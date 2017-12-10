Go As You Like Narendra Modi likes to wear his politics on his head. We mean his headgear, of course. The carefully choreographed selection was brought out of the closet during the recent Gujarat poll campaign. No surprises here. In the past three years, since he became boss of the country, he has been seen in a Naga warrior hat in Nagaland, a koyet in Manipur, a japi hat in Assam, a dastar in Punjab, a Ladakhi hat with upturned sideflaps... In Bengal, however, he ditched the headgear. Really, that monkey cap is most unseemly. Tea totaller And from the looks of it, the speech-writer and the selector of turbans seem to work in tandem. Sample this. November 27. Jasdan in Rajkot. A simple white turban. Tenor of speech - am-one-of-you. "Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation." November 29. Morbi. A bright orange. Tenor of speech - combative. Mimicked a former PM, a woman long dead, for having covered her face during a visit to Morbi in 1979 as the place reeled under a dam burst that cost many many lives. December 8. Banaskantha. Yellow with stripes. Tenor - hurt, ye loh. "Why am I 'neech', because... I am of a lower caste, because I am a Gujarati?" AcceSorry Akbar wore the carefully careless looking " atpati turban", Shah Jahan introduced the turban band, Aurangzeb preferred to innovate and Bahadur Shah Zafar's chugani had four raised points. Clothes don't make a man, and accessories such as the headgear most certainly don't either. But sometimes, depending on the importance of the head, fashion can make statements. Dr Singh's blue dastar was so much of a constant, so unchanging, that one came to think it was an extension of the head and what lay beneath it. And oftentimes it happens, what we don't choose reveals more about us than what we do. The new PM has been constant in not donning the skull cap. When asked about it he had replied, "If a cap is a symbol of unity then why Mahatma Gandhi didn't wear any." But that's what we are also saying. A cap is a cap. It might serve as a marker but it can never be a symbol of unity.