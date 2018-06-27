Haleem mubarak

UDDALAK MUKHERJEE

Meat, morality - and murder - are central to Upamanyu Chatterjee's new novel, The Revenge of the Non-vegetarian. Chatterjee's plot is not prescient; it is a chronicle of contemporary India. Last week, Hapur - only 60 kilometres from Delhi - witnessed yet another lynching of a cattle trader. The victim, Qasim, was reportedly lured to a spot and then attacked. As is now the norm, the lynching was filmed and the footage circulated: it shows the dying man being dragged away in the presence of three policemen. The police have claimed that they were taking Qasim to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Periodic lynchings - most of the victims are Muslims and Dalits - have succeeded in turning the consumption of certain kinds of food, essentially meat, into a criminal transgression. The morality and attendant violence concerning meat - the fulcrum of Chatterjee's novel - are, undoubtedly, integral to the ideological project of transforming a pluralist nation into a majoritarian polity. Such a metamorphosis, even though it is yet to be completed, is already threatening another important conception: that food can be an effective medium of assimilating Otherness.

The newfound popularity among Bengali Hindus for haleem, synonymous in Calcutta with iftaar - the food served when the day-long fast is broken during Ramazan - can be looked upon as one example of a humble dish of meat and lentils serving as the proverbial melting pot for two religious communities sharing fraught ties. During Ramazan, it is not uncommon to find Calcuttans gorging on haleem after sunset in eateries dotting Zakaria Street, Kidderpore, Rajabazar - Muslim paras in colloquial Bengali - that remain relatively untouched by such visitations at other times of the year.

Haleem is more than a bridge to reach spatial settings that have been projected as constituents of Calcutta's underbelly. The dish is also a marker of the openness fundamental to the Islamic world, a trait that is being threatened with expungement by the rising, global tide of bigotry. Haleem, food historians argue, has evolved from harees/hareesha, a preparation that was popular in the Arab world and, earlier, among Christians in the Levant region as well as among Jews in Spain. Its journey to India was facilitated by two groups: the first, predictably, were the Mughals; next came the Arab soldiers who served in the Nizam's army in Hyderabad. After Independence, haleem reached Calcutta with the help of migrants. These journeys and the receptive Muslim populations that embraced haleem - they added local flavours to the dish - bear evidence of the cosmopolitan underpinnings of Islamic cultural and culinary traditions.

Given this history, it is not surprising to find India's shrinking liberal constituency holding up haleem as a key motif in the fraying, but once ornate, secular fabric. Significantly, the perception of haleem as totemic to the spirit of inclusion in the Indian context is premised on an act of omission. What is seldom acknowledged in the propagation of haleem as the soul food of the liberal palate is that the very mechanism to challenge Otherness can, in turn, function as an instrument to create newer kinds of exclusion. Thus, haleem's popularity in Calcutta is being matched by an inertia on the part of Bengali Hindus to foster meaningful terms of engagement with a minority community that has justifiable reasons to feel besieged in New India. The consumption of haleem is worn as a secular badge. Yet, the ignorance among liberals about the rituals associated with Ramazan and iftaar is not inconsiderable. Haleem, evidently, is a stumbling block to the discovery of the richness of the culinary tradition associated with iftaar. Not many can claim to know that haleem's inclusion in iftaar is a relatively new, urban phenomenon. In Muslim households in Bengal's villages, haleem is still a novelty; dates, fruits, rice, fish and even muri- telebhaja are staples when it comes to breaking the fast. A recent story in The Telegraph showed that public knowledge of the more exotic kunafa and pide - two among the numerous Ramazan delicacies - is also scarce. The apathy towards the disappearance of 'little traditions' that are a part of iftaar is equally discernible. The replacement of the traditional dastarkhwan - 'tablecloth' in Turkic, some of which used to be embroidered with verses and witty slogans - with the utilitarian, but also aesthetically neutered, plastic sheet in Muslim households has gone largely unnoticed in this city that claims to be sensitive towards artistic traditions.

Is there a case for reimagining haleem's recent fame as an admission of a deeper, but unrecognized, shame - a shame that has been brought about by the collective failure to truly learn about the ethos of and, in the process, assimilate those who have been pushed to the periphery? Can the enthusiasm for haleem not lead to complacency, a kind of cosmetic assurance of the supposed integration among faiths? Haleem's fetishization in an increasingly hawkish India defies easy explanations.

This sense of mortification, however latent, must be revisited for another purpose. The spectre of Hindutva nourishes itself on the idea of shame. Shame functions as a double-edged sword in this enterprise. It is demanded of Hindus for their alleged enfeeblement, the figment of a jaundiced imagination. Hindutva also seeks to shame its opponents - democrats, rationalists, liberals, Dalits, leftists - for their efforts to engage with the demonized. That the shaming has been effective can be gauged from the emergence of insular communities.

In fragmented societies, ignorance, a fecund ground for prejudice, is a shared malaise. Misconceptions about Hindus among Muslims are as common as some of the ideas that inform the public discourse on the minority community. It goes without saying that these stereotypes can be broken through an engagement that should ideally be mutual. However, the principle of reciprocity can only work in an equitable landscape. As the dominant community - socially, politically and economically - Hindus have the greater responsibility of opening up spaces and institutions to make them representative. That is modern India's Tebbit test to prove its loyalty to the Idea of India.

Expectedly, such an endeavour would be ridiculed by bigots: there is even a term for it - 'appeasement'. The challenge, therefore, is to neutralize the shaming through newer, imaginative collaborations. Unfortunately, feasting on haleem alone cannot be counted among these.