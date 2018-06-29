Finely balanced

Bhaswati Chakravorty

The aims of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (committee for the eradication of blind faith in Maharashtra) that Narendra Dabholkar founded in 1989 offer a glimpse of the ideas and activities associated with the identity of a 'rationalist' in India. I repeat them here for reassurance - like Linus clutching his blanket - for my own sake and that of those who need it. Members seek to propagate a scientific outlook, scepticism, 'humanism', critical thinking and encourage constructive and critical analysis of religion, traditions and customs, while opposing harmful superstitions and rituals that can be used to misguide and exploit people. Analysing religion and tradition also leads to the aim of working with progressive social reform organizations.

The link of critical thinking with so-called humanist action harks back to Section 51A(h) of the Indian Constitution that exhorts citizens to develop "the scientific temper, humanism, and the spirit of inquiry and reform". It is not philosophical rationalism that the 'rationalist' represents here, but the determination to wield reason to create a free, courageous and thinking society. Dabholkar was a doctor who not only exposed dubious tantriks and godmen from the 1980s onwards - he took on Asaram Bapu in March, 2013 - but was also part of a movement for Dalit equality and against the caste system from 1990. He had been vice-president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations too.

Dabholkar was shot dead in August 2013 in Pune. In February, 2015 Govind Pansare was murdered in Kohlapur. He was member of the Communist Party of India who ran an organization that encouraged inter-caste marriages and opposed rituals such as the putrakameshti yagna, supposed to ensure male offspring. M.M. Kalburgi, a scholar and once vice-chancellor of the Kannada University, was killed inside his home in Dharwad, Karnataka, by gunmen pretending to be students. He had made himself unpopular by introducing new perspectives on some aspects of Lingayat history, and had angered outfits such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad by speaking up against superstitions. In September 2017, Gauri Lankesh, fearless in her speech, writing and action against Hindutva and caste and gender oppression, was shot repeatedly at her doorstep.

Lankesh forms a symbolic bridge between journalists who are being murdered all over India by different interest groups for what they find out or stand for - Shujaat Bukhari this month - and active rationalists, who believe that reason can defeat injustice and self-destructive ignorance. The police's apparent failure to catch their murderers for months suggested that the dominant dispensation espouses unreason and inequality. Perhaps the scale of the outrage after Lankesh's murder, her near-iconic status, some unexpected results in elections here and there, restiveness among Dalits and other groups, or the nearing of 2019, caused a surge of concern that prompted a high level of police efficiency, leading to one arrest after another, with the exposure of connections among the four murders. Characters associated with the Sanatan Sanstha, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Hindu Yuva Sena and Sri Ram Sene seem to be weaving in and out of the plots reportedly revealed by the police.

Besides detecting, the police protect, too. They appear to have come across information indicating that other 'rationalists' are in danger. Eighteen have been put under police protection. Among them is the Kannada writer, Yogesh Master, who was imprisoned once in 2013 for having 'insulted religious beliefs', and his friend in Mangalore, Narendra Nayak, the FIRA president who refuses to leave the country in spite of well-wishers' advice. The Mysore-based writer, K.S. Bhagwan, accused of having disparaged Hindu texts, is on the 'hit list' as is Bharat Patankar, who tries to unite oppressed groups such as Muslims and Dalits.

The spectacle of the police protecting rationalists suggests that the State is willing to protect reason - it is rare and endangered. This has been a curiously illuminating June. For the police have not only begun to unravel the plot behind rationalists' murders, they have also, in a multi-city operation on June 6, arrested, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Rona Jacob Wilson in Delhi, Sudhir Dhawale in Mumbai, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut and Surendra Gadling in Nagpur for suspected Maoist links and their role in inciting the Bhima-Koregaon riots on January 1. Wilson is known as an activist and writer in the cause of Dalit rights as is Raut, Dhawale is an editor and publisher and one of the organizers of the Elgaar Parishad headed by Prakash Ambedkar, B.R. Ambedkar's grandson, Shoma Sen, known for her dedication to the cause of the oppressed, is professor of English in Nagpur University, and Gadling is a human rights lawyer who defended, among others, the Delhi University professor, G.N. Saibaba.

These "urban Maoists" are of the same stock as those who were killed for their fight against ignorance, fear and injustice: educated, thinking, competent communicators from the middle class acting with full faith in the relationship between reason and a just society. Maybe the police took six months to catch them just to be confident of their Maoist connections. Their 'objectionable' emails reportedly reveal a plan to assassinate the prime minister.

The plan, read out in court by the district government pleader, surely proves that the authors are Maoists pretending to be Dalit activists? Or is Maoist the name for anyone who recognizes that marginalized persons have rights, as Binayak Sen did? Dhawale, though, once imprisoned for 40 months, had to be freed for nothing was found against him. Even now, the charges seem vague. The context is itself complicated. In 1818, an encounter between the Company's soldiers and the Peshwas at Bhima-Koregaon was later claimed by the British as their victory. Since in that battle the Mahars were fighting under the British, it became traditional to commemorate the event as a Dalit victory over the upper castes. The distortions behind the symbolism are a tragic indication of the level of lower caste disaffection in India.

The Elgaar Parishad organized the 200th anniversary celebrations and the Dalit gathering was larger than usual for the special occasion. Upper-caste groups barged in to stop celebrations of a 'British victory' and a young man died in the resulting violence. Later, a 19-year-old girl, who complained against - and identified - the men who had set fire to her house during the conflict was found dead in a well. But Indians are used to dead witnesses - the aftermath of the Sohrabuddin encounter case, for example, is yet to be resolved.

The police, reportedly, are looking for Maoist links to the Elgaar Parishad, known to represent the Ambedkarite movement. They also, reportedly, suspect the five activists of channelling 'Maoist funds' to the Parishad, while one of them is accused of making a 'divisive' speech on the eve of the violence. Then there is the assassination plan. So while they are held under the UAPA, leaders of the upper-caste groups which burst in on the celebrations are either out on bail or have not been arrested at all.

Yet the police are guarding threatened 'rationalists'. They are activists too. Can a perverse observer see in this protection, after four murders, a hidden menace? If rationalists enrage the champions of religion, culture and nation, it puts the police in a spot: virtuous rage cannot be punished. But reason is an antique faculty that should be protected as in a museum; it is too fragile to survive in New India without being surrounded by armed personnel that could, reason forbid, seem like unwinking State scrutiny. No one, however, can call it imprisonment. With the backdrop of the Bhima-Koregaon violence, though, Maoist tendencies can be discovered in activists fighting caste oppression. They are not pro-reason, but anti-State. Besides, the assassination plot proves by default the innocence of the upper-caste mobs at Bhima-Koregaon. The police's efficiency, whether in protection or in finding disguised villains, is admirable.