In a train of thought, assailed

Railway stations exude an air of self-importance. They seem full up with commerce, noise and people gripped with urgency. As a child, the very mention of Sealdah station would evoke nervousness. I would visualise masses of people moving in fervour, as if their lives depended on the single-minded pursuit of getting into a train. In that great momentum, I was convinced, they would knock down anyone that came in the way - children, the elderly or the ailing. The train itself stood like an angry metallic contraption, threatening to leave you behind if you weren't quick enough. As for the journey, that was quite another saga. But at the end of it all was that hugely redeeming destination - my mamabari, maternal grandmother's house. The other day, I took a train from the same station, after ages. I was surveying the scene when it glided in, letting out a long-drawn horn, the vibrations of which I could feel on my face. I made a dash for the ladies' compartment, little realising that I was competing with seasoned players. I flung my handbag on the first seat I could find. My sense of accomplishment, however, was soon destroyed. "You'll get the sun there," said a woman, indicating the bench was avoidable. I held on nevertheless. Within seconds, every inch became occupied. One last woman squeezed in on my right. " Ektu thik kore bosho, babu," she pleaded (Please shift a little, my dear; make room). She was frail, wrinkled, in her forties - no reason why she should address me as a child. Her diffidence was discomforting. Soon sounds filled up the remaining spaces, different strains apace with the train but each discernible - if you listened carefully. They flowed in unison, intertwining at times, much like a thick decibel blanket, enveloping our existences and laying us out in one even world. No matter what you wanted to hear, you heard it all. "How many CLs did you lose?" I heard someone. "Private schools are like that only," shouted another. " Ai, do you have Sellotape?" "My husband will never do it." It was difficult to tell which utterance came from which mouth. The big conversation carried on quite on its own, jiving to the resounding rat-a-tat-tat of the train, until someone screamed, "Will you push me right off the train?" The ensuing commotion put everything else to shame. Calcutta commuters' rush to board a local train In the meantime, the motion picture had turned into a fair ground. I marvelled at the vendors who skillfully balanced their wares - that often hung from multiple frames and acquired ungainly shapes - alongside negotiating the swings and demands. All the while, they rattled on elaborate taglines, wherein specific syllables were twisted and pulled to amusing proportions - something only those with prior experience would be able to recognise or decode. A pair of musambis was for Rs 5, batik handkerchiefs for Rs 10, the Hanuman Chalisa in Bengali for Rs 10 again, and scores of household items all within Rs 40 or 50. Only the Afghan earrings were for Rs 140 a pair, perhaps a bit of a luxury. "They will look good on you," smiled the frail woman, as I scrutinised a pair. I offered her my packet of chal bhaaja (crisp rice), and she took a handful. As soon as that was over, I was handed a warm, sweet-smelling dilkhush - something like a solid sohan-papri - by the young university researcher in front. We had exchanged phone numbers a few minutes ago. In a corner of the grunge walls was pasted an advert. "Enslave the object of your love within three hours," it boasted in bold Bengali type. The jyotish (fortune-teller) would help with mundane problems too - house, job, marriage and the like, while the "MBBS doctor" could erase all physical ailments for Rs 101 only. And the fields flew by, stopping at lyrical sounding stations as Simurali, Palpara and Payradanga. I espied a patch of yellow-green in the distance, sprouting long thin bristle-like stalks. So delicate that I wondered how they defied the wind and storm. "That's a jute field," the researcher said. Incredible how the plants stood so erect despite the great levellers. The marathon was nearing three hours now. Many of my co-passengers had left. One by one they disengaged themselves from this heady world as seamlessly as they had hitched themselves to it. I got off at my station, a tad dizzy upon setting foot on ground. I had worn a nice perfume in the morning, but I now smelt like everyone else.