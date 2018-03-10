Eye on England

The wonder years

The stunning exhibition, Picasso 1932: Love, Fame, Tragedy, has just opened at the Tate Modern in London. Included are "more than 100 outstanding paintings, sculptures and works on paper" all done in 1932 - Pablo Picasso's "year of wonders". Highlights include Girl before a Mirror (picture), which rarely leaves the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and "the legendary The Dream, a virtuoso masterpiece depicting the artist's muse in dreamy abandon".

The fact that Picasso, who was 50 at the time, managed all this was quite remarkable as he was flitting between his Russian ballerina wife, Olga Khokhlova, his 11-year-old son, Paulo, in Paris, and his mistress, Marie-Thérèse Walter - 28 years his junior - in his rural residence in Boisgeloup. When the paintings were displayed publicly, it became obvious that the muse depicted 'was not his wife', as the exhibition's curator, Achim Borchardt-Hume, put it. Borchardt-Hume and his co-curator, Nancy Ireson, guided us from one spacious room to the next, moving month by month and ending in December, 1932. This was a dark time, when Fascism in Picasso's native Spain and Hitler in Germany were gaining ground. By 1939, Europe would be at war. Picasso's work reflected "feelings of pride and tenderness for his family, while his sexually charged new paintings unveiled for the first time the presence of the secret woman in his life".

According to the curator, "this exhibition invites you to get close to the artist, to his ways of thinking and working, and to the tribulations of his personal life at a pivotal moment" in the career of the most important artist of the first half of the 20th century.

Look back through an old lens

Lindsay Fulcher, a very knowledgeable Englishwoman who is the chairperson of the Lewis Carroll Society, tells me there are societies all over the world bringing together admirers of the author of the Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. She wonders: "Do you think they could start a Lewis Carroll Society in India?"

We are at the launch of a new exhibition, Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography, at the National Portrait Gallery, which brings together the work of four photographers who knew each other - Lewis Carroll (1832-98), Julia Margaret Cameron (1815-79), Lady Clementina Hawarden (1822-65) and Oscar Rejlander (1813-75). Photography, invented in 1839, introduced 'new ways of seeing', the exhibition's curator and the gallery's head of photographs, Phillip Prodger, told us.

The catalogue's foreword has been written by the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a patron of the gallery and a keen amateur photographer. She has selected some of the photographs and written the captions. "As a student at the University of St Andrews, I chose it as the subject of my undergraduate thesis," she revealed.

Lewis Carroll - whose real name was Charles Lutwidge Dodgson - was a mathematician at Christ Church, Oxford University, where he photographed Alice, the daughter of the dean, Henry Liddell. It was on Alice's request that he wrote down the stories he would tell her - and illustrated them himself.

A great interest in the past

The British are obsessed with spy stories - real and imagined. Hence we have everything from Kim Philby, Donald Maclean and Guy Burgess, upper-class chaps recruited at Cambridge to become Soviet agents, to the novels of Ian Fleming and John le Carré. We currently have a crisis with a Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia, who may or may not have been poisoned on the orders of the Kremlin - rather like the recently-concluded crime drama on BBC, McMafia, involving a Russian mafia family in Britain. A recent Page One story in The Sunday Times revealed, on the basis of official documents, that David Floyd - who died in 1997 at the age of 83, and had been the communist affairs correspondent of The Daily Telegraph - had once been a Russian spy. But for some reason, he was let off.

The story held more than a passing interest for me. Floyd was there during my Daily Telegraph years, although I never got to know him. But I did when I moved to the Daily Mail. The paper's editor, David English, sent me to Italy to interview a Russian theatre director who had come from Moscow to direct a play. Floyd, who had by then left The Telegraph, was commissioned to accompany me as my interpreter. We had three or four very agreeable days in Italy, and he helped rescue my indifferent output. Afterwards I wrote and thanked him and received a courteous reply. I had no idea of his past, otherwise our dinner conversations would have been even more fascinating.

Only love is real

Romantic novels written by women for women constitute a huge business in Britain. Recently, at the annual Romantic Novelists' Association dinner, the 'Outstanding Achievement Award' went to 'the Jane Austen of our time', Jilly Cooper. Her books - they include the Rutshire Chronicles - have sold 11 million copies worldwide. For some reason, Englishwomen love setting their raciest novels in India against the backdrop of the raj - and they are remarkably well-written. The next generation of such writers in India should submit their novels, perhaps about a free-spirited Indian girl who meets an English boy.

FOOTNOTE

My sources in the Academy in Los Angeles assure me that the Indian movie mogul, Ashok Amritraj, was responsible for his close friends, Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor - both of whom passed away recently - being included in the 'In Memoriam' section on Oscars night. Meanwhile, in the UK, the first person to pay tribute to Sridevi was the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who had met her in India last year.