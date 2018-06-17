Hum Fit Toh India Fit; Putin fit toh...; Fitness Challenge

Ironies— Upala Sen

Hum Fit Toh India Fit

At 8.57am on June 13, the Prime Minister of India posted a video on Twitter. It showed him walking - backwards and forwards - rolling on a rock, walking on pebbles, circumambulating a tree and doing what experts have termed watered down versions of the anulom vilom and kapalbhati. In the video he is seen wearing a natty workout gear, all black with a white and red Assamese gamcha thrown in for the desitouch. The tweet reads: Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. And the icing on the post, the hashtag - HumFitTohIndiaFit.

Putin fit toh...

PM ji's fitness lores and his proficiency at the yoga are legendary. It is difficult to say for sure, and of course, great minds do think alike, but far away in Russia, Vladimir Putin is similarly obsessed. He is supposed to be a judo black belt. Images of him in various judo poses routinely appear in Russian media. In 2008, he released a DVD called Let's Learn Judo with Vladimir Putin. One time Kremlin released a footage of the president working out with the PM, Dmitry Medvedev. He has a ninth-degree black belt, the highest degree in taekwondo. And has evinced an interest in yoga, too. He swims, plays hockey, also goes horse riding, shirtless. Putin is undoubtedly in great form but, under him, Russia's image and fitness have taken a battering.

Fitness Challenge

Back home, PM ji's video has fuelled the imagination of fitness freaks. Others too have been striking poses pumping iron or twisting themselves into knots to show the Boss. Cops, politicians, bhakts, everyone. A glance at India in the meantime - a journalist shot dead in Srinagar; a Dalit teen beaten up in Gujarat; three Dalit boys paraded naked in Maharashtra; in Jharkhand a mob lynched two "cattle thieves"; the Karnataka freak show; the post panchayat poll violence in Bengal... #IndiaFitTohHiHumFit.