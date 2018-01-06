Fluent in a new language

DANCE - Kathakali Jana

If the West's response to the classical ballet was to seek liberation in contemporary movements, in India modern dance vocabulary has had a very different genealogy. Interestingly, our contemporary dance has mostly taken flight into unknown spaces from solid training in traditional forms. A search for a new idiom in India started not with a rejection of the classical forms but from close inquiries into these forms to come up with individual vocabularies. A combination of forms, Indian and otherwise, and their interactions with other movement systems have yielded newer perspectives to Indian dance.

Choreographer Sudipta Kundu of Taurjyotric is a practitioner of a contemporary dance language that is of his own creation. The outfit's latest production, Dashavatar, staged at Gyan Manch recently, showcased a meld of dance languages ranging from Kathak, Bharatnatyam, martial art forms such as Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu to Afro-Cuban Rumba and Japanese Butoh along with elements of theatre.

To his credit, there is a startling sense of excitement and immense expenditure of energy in the movements devised by him. Although some of the patterns on occasion seem like incursions and others merely indulgent, the dancers are adept at speaking this new language. They are at home in it. This makes the dance performance a competent one. Dinesh Poddar's light design, the use of a photographic slide show and silhouetted videos add an interesting element of drama to the production.

The theatre aspect of this purported 'dance theatre' work, however, falls flat. The double narrative of the Dashavatar running parallel to Darwin's theory of evolution is ambitious. The script created by Tirthankar Chanda struggles to keep the allegory in place. A more organic development of the theme would have created greater resonance with the audience.