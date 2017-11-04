Friends in need

As one government after another rebuffs Catalonia's aspirations, its defiant president, Carles Puigdemont, might reflect that no nation could have stood on the international stage in greater hope but also greater loneliness than Bangladesh in December 1971. Its leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was in jail, as Puigdemont might soon be. That was when Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, Bhutan's third Druk Gyalpo or Dragon King, confounded the world by becoming the first head of state to recognize the unborn republic. India had been expected to lead the field followed by the Soviet Union. Bhutan's international credentials were then almost as uncertain as Bangladesh's. It had joined the United Nations exactly 76 days earlier but some members found it difficult to forget that Article 2 of the 1949 Indo-Bhutanese treaty obliged the kingdom "to be guided by the advice of the Government of India" in conducting its foreign policy. King Jigme Dorji's decision to ask a seasoned Indian diplomat, Amar Nath Ram, to represent his country at the world body didn't make things easier for them. But the late Dawa Tsering, whom a letter-writer in the New York Times called "the longest-serving and possibly the canniest foreign minister in the world", insisted it wasn't Indian influence that made the king take the step. "It was a personal decision. His Majesty was deeply moved by what he saw when he toured the refugee camps around Calcutta!" There have been differences since then between India and Bhutan over several bilateral and international issues but the presence in New Delhi this week of King Jigme Dorji's grandson, 37-year-old Jigme Khesar Namgyel, the fifth Druk Gyalpo, confirms they have not been allowed to affect a firm partnership. Any Indo-Bhutanese event so soon after the tense 73-day Doklam stand-off is fraught with political implications. Coming hard on the heels of Xi Jinping's re-election as president and the decision to beef up China's military, the visit, although private, cannot but send a message to Beijing. But by bringing the queen and their 20-month son, Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, and staying in a hotel, the king has given the visit the air of an informal family holiday. The king's grandfather didn't stand on ceremony either. As the liberation war neared its end, he sent a telegram to Syed Nazrul Islam, acting president of the provisional government of Bangladesh, expressing confidence "that the great and heroic struggle of the people of Bangladesh to achieve freedom from foreign domination (would) be crowned with success in the close future". He prayed that Mujib would soon return safely to lead Bangladeshis "in the great task of national reconstruction and progress". Indira Gandhi's recognition followed later that day. Announcing to fervently applauding members of parliament that India had "after the most careful consideration, decided to grant recognition to the Gana Prajatantri Bangla Desh" (two words then), she too added that her thoughts were with Mujib. Then followed a welcome pledge to help the new Bangladesh government to redeem its promise to expedite the return of refugees and the restoration of their lost lands and belongings. As is well known, the two gestures followed the savagery of the Pakistani army's Operation Searchlight as well as hectic diplomatic parleying and manoeuvring in Calcutta and New York. In the former, George G.B. Griffin, the popular and personable young political officer in the American consulate, was suspected of trying to scuttle the Bangladesh revolution under Henry Kissinger's direct orders. Many years later in Washington he told me he had done nothing except obey official instructions received through proper channels. Presumably, this was to repudiate the charge of working to further Kissinger's personal agenda. Whatever the modus, the plan was to encourage Khondakar Mustaque Ahmed, the provisional government's foreign minister, and Hossain Ali, Pakistan's deputy high commissioner in Calcutta who had defected to Bangladesh, to repudiate independence, condemn Indian intervention, and declare for Pakistani unity. It would have been a tremendous coup for the Americans (and, of course, for Yahya Khan) if Khondakar, who was scheduled to present the case for Bangladesh before the UN, instead called for a settlement within Pakistan. It wouldn't be a greater bombshell if Puigdemont suddenly announces in Brussels that he is perfectly satisfied with Madrid's administration. Getting wind of what was afoot, Durga Prasad Dhar, Indira Gandhi's influential adviser, took Khondakar severely to task during a visit to Calcutta. There were rumours of the shadow foreign minister being under close surveillance, if not house arrest, when the UN debate took place the day after King Jigme Dorji made history. The debate's highlight was Adlai Stevenson's desperate attempt to snatch a victory of sorts from the jaws of defeat. Launching a stinging attack on India's role in East Pakistan, the American senator called on India and Pakistan to institute an immediate ceasefire and withdraw troops from each other's territory. Stevenson crowed with triumph when America's might and Saudi Arabia's wealth enabled him to muster 104 votes for his resolution which Pakistan naturally welcomed. But India's rejection made it meaningless. Bhutan was among the 11 countries that dared defy the American-Saudi whip to vote against. Ten countries abstained. The war ended 10 days later. Bangladesh was for a long time the only country, other than India, with which Bhutan had full diplomatic relations, with resident ambassadors in Thimphu and Dhaka. Muhammad Ullah, Bangladesh's third president, was one of two heads of state (V.V. Giri being the other) when the present monarch's father, King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, nowadays referred to with irreverent affection as "K4", was consecrated fourth Druk Gyalpo in June 1974. His reign was significant for many of the distinctions that make today's Bhutan both unique and modern. The concept of "Gross National Happiness" has caught the world's imagination but there are more substantive achievements. He opened Bhutan to the world and made the world aware of Bhutan through a series of carefully calibrated innovations and initiatives. The fourth Druk Gyalpo improved on his father's decision to subject the monarchy to a three-yearly vote of confidence by Bhutan's Parliament, the Tsongdu. He ended a century of royal absolutism, imposed severe restrictions on the kingly office, and foisted a democratic Constitution with full-fledged political parties and parliamentary elections based on universal adult franchise on his sometimes reluctant subjects. Pictures of Narendra Modi with the little crown prince are a reminder of King Jigme Singye's warm personal relations with Indira Gandhi and her family. The maturity that marked close ties with India was perhaps his greatest gift to Bhutan. He rode the India and China horses at the same time with skill and aplomb. A new treaty of peace and friendship in perpetuity signed in 2007 replaced the controversial Article 2 with "abiding ties of close friendship and cooperation" that committed both governments to not allowing their territory to be used "for activities harmful to the national security and interests of the other". Without forfeiting India's trust, he undertook direct negotiations with China on the undemarcated 470-kilometre border between the two countries. At the same time, he was credited with deferring to Indian sensitivities and resisting Chinese pressure for full-fledged diplomatic relations and a formal border agreement which would leave India in the embarrassing position of being China's only neighbour with unresolved boundary disputes. His abdication in 2008 when he was only 58 recalled Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew choosing to step aside - not down, he maintained - while still young enough to be able to bounce back if his successors made a hash of things. Bhutan has emerged from India's shadow to global maturity. Bangladesh, at whose birth it assisted, is one of Asia's most vigorous nations. Neither found the path smooth or easy. There is hope yet for a Catalonia waiting in the wings.