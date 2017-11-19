GI Ho,GI Ho! Yes, ladies and gentlemen, that is what you should chant when you salute Bang-lar Rasogolla. GI ho! It don't matter if you prefer the golden grainy mihidana, or the kheerkadamba with the surprise filling, or the jolbhora with the runny inside, or those loopy jilipis or its denser saffron cousin, the amriti, the dimpled brown pantua, or the silken mishti doi. If your heart beats for Bengal, you have to wear that GI tag on your sleeve. Split milk After all that form filling and crowing over Odisha, now theories are floating that the actual credit for rasogolla goes to Portuguese colonisers. If they hadn't taught us to split milk, etc. etc. Isssh. By that logic Goa should have been rasogolla state, no? This September, Bengali actor and MP Dev's production venture Cockpit resurrected an old Bengali hit titled Ami Kolkatar Rasogolla. The lyrics translate thus: "I am rasogolla teeming with the goodness of syrup/A notch above the dry goja and the motichur/People, beware/For you have no idea what I am about/I am the rasogolla." Spaced out Cockpit is about a pilot flying in bad weather. But talking of flying and rasogollas, Isro has been working on a version for outer space. For a proposed manned mission, K. Radhakrishna, the additional director of the Defence Food Research Laboratory, fashioned a menu. Alongside upma, idli and yellow rice, he picked the rasogolla. The globules were chilled to -40ºC. The syrup was reduced to powder to avoid space mess. Indicating what This burning need to put the stamp of the maker is not new. The first mention of geographical indication or GI can be traced to a 1883 Paris Convention. The practice also existed among Greeks. That's how we know that swords of Calcide equipped Alexander's army. Today, GI is a tool of neo-imperialism, quite literally, marking the territory. What is expendable is the crowing over country cousins. Not indicative of good taste.