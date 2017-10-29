Electing aliens

Newton (spoilers ahead) is a film about Maoist Dandakaranya that makes its points by keeping Maoists off-screen. In fact, the one moment that Maoists enter the frame - near the beginning of the movie, when they stop a car on the highway and murder the politician inside -happens to be the low point of the movie. The director clearly thought it was a necessary bit of business since the film is about the spooked-out anxiety of holding an election in a jungly backwater where the writ of the Indian State doesn't run, but it doesn't work. In a movie that stays close to the point of view of its main characters, this is a god's-eye-view departure, a mechanical piece of scene-setting that feels clunky. Also, Newton isn't built to house serious violence; it's a film about an Indian tragedy deliberately pitched in a minor key. The film is about ordinary people recruited by the State to establish both its legitimacy and its monopoly over violence. Its eponymous protagonist is an idealistic upper division clerk who asks to be seconded to election duty. His foil is the police inspector, Aatma Singh, who sees the election as a dangerous charade played out for the benefit of ungrateful, disloyal natives. Newton's election assistants are, like him, lower middle class men in petty government jobs. The members of government team who trek into the jungle to establish a polling post, election officials and policemen alike, have this in common: they are outsiders. In their understanding of themselves, they are mainstream Indians sent to assert the authority of the republic over its aboriginal marches. There are some exceptions to the outsider rule, locals who have been co-opted by the State. The block-level officer attached to the polling team is a young, educated woman who belongs to the tribal community that's meant to vote in the election. At the margins of the story are other locals in the police escort, sketchily uniformed but heavily armed ex-Maoists who have been 'turned' and now point their guns at their own. Malko, the tribal official, speaks the default language of the Indian State, a standard-received Hindi, incomprehensible to her people who speak Gondi. Unlike Newton, who is committed to doing the right thing, or the police inspector who sees himself as a world-weary enforcer holding the line against insurgency, Malko is both unillusioned and conscientious. She tries to play her assigned part in an election ritual that she knows means little to her people, but she is intrigued by Newton's zeal. His insistence that the integrity of polling procedure is a virtuous end in itself (even in a setting that makes election rituals a parody of representative government) is stirring in a quixotic way. The broken schoolhouse with its rectangular, doorless openings is the polling centre. It stands in a clearing in the forest. The village that it served is an abandoned settlement, charred by fire. Newton learns in passing that the police burnt the settlement so they could corral its inhabitants in a camp where they are easier to monitor and control. He is in Dandakaranya on behalf of the State to collect the votes of people who are at once citizens and treacherous subjects. The schoolhouse, tattooed with insurgent graffiti accusing the State of brutalizing villagers, is to be temporarily converted into a little temple of democracy and Newton is its designated priest. The futility of Newton's commitment to the procedures of polling is made apparent in many ways. No votes are cast for hours. Then the policemen are galvanized by a phone call from a senior IPS officer. He is showing an American journalist from a major US daily around so she can marvel at the strength of democracy in India's deep hinterland. Aatma Singh had been maliciously content till that point to allow Newton to supervise a voter-less election. He now dragoons every villager he can find with a voter card and delivers them to the polling station. The senior police officer arrives with the white journalist in tow who dutifully does her piece to camera about the unexpected depth of Indian democracy. There's a surreal moment when the English-speaking IPS officer tries to establish his cosmopolitan credentials with the reporter by making small talk about shows on Broadway. As he shows this embedded journalist Indian aborigines jumping through electoral hoops, he doesn't for a moment suspect that he is to her, despite his conversational gambits, just another native informant. Nor does he see the irony in going on about performances on Broadway while organizing a command performance of his own in Dandakaranya. The special achievement of Newton is that all this is mostly shown, not told. Much of the film's force comes from things said or done in passing. There is a moment when the film threatens to teeter into piousness. This happens when it tries to illustrate the futility of the election by dramatizing the bafflement of tribals confronted with voting machines. Mercifully this sequence is briskly staged. Likewise, the confrontation between Newton and the inspector towards the end of the film, about keeping voting open till the appointed hour, doesn't facilely resolve their differences about the election. Newton holds the inspector at gunpoint to register the votes of tribals who turn up before the time to close voting arrives. It's a victory for integrity, but a small one given the coerced voting beforehand and one that underlines the formalism of the exercise. Newton's success is born of modesty and restraint. Apart from the politician at the start of the film, no one dies. There is a willed temperateness to the film that rules out the rhetorical excess that disfigures nearly everything that comes out of the Bombay film industry, budget film and blockbuster alike. There's no swagger to the villainy and nothing charismatic about the goodness on display. The film's considering, deadpan gaze captures the bad faith of the State towards people it considers marginal more starkly than the clever violence and macho potty talk that have become the signature elements of badlands realism in recent Hindi cinema. It does this through ensemble acting of consistent excellence. Rajkummar Rao plays Newton as the awkward straight man with such economy that he makes space for everyone else to riff off him. Raghubir Yadav is brilliant as the clerk whose yen for literature and talent for conversation disguise an aggrieved emptiness. Pankaj Tripathi as the police inspector Aatma Singh does badness so subtly that he makes a brutal State seem plausible. When he lists in stumbling English (for the American reporter) the equipment the police in Dandakaranya need but don't get and die for the want of, there is a vehemence to his inarticulacy that's moving. And Malko, as played by Anjali Patil, has a fine reserve backlit by a tamped-down loveliness that makes her a compelling moral presence in the film. All ensemble performances in Hindi cinema skirt the Nukkad temptation: the swamp of charm into which generic Everymen generally disappear, taking the film (or television serial) with them. Newton sidesteps this quicksand by setting its people in motion in a world so bleak that fluency, plausibility and charm - Raghubir Yadav's character is a case in point - become Exhibits A, B and C in the case against the State. This is a film awake to caste and class so its ordinary people have real social locations. Amit Masurkar, its director, makes sure that none of his actors has a look-at-me moment which can't be easy because even the very best actors, like Irrfan Khan in The Lunchbox, tend to make a meal of their roles. There will come a time when an ambitious director makes an apocalyptic epic about the hell of counter-insurgency in middle India. Newton isn't that film. By not flailing about in search of greatness, Masurkar has made instead a very good film that doesn't patronize or embarrass the viewer about the ferocious need of the nation state to be feared and loved.