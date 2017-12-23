Great beauty

MUSIC - Samarjit Guha

It was the informality of space and the sharing of stories that Satyaki Banerjee, Robert Millis and Moushumi Bhowmick took advantage of during Stories In Songs at Studio 21 recently. Moushumi introduced Satyaki's opening number from Lalon Fakir as "relevant to today's time" and, in his own inimitable style, Satyaki made "Bhaktero Dware" a brilliant opening. He provided a rare insight into the depths of the lyrics, often joined by Moushumi, creating a hypnotic effect.

Millis took on My Blue Heaven and the famous Sixteen Tons in a breezy style that was easy on the mind without digressing from the déjà vu of the background stories. Satyaki and he also made Spike Driver Blues a number to reflect on, thanks to their complementing styles and dulcet tones.

Moushumi was in excellent form. " Majhi Bole Dakbe" and "Amaar Koler Kache Chotto Chele" proved why she is hugely respected in the community. Ditto Vietnam, written and composed by her in the late 1990s, the second verse of which she did not sing, leaving behind a delicious mix of curiosity and desire. The audience soaked in the stories and the music.