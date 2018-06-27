Failed promises

WESTMINSTER GLEANINGS—Anabel Loyd

It is a frightening thought that we may end up being forced to hail Donald Trump as the saviour of the Western world but he has clearly lined himself up for the position with regard to the nuclear threat from Korea. His fellow narcissist, Kim Jong-un, it must be said, made a far more sane and statesmanlike figure than might have been expected at their meeting. You do find yourself wondering, all the same, whether the population of his country ever wonders what he eats compared with them but perhaps a fat leader is seen as auspicious. In the United States of America, all those presidents keen to be perceived as burstingly fit for purpose in their running shorts have been superseded by an equally fat leader; perhaps that, too, was a help in the Korean negotiations. It is all quite surreal with only the French president, Emmanuel Macron, looking shrimplike beside Trump as they played out their public love-in, adding a dose of normalcy when he spoke in Congress and dished out a few home truths. Where any of this gets us in the short, medium or long term remains to be seen, but at least a nuclear holocaust seems to be stalled for the time being and somehow Macron and Trump embracing was less cringe-making than watching Trump and Theresa May holding hands. Not that we are supposed by any means to want our place as the US's best friend usurped by the French neighbours we have recently jilted.

In Westminster, the home secretary, Amber Rudd, resigned after the unforeseen consequences of years and layers of anti-immigration planning and policy came under the spotlight. Their effects devolved on the so-called Windrush generation, who were encouraged to emigrate to Britain from the Caribbean, in particular, and African Commonwealth countries between 1948 and 1971 to reduce post-war labour shortages. Many of the children who arrived with their parents during that period were never properly registered as United Kingdom residents then or thereafter if they did not apply for passports. So far as they were concerned, they were British citizens, born in British colonial countries prior to their independence and with indefinite leave to remain under the 1971 Immigration Act that saw the end of that wave of migration and brought in measures whereby British passport-holders born abroad had to prove a parent or grandparent was UK-born and have a valid work permit to live permanently in the UK.

The problem or a major part of the problem now is that the home office not only never made any effort to legitimize the residence and nationality of the Windrush migrants but, in 2010, it set about destroying their only claim to legitimate arrival in this country. Their landing cards were destroyed shortly before new immigration laws in 2012 required people to produce documentation to have the right to work, access public services or benefits, or rent property. Since then there has been a process of attrition against the 5,00,000 UK residents who were born in Commonwealth countries and arrived before 1971 to the extent that individuals who arrived on their parents' passports have lost their jobs, been unable to claim benefits or healthcare and, in the worst cases, been detained and/or threatened with deportation under recent targets for removal of illegal migrants. It is quite shocking and, however often the prime minister or her retired home secretary has spoken of hotlines and assistance for long-term settlers without papers, thousands of immigrants are now terrified of putting their heads above the parapet to claim what has been offered in case they are found illegal.

Amber Rudd's worst fault had been to appear not to know what was going on in her own department and, as a result, misleading Parliament even as she apologized for 'the appalling way the Windrush generation had been treated'. According to her, she had been unaware of local targets for deportation of illegal migrants and she spent a week apologizing and promising better things for the future until her gaff was blown by a memo about the targets sent to her by a top home office official and leaked to The Guardian newspaper with a letter she had herself sent to the prime minister about deportation targets. Oh dear. This is bad news all round and conspiracy theorists may well be pondering the whos and whys of that leak when Rudd had been one of most powerful members of the cabinet to hold the balance against the extreme Brexiters and, perhaps, to say the things the prime minister could not express herself, given that she had stood in for her senior colleague on occasions such as a general election debate and was seen as a possible successor leader in the future. In respect of Brexit, the prime minister has nominally retained the balance by appointing Sajid Javid, the first 'BAME' - black, Asian and minority ethnic - politician, a Remain campaigner in the EU referendum, to hold one of the four great offices of State. Javid, however, has been keen first and foremost to be seen as a true democrat and is unlikely to stand up for anything that opposes the will of the people on Brexit as originally compelled by the result of the referendum.

Whether or not he is prepared at any stage to throw his hat into the ring in that unending wrangle, his first task must be to sort out the Windrush immigration/deportation issue and start to drag his government onto more solid ground in respect of long-term British citizens who arrived as a result of promises based on expediency made to them a generation or more ago, few of which have been kept. They are the British citizens who will remember the racism of their early years as their parents supported themselves, their families and this country as manual labourers, cleaners, nurses and were yet the targets of Enoch Powell's 'rivers of blood' speech in 1968. Many of them have suffered deprivations all their lives as the result of answering the call to settle in this cold and often unfriendly country, and now we have decided we will throw them back to another unknown as illegal aliens. Whatever their 'legal' status, it is the fault of the home office, because it has never bothered to do anything to formalize a situation of, as it were, customary rights based on old promises and understanding of Britishness. It is shocking, embarrassing, and yet another stain on our national psyche. It makes Donald Trump's Mexican wall look positively humane.

I am off on my travels during the next month or two and may come back from Central Asia frothing at the mouth with horror or unexpected enthusiasm for the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, the new silk roads by sea and land that may or may not be apparent as I explore the old Silk Roads through the 'Stans'. Starting in Georgia, I may not easily get beyond Baku on the Caspian coast in Azerbaijan where the ferries across that vast inland sea are notoriously unreliable. If I am stuck staring hopefully towards Turkmenistan and waiting for a ship to hove into view, I shall amuse myself reporting back on the narcissistic presidents of that part of the world and the bizarre imagery of their personality cults.