Forking paths

Swapan Dasgupta

Just as a singular 'Idea of India' is both facile, over-simplistic and inaccurate, any review of 2017 is bound to lead to multiple narratives. There are, of course, the mainstream, pan-India versions and there are many regional and even sub-regional variants, not to mention accounts based on the experiences of social groupings. For the purposes of this article, it is instructive to explore the two mainstream narratives that find a place in both the media and middle-class discourse.

The first narrative, not terribly dissimilar from the one last year, sees India in the grip of a regime that is maverick, regressively transformative and quasi-authoritarian at the same time. Beginning from last year's demonetization, whose effects spilled over into 2017, there is the perception that the Narendra Modi government is purposefully disruptive and unmindful of the civilizational virtues of gradual change that has been the hallmark of India. According to this narrative, the government has unleashed both populist and majoritarian impulses that, left unchecked, will steer India in a completely different direction than the one envisaged by the loose Nehruvian consensus that has been prevailing since 1950. Foreign adherents of this narrative are also inclined to see the Modi government as the Indian variant of the regimes in Turkey and Russia, with some commentators seeing similarities between the American president, Donald Trump, and the Indian prime minister, Modi.

Not that this narrative is uniformly pessimistic about India's political future. At the beginning of 2017, there was a strong belief that with demonetization, Modi had basically shot himself in the foot and would be resoundingly rebuffed in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election. It was believed that after the UP results, India would witness a lame duck government in Delhi and that an energetic Opposition alliance - the likes of which was witnessed with the coming together of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in UP - would gain the political momentum. The fall in the gross domestic product growth rates after demonetization and the initial disruptive effects of the goods and services tax served to bolster this conclusion. The only issue unaddressed was who would lead the alliance and preferences ranged from Rahul Gandhi to Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee.

It is interesting that as India enters 2018, a variant of this thesis has revived. After the Gujarat polls, it is being suggested that India is getting mentally prepared to look at a post-Modi situation after 2019. It has also been argued that Rahul has got over his apprenticeship and, having assumed charge of the Congress from his ailing mother, is now more mature and more energized. A very large section of the intellectual classes that withdrew from the Congress ecosystem at the time of the 2014 general election but have been unrelenting in their visceral opposition to Modi, have discovered the virtues of the new Congress president after the Gujarat polls. Going by this narrative, the three years of Bharatiya Janata Party dominance is fast coming to an end.

The alternative narrative has steered in a diametrically opposite direction. The ruling BJP was understandably nervous after demonetization, not least in view of the horror stories that were so gleefully highlighted by the media. However, much of these fears were dispelled by the spectacular performance of the BJP in the UP assembly poll. What was billed as a referendum on demonetization by the Opposition turned into a landslide victory for the BJP. To compound the Opposition's misery, the BJP managed to cobble together a working majority in the small states of Goa and Manipur, the latter being a notable achievement. Then, in a development that took the Opposition completely by surprise, Nitish Kumar turned his back on an uncomfortable alliance with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal and made his way back into the National Democratic Alliance. By the end of the year, the BJP had also retained Gujarat and ousted the Congress from Himachal Pradesh. Today, the BJP, either singly or in alliance, has control over more state governments than even Indira Gandhi did at the height of her power. Particularly noteworthy is also the BJP's advances in the Northeast, a region that (including Assam) gave the Congress a head start in every general election.

That 2014 witnessed a marked enlargement of the BJP's support base is undeniable. The following three years have raised questions over the party's ability to hold on to that support, perhaps even enlarge it. In UP, the BJP appears to have effected a large measure of Hindu consolidation and won an election quite resoundingly despite not securing any support from minority communities. In Gujarat, however, despite securing more votes than it did in the 2012 assembly election, the BJP seat tally came down and there was a slippage of votes, particularly among farmers and a section of the Patidars. Although in absolute terms the BJP compensated this by adding to its urban and adivasi support, the seat loss has contributed to two threats.

First, the Congress is more energized and there is an acknowledgment of Rahul's growing maturity as a political leader. Second, Gujarat has revealed the potential threats to Hindu electoral unity from caste movements. There seems a recognition that in the coming months, the Congress will try and co-opt localized disquiet - whether from caste movements or among socio-economic groups - and bolster its existing support.

As the campaign for the 2019 general election nears the starting block, the broad contours of the BJP strategy to secure re-election seems to be unfolding. First, like in 2014, there will be an attempt to ensure that a parliamentary election is transformed into a presidential election. As things stand, the prime minister's personal appeal far exceeds the support for the BJP. He is viewed as a purposeful and far-sighted leader under whom India can achieve stability and economic growth. This is complemented by the image of absolute incorruptibility, a huge positive attribute.

Second, the BJP is likely to go to town over its ability to deliver good governance in some key areas. In particular, the BJP will drive home its success in achieving full rural electrification, improving connectivity and significantly improving the quality of life of women through its toilet building programme and making the kitchen smoke free with generous cooking gas connections. In the Gujarat election, exit poll data revealed that BJP support among under-25 age group voters and women was significantly higher than the state aggregate.

Finally, Hindu consolidation was and will continue to remain an important BJP objective. While there is some dissatisfaction with fringe groups that have chosen the path of vigilantism, the BJP is unlikely to disavow the impression that, for the first time since Independence, India has a government that is proud to flaunt its Hindu inheritance. Of course, this strategy needs to be fine-tuned and not appear needlessly menacing to those Hindus who are wary of any form of sectarian conflict, but it is important to recognize that there will always be an underlying Hindu theme to the BJP's electoral strategy. This approach, however, can only work if the other two planks - the leadership of Modi and the government's performance - are intact. It is worth remembering that Modi's Hindu nationalism is almost entirely inspired by the nation-building activism that defined the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. Modi's political pedigree can be traced to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh but he is also markedly individualistic.

The coming year is likely to follow a blend of both these narratives. However, as always, there are imponderables, notably events.