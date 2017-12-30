Diverse ideas

VISUAL ARTS - Rita Datta

The internet is a great leveller as far as visual culture is concerned. Images from everywhere can be accessed from anywhere. Unlike in the 1920s, when the Bauhaus show had opened the eyes of artists here. Still, it's always a treat to see how contemporary trends are being shaped by practitioners elsewhere. That made the show of 10 artists from Germany at Arts Acre an event to toast.

Of particular interest were the experiments in new media by Hertha Miessner. Shapes, varied substances, textures and colours flow into sensuous tangles, lit by Rembrandtesque glows that melt into dim, inchoate shadows in her captivating light jet photography series. As for Petra Kasten, you note how acrylic smudges are garbled into a faded underlay -as though they were receding memories - over which kinetic patterns are knit with emphatic but offhand lines that ask you to Perceive Whatever You Want.

Philipp Grieb appears somewhat staid in his landscapes. But in his abstract painting, he kindles an irrepressible dynamism in his palette, with bursts of colour confined within unmarked geometric divisions and brings Howard Hodgkin to mind. Colours rule Fancher Brinkmann's canvases as well: yellows, reds, blue-greens, often erupting into effusive, Turneresque storms, scratching the edges but blending into each other.

On the other hand, Karin Schuff has quite an impact with an architectonic theatre of hefty, dense, bristly, fibrous bands in greys, blacks and whites. Another fine abstractionist in this group is Uwe Jonas, who moves from a Malevich gravitas to a play of geometric segments with blocks and bands joining and overlapping.

Of the figurative artists, Regina Lord's infectious celebration of colours is best seen in Joy of Life where tempestuous abandon is symbolized by a dancing girl as scraps of colour seem to swirl and scatter from her person as though impelled centrifugally (picture). And while Christin Lutze interests you with her jagged outlines, lateral strokes and occasional child art quaintness, Thora Kraft's photographs are teasingly reticent. Lastly, Johannes Gerard's sensitivity in interpreting in his video the dark, deadened mood of an Alexander Blok poem with caressing dance movements, superimposed blurs and repetitive motifs whets the appetite for more.