occupied; guests from faraway England. They had been very obliging, had allowed themselves to be photographed, but they shouldn't be disturbed at this late hour. It looked to me that even his moustache seemed a bit wilted from the day's labour. Could I explore the place? He nodded. And I began my ascent into the echelons of memory. Winter evenings in Calcutta have a wispy, unreal feel. Stoke nostalgia, aid flashback. The stairway is adorned with framed photographs of the proprietors, famous guests, cuttings of newspaper articles - Le Temps Du Monde, Freie Presse - the bits about the hotel highlighted, certificates... The wooden stairs creak, from the weight of all that memory I am accumulating with each step up, or so I like to think. There is a bill from 1958 made out to a Mrs C. Sen of Room 19. The charge for board and lodging for eight days is Rs 160. The gateway in 2007 There are photographs of SK and his young family, newspaper articles about his Fairlawn association. The ex-manager, Rabindranath Pal, whom I meet the day after, tells me that the Indian media came to discover and extol the association after the actor was given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. There is a typed note from English actress Felicity Kendal on the wall. It reads: At Fairlawn you dressed for dinner and took gin and tonic on the veranda as the sun set... it is from this hotel that I left, aged 17, to try my luck in England, my father's disapproval ringing in my ears. I am poor at expressing surprise. Pal peers into my face and says, " Oder jamai to... SK was son-in-law to the Kendals." I nod, but it is obviously not enough. "Honeymoon to eikhanei hoyechhilo... SK honeymooned right here." I make sure to gasp audibly this time and he looks satisfied. Inside the hotel Pal has been manager here since 1976. Sometimes he likes to take the odd test. He points to a photograph and asks, " Bolun to eta ke... And who might that be?" Gunter Tin Drum Grass, Dominique Lapierre, Merchant Ivory... When I stumble, he looks pleased. "That will be Ismail Merchant. James Ivory is the other one." The first floor opens into this huge high ceilinged hall-cum-sitting area. Wooden furniture, glass cabinets filled with curios, urns, more framed cuttings, and a wall clock ticking in sync with my heart. Two guests step out from one of the rooms. As they heave-ho the old latch into place, the thing screeches like a banshee. They offer their condolences, for SK - I am part of the great Indian grieving family, after all. Suddenly, I am heavy with a sense of loss. I cannot say if it is for SK in particular or for all passings in general. I find myself outside Room No. 17, breathing the still air. I was told it was not the biggest room even when SK first stayed here. Not the cosiest either. But it was his favourite, it was where he lived and loved and was the happiest.