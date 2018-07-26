Important lessons about freedom

Devi Kar

It was an in-between time when I visited New York City in May. Spring seemed to have gone, although you saw signs of its recent visit in the clusters of tulips here and there. But summer had not yet descended.

One couldn't be sure of the weather conditions from day to day or, at times, even in the course of a single day. Suddenly it feels quite chilly, especially when a sharp breeze starts blowing. Then again it is so hot that you think you are back in India. Notwithstanding the conditions, all New Yorkers - dogs and babies included - are outdoors, savouring the weather. They are to be seen walking, running, skateboarding, cycling or driving. It is exciting just to sit on a bench and watch the people. There are so many different ethnicities that you begin to believe that New York belongs to the world. It is truly uplifting to feel this way in these rather intolerant times.

An almost tangible freedom pervades the air. People wear whatever they want and nobody gets beaten up. You will see a person striding up in a formal suit and a bare-chested jogger in frayed shorts overtaking him. You will see a person wearing sophisticated make-up and another wearing none. Hairstyles and tattoos are so imaginatively created that you are tempted to stare but you don't because no one in NYC ever does. You feel very much a part of the crowd even though you are plainly a foreigner who has come to visit.

It was surprising to see that the traffic rush hour was no different from that in Calcutta. The subways are bursting at the seams but there is no pushing and shoving. Single young girls board the subway even late at night. I felt safe and comfortable and enjoyed the freedom of travelling by subway to distant places. On a single ticket I could catch any number of trains and go wherever I wanted.

The queues in stores are usually long in Manhattan, but they move fast. Even in the small post office I visited to send a parcel to a friend in Tennessee, the queue was fairly long. One of the employees came up to us to find out our individual requirements. I was given a special packet for the articles I wanted to despatch, so I went to a counter to write the address on the packet and subsequently joined the queue at the tail. But a lady came to me from the front of the queue and said, "Your place is in front - you were standing in the queue ahead of me." I was totally overwhelmed by her courtesy and consideration.

In a strange way, the protests that New York is famous for (just as Calcutta is) also demonstrate courtesy and consideration. They are usually drummed up over week-ends and don't inconvenience citizens. I saw many creative protests against Donald Trump and some in support of him. One Saturday afternoon, I saw a stocky white American man in front of one of the many Trump Towers. He had on a brightly-coloured checked shirt, khaki shorts and slippers, a Panama hat and a pair of stylish sunglasses. Holding a tall pole with a banner which said, "Donald J. TRUMP, Keep America Great, President of the United States, 2020", he was trying to attract the attention of passers-by with his banter. Just a few feet away was a lean white-haired white woman wearing a purple jacket, black trousers and shocking-pink sneakers, holding up a giant placard. It had the word "bigotry" printed all over and the word "impeach" in bright red, stamped across the entire placard. I noticed that people engaged with both, passing witty or caustic remarks.

During my sojourn, I heard several New Yorkers bemoan the fact that the country had been sharply polarized and even families were divided over their convictions about Trump's policies. But what was refreshing to see everywhere was the freedom of expression. When I entered Strand Bookstore, I spotted a poster which said "Make America Read Again". On sale, next to it, was a basket full of little Donald Trump hands made of rubber. In another store in the same neighbourhood, there were erasers on sale which would "erase Trump's policies". There was a basket here too but it had demitasse cups with Trump's face on them. The label on this basket declared, "Proudly made in Mexico by Mexicans." Recently, the First Lady, too, had exercised her freedom of expression through her jacket, which boldly said, "I Really Don't Care", Do U?"

However, to me, the most wonderful freedom of all is being able to study anything at any time of your life and also earn a diploma or degree. In New York, I attended a graduation ceremony for law students and saw young mothers and middle-aged graduates going up to receive their degrees. The cheering was deafening. I heard that four judges from Africa had also taken a Master's course this year. I yearn for the day when there will be no age bar on studying in India, no rigid compartmentalization of subjects and a fair system of assessment - one which will not require examinees to study the last ten years' question papers or rush around for 'suggestions' or clever predictions of the questions that might appear in a particular subject in a particular year. The day this happens, our young will really be set free.