Fulfilling spaces

There is something quite wonderful about a space where people can really get down to work without obstacle, hindrance or distraction. You can sense this energy when you enter some people's houses, the homes of some who live and work from the same place. The house can be large or small, neat or chaotic, blessed with natural light or be a dark burrow, but the moment you enter you feel that everything there is geared to helping the person living there do their work. Sometimes, if you stay with someone like this, you yourself find yourself more easily getting into a daily rhythm of work, whether your labour has to do with reading and writing, or with scouring the net, or even producing some kind of visual art. In the houses of some musicians you can feel the music, whether it's a piano near a window or the room that's dedicated to riyaaz, in the houses of painters or sculptors - where the studio is part of the house - you can smell the paint and turpentine or the whiff of whatever other material pervading the house, in the house of a scholar you might have the standing witnesses of books looking quietly and unblinkingly at you from the bookshelves. Staying as a guest in one of these places you find yourself obliged to respect the work rhythms of your hosts but perhaps in the gentlest of ways. You find yourself inspired to get down to work yourself, just as your host does, without fuss or show, right after the morning tea or coffee and breakfast. By the time you look up from your work, it's lunch time; you realize you have made no time-wasting small talk; you find yourself happy that you've been in a kind of silent jugalbandi of work with someone who has far greater discipline and focus than yourself. After lunch (with a full helping of laughter, small talk and scurrilous gossip), when you would normally have a siesta, your host or hosts go back to work, and your own volition towards a nap is cut off mid-yawn and you find yourself once again working happily. Come evening, you've done a reasonable day's sadhana-parishram and everybody is ready to party with full irresponsibility. Teaching us about daily work rhythms, a teacher in my undergraduate college in America would give us her own example: both herself and her partner were poets, living at one time in a beautiful cottage in Oregon. The couple decided they were wasting too much energy every day in unnecessary conversation and arrived at an agreement. They would wake up in the morning and speak normally over breakfast. After this each would go to their own work-space and get down to work. During the day they might bump into each other while getting coffee from the kitchen, and they would usually eat lunch around the same time, but the rule was to maintain a kind of maun-vrat, absolute silence, no talk, until they knocked off work in the evening. There is something entrancing and fulfilling about being totally immersed in your work (and here it goes without saying that I'm not speaking of any kind of exploitative, soul-assaulting work, whether physical or mental, but of work that is chosen and carried out more or less willingly), where the more you do the more you want to do, till at the end of the day it's almost as if someone has to drag you away from what you are doing. A great image for this comes from Pier Paolo Pasolini's film, Il Decameron. Taking off from Boccaccio, Pasolini's film is made up of a series of connected short episodes. In one of these, monks at a monastery commission a great painter to make a set of frescoes. The painter (played by Pasolini himself), arrives with his team of assistants, puts up his scaffoldings, quickly mixes his primer and paints and sets about his work. Soon the painters are working with a quiet frenzy and you can see the frescoes getting in from the outlines of the underdrawing. The scene shifts to the monks gathering for their lunch, which is a long and elaborate procedure of gluttony. As the monks gnaw at their haunches of meat and greedily quaff their wine, the painter and his team storm in and sit down at their allotted table. With the drooling friars staring, the artists scoop the food into their mouths and are gone, the ingesting of sustenance completed. This focus, this keeping the bead on the pupil of the eye of Arjun's bird on the branch, is often quite difficult to achieve. Also, concentrating on work at home - whether one's own or someone else's - is quite different from trying to work in a public space while rubbing shoulders with other people. I myself have therefore been quite leery of public libraries, avoiding them since I finished college a long time ago. Recently, however, I managed to pleasantly ambush myself. For a few years I used to look at the new British Library building in London from the outside and find it quite daunting. There was a nice play between the lines of the building and those of the old St Pancras-King's Cross station just behind but I always thought of the Brit Libe as a red brick fortress with the dour ghosts of Marx and company hovering guard outside, ready to expel all but the most dedicated readers and scholars. Finally, I wound up the courage to go inside and get myself a card. The process was ridiculously simple and took about twenty minutes. Then, after a few days of looking warily at my card, I decided to take my notebooks, pens and bottle of water and enter the building with intent. There was a friendly security check at the entrance. At the cloakroom it was made clear that one could not take into the reading rooms any food or liquid, any jackets with pockets or any writing implement other than erasable pencils. Inside, in the section which houses the India Office papers the idiot-proof staff were unimaginably friendly and helpful, pointing me to the right catalogues and showing me how to use the website to order the documents I wanted. Within a couple of days I found myself in a regular routine, accessing old newspapers via a computerized microfiche machine that is a relative of those old Moviola film editing machines, controlled from the computer screen by the buttons of an early video-editing system. In the newsroom, which is where you read your old newspapers, there was quiet but not one of those draconian silences you associate with old-fashioned libraries. Again, the staff would come and help patiently as I got the hang of the entanglements of the moviola-microfiche. Sitting next to me I found a mixture of people, from young students to the typical bearded, bespectacled, walking stick- wielding ancients you associate with the old British Library. Soon, the hours were passing with remarkable speed, the gap between the start-of-work coffee and lunch sandwich shortening, the afternoon hours, with some nodding off going on in every direction, swimming by. I became dimly aware of the evenings drawing in as one by one the other readers began to wrap up their stuff, the whirr of their microfilms rewinding indicating it was time to go. As I spent more time at the library, any idea of the place being a fortress evaporated. There were cafes, a tad over-priced but of reasonable quality, there were hordes of college students from all over the world, rocking their devices on the desks in the open areas at the different levels, then there was the Harry Potter celebration that stretched over the school half-term holidays, using the references to libraries in the Potter books to encourage kids to hit the bookshelves. At some lunch-times and some evenings you also got someone playing piano or trombone in the atrium. None of this impeded the work. In fact, everything seemed geared to helping you conduct your studying in the simplest, most unpretentious way. At lunch I found myself eating without greed or procrastination, at tea-time the Flat White was quickly drunk. It wasn't the same as working at the home of a disciplined friend, but the results were comparable.