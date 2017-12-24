For a beach bite, a Bullet

Farah Khatoon

Bullets are rowdy. Period. Bikers might cry blasphemy, but when one of those mean machines cut into a perfectly good conversation I was having with a friend, whom I had occasion to catch up with after months of planning, I had to say it out loud - a Bullet is one noisy beast.

That day, when the budd budd vanished into the heart of Calcutta, I heaved a sigh of relief. Little did I know then that this was no full stop, only a trail of ellipses that would resurface days later, in another part of the country.

A week later, I was in Goa. North Goa's Vagator beach is full of red cliffs that offer a panoramic view of sea and rocky bed. I was looking forward to some peace and calm, when I suddenly heard that ominous budd budd budd... A swarm of bikers whooshed into view and out again. Vagator, it turned out, has a biking way of life.

The lazy and relaxed roads punctuated by churches, bars, cafés, and laden with Portuguese and Dutch history are a godsend for bikers who pump through them feverishly all day, all year. Excitement levels, however, peak in the concluding months of the year when biking events and festive fervour lure bikers and tourists alike from all over the country.

The bikerpacks congregate at the hilltop - referred to rather unimaginatively as the Hilltop.

When I got there at 10 in the morning one day, a group of bikers was doing a burnout, making the rear wheel play with the rusty dust. The engines roared and spat out not just suffocating smoke but sparks of fire too. In the end, they all vroomed into the parking space and halted their engines, but not before a layer of dust had settled on my person and inside my lungs. As I tried in vain to clean myself up, the rows of rogue racers in the parking lot, smirked, their metal bodies proud and glinting in the golden sun.

The day had just begun. Within an hour or two began the dirt-track race - a type of auto racing performed on clay or dirt-surfaced oval tracks. The engines howled like wolves in my face, chasing each other in consecutive laps on the wet curvy track. And all because I had expressed less than a minute's legitimate annoyance in far away Calcutta? Boy, Karma is twisted.

And for all their wizardry, the bikers' congregation would have meant little had I not met them two. I found them in the melee of riders, revelling in the festival that reeked of beer and grilled steak and the spirit of biking, of course. Why I joined them in particular, I cannot say. But I did. And there, on a long bench under the shade of the coconut trees, in between races, we swapped stories.

Vinod sat on my left, and to my right was Ramesh. Vinod's belief in the Almighty was palpable when he spoke. He believed in magic too. Both things fell into place as he presented his slice of life.

Vinod, who is in his late 30s, has auditioned for the reality show, MTV Roadies, formed his own biking club, driven to Ladakh from Mumbai with his gang, all with one leg short.

He spoke with passion and grit about his struggle with his crutches for over a decade, his desperation to be a part of the mainstream like any other bike enthusiast, his rejection from a bikers' club and how the experience pushed him to rise above mediocrity. His grit and never-give-up attitude made me wonder what the passion in his heart must look like.

Vinod's club mate, Ramesh, a tall lean man, pulled up his track pants mid-conversation to reveal his artificial legs. There they were - two strong, smooth grey rods, like bones without flesh, stretching knee downwards to join his artificial feet.

I wasn't sure how to react, but Ramesh scanned my face keenly, smiled, almost willing me to smile back. I nodded and gestured to him to continue with his tale.

From the sounds of it, Ramesh's fascination with motorbikes, from the time he was a teen, went well beyond the realms of sanity. Who else would get on a bike no sooner than he got his trial legs at 18, after losing his real ones in what sounded like a ghastly train accident.

Time for another race. My new friends got going. This time, when the budd budds filled the air, I didn't feel too unkindly. But as I put up my legs on the bench, which was now wholly mine, I could not help but wonder - how can a mere machine command such devotion?