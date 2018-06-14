Disarming light

Amit Chaudhuri — Telling tales

Cinema is a luminescent medium. I'm thinking now of its original form: black and white, where the source of the image - light - is obvious. Movies came into their own when they were shot, either in an interior or outdoors, during the day or in the studio or under arc lights that reproduced the day. The subject of fiction might be the narrator's thoughts or the protagonist's actions; a painting's might be a moment or a scene; but the subject of black and white movies was light, and, on some level, the transformation of the day into night.

The significance that light, as a catalyst, had to film meant that cinema was fundamentally a life-affirming form. However sad or negative their theme, black and white movies do not - cannot - really propagate unhappiness. They always, on some level, invite us into the miracle of the day. In a sense, black and white films give us a paradisal account of existence. We notice how everything in them seems to take place either in summer or in late spring. Just as certain sports, like cricket, used to be seasonal, played in the summer in cold countries and in the winter in hot ones, black and white films emphasize that all life happens on sunlit days. I'm thinking of American and especially English films, of course, where that paradisal vision is pervasive once you become conscious of it. Watching English movies - especially, oddly, murder mysteries - you begin to wonder if England has any seasons at all. It's always bright. People are talking to each other, or plotting, in the sun. One would think that a thundercloud might be used by a director allegorically; but, however dark the proceedings, the weather stays - to use a word with religious connotations - 'glorious'. Deep down, a muffled loyalty to reality might inform you that it drizzles habitually in Britain. But the beam of light from the film disarms you. You're content with its version of life, according to which there's no autumn or winter. Even when bad weather is invoked, as in the Ealing drama, It Always Rains on Sunday, it records the gradations of light in the street and the room, reconfirming its ubiquity and transformations.

By 'paradisal' I don't mean 'unearthly'. Cinema's primary material is worldly existence. Neither am I thinking of black and white cinema as a pastoral: a cordoned-off idyll. If anything, dealing constantly with light involves the filmmaker dealing with what's beyond the script. In his diary, Satyajit Ray noted on March 1, 1956 while filming Aparajito: "Morning scenes in the ghat must be shot in the morning and afternoon scenes in the afternoon." Natural light makes key scenes in black and white cinema possible, but it doesn't know it. Its presence in film denotes the medium's essential openness to what's beyond the script and story - to what's irreducible in terms of narrative.

I first became aware of the peculiar, almost incongruous, luminosity of film while watching Alfred Hitchcock's Suspicion (picture) decades ago. I was probably an undergraduate in London at the time. It's set in England, largely in a fictional coastal village called Tangmere-by-the-sea in West Essex. The shy Joan Fontaine meets dashing Cary Grant on a train journey; they fall in love and marry. It turns out that Grant is entirely unreliable - so much so that Fontaine begins to wonder if he intends to kill her for her money. The remote location exacerbates the corrosive suspicion of the title, which takes over Fontaine's imagination almost entirely. The film is heavy with doubt. Yet, obstinately, unmindful of its characters' misprisions, it continues to affirm existence. There are no rainy days. "How is this possible?" I asked myself while watching it, transfixed by the radiance against which the action took place. My question didn't only have to do with plausibility, and the fact that I'd come to know the English weather well. (As it happens, the film was actually shot in California.) I was simply asking myself how a creative medium could accommodate so much light - and get away with it. Suspicion is a demonstration of cinema's unique capacity.

In the last 15 years, I've often felt a sense of entrapment while watching films to do with myths or historical periods, or fantasy, or science fiction. I realize this has to do with the digitization now dominating the medium. Digitization's subterranean agenda is to repress the aura of natural light, whether it's 'real' or simulated; to treat it as an irrelevance or an unnecessary luxury. This has led to a peculiar ecology in these movies - a turn against, a quelling of, the sensuousness of existence; a spiritual glumness. Inception, made in 2010, about a man who arranges a heist by travelling between the 'real' world and people's subconscious, is a case in point. There's a fundamental, profound pessimism to films like Inception, with their untrustworthy memories, their deserted, washed-up cities, that's very different from the unexpected lightness of movies like Shadow of a Doubt, Strangers on a Train, Double Indemnity, Anatomy of a Murder, and even films in colour like Chinatown, Vertigo, and The Birds. All the older films I've mentioned should make us anxious in their impact, given their subject has to do with the uncanny, or murder, or taboo; but a murder dreamt up in the languor of daylight has the quality of a daydream. Light gives the moviegoer, the murderer, and the detective periods of vacancy; and vacancy takes us out of ourselves. This is fundamental to the delight of the movies. There's hardly any sense of daylight in Inception. Its multiple worlds are projected via digitization. This means that however far we travel, we still carry with us a sense of closure. We burrow into one dream-state after the other, but never find light and air. Dreaming becomes a Sisyphean task to be undertaken yet again, very different from the daydreaming that involves murder and enchantment.

As a result of digitization's suppression of sensuousness, the light in films like Gladiator, in the Harry Potter movies, and in TV's Game of Thrones is a metallic grey. Even the Fauvist colours of American comic books, which implied the alchemy that daytime brought to the 20th-century city, are suppressed in the Batman movies of the new millennium. We're meant to be diverted by drama, violence, and special effects; but, crucially, enchantment is withheld from us. This metallic glumness had begun before digitization, with the remake of Cape Fear in 1991. The difference between the new Cape Fear and the old one, made in black and white in 1962, is that the more recent one is depressing, while the sunlit beginnings of the violence of the older film is at once terrifying and light and freeing. We are appalled; we're at the edge of our seats; but we experience no spiritual burden.

Today, the spiritual burden is a constant; if light occurs in a sci-fi adventure, as at the end of the 2012 version of Total Recall, it's like the light coming in through a half-opened window as you cross a time-zone, especially if you're flying club class: a light not of this world. No wonder that, at the end of Inception, it seems that most of its induced dreams have been taking place during a flight. The light of transit places and free market hubs - airport lounges and cities like Dubai - often has the metallic sheen of digitization. It accompanies the gleam that characterizes most of the surfaces - visual, audible, material - of free-market globalization in the last 25 years. Inhabiting these spaces entails a simultaneous sense of privilege and spiritual constraint; as with the dreamers in Inception, you're no longer certain if your wakefulness is real, and is accessing the world.