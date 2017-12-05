Different journeys

All outside visitors to the Andamans are tourists Soon after Independence, the government decided on planning to stimulate growth. To plan, it had to have the contours of the economy. It was organizing a population census once in a decade, for which it mostly used the labour of teachers in its own schools without paying for it. That was all right once in ten years; but it could not be expanded without giving teachers a good cause for avoiding teaching. So on the advice of Prasanta Mahalanobis, it set up the National Sample Survey. NSS keeps repeating the same old surveys every few years; but recently it ventured into new fields. One of its surveys looked into how Indians travelled: it asked how many overnight trips those caught in its sample made during the past year. NSS estimated the population in 2013 to be 112 crore in 26 crore families or households: 9 crore of the households confessed to having received a guest, and the number of guests came to 22 crore. Apparently, farmers are an itinerant lot. They constitute about a quarter of the population, but they made 42 per cent of the trips. Those in southern states, Bengal and in Punjab travel less. Southern states and Punjab have prospered and have more facilities in villages; so presumably does Bengal because of its high population density. Farmers in Gujarat and Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh make more trips. Surprisingly, farmers in the small eastern states of Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal also travel a lot - for shopping. They take a bus to the neighbouring town every few days, meet their fellow tribesmen, and have a good time. Those are the only states where people travel in numbers for shopping; in the country as a whole, only 1 per cent of the journeys are for shopping. Those who live in Delhi and Chandigarh are very fond of travelling for fun; so are Gujaratis and Maharashtrians. Travel for recreation is related to education: less than 15 per cent of illiterate people's trips are for recreation, and almost 60 per cent are for medical purposes; for graduates, the respective proportions are 31 and 36 per cent. The respondents were asked where they stayed overnight. Almost two-thirds gave answers that went unclassified. But of those villagers who answered the question, three-quarters stayed with friends and relatives. This was especially true of those who went shopping or for medical care. The shortest trips are for shopping: 43 per cent are just for a day, and another 41 per cent last 2-3 days. Pilgrimages are also relatively short; 9 out of 10 take less than five days. Most of them are to some nearby temple or mosque, not to India's prominent holy spots. Holidays are also not too long; five out of six are over in a week. Since most of the holidaymakers stay with relatives and friends, a longer stay would make them unwanted guests. Business trips are the longest: a third last more than a week. The largest proportion of rural travellers who go abroad for holidays, medical treatment or shopping is, surprisingly, from Haryana - 6 per thousand - presumably they go off to Nepal for a holiday. The next highest, 4, is from Kerala whence workers go to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and Goa, whose residents visit their relatives in Portugal. Bihar and Chhattisgarh come next at 3. Fewest Gujaratis, Maharashtrians and Odiyas travel outside their state for those purposes. Moving from villagers to all travellers, all outside visitors to the Andamans, Laccadives and Sikkim are tourists. The next most popular tourist destination is Dadra and Nagar Haveli; thirsty Gujaratis flock there for a drink. Goa, Himachal, Kashmir and the northeastern states are the next most popular destinations. Surprisingly, Pondicherry is not very popular for tourism; that is because 58 per cent of those whom NSS questioned said they went there for health. This is true to a lesser extent of Chandigarh and Delhi as well; people who go there for treatment combine treatment with tourism. Villagers also travel a good deal for recreation, holidays and so on; 23 per cent of their trips were for enjoyment, and 48 per cent for medical treatment. Amongst townsmen, 59 per cent were for fun, and 25 per cent for medical treatment. But by far the most important reason for travel is for medical purposes: it accounts for almost half the villagers' trips. Obviously, doctors and medical facilities are scarce in villages, and villagers have to travel to a neighbouring town for treatment. The facilities are not well spread even in towns; a quarter of townsmen's trips are for medical purposes. But almost 60 per cent of their trips are for fun. Governments in India are aware of the villagers' problem, but their solution - making medical students spend time in villages as a part of their qualification - is stupid and ineffective; what we need is subsidized medical bus services from towns which would carry doctors, nurses and medicines together to villages. It is the old villagers who have to go to towns for medical treatment: 9 per cent of villagers over 60 make the trip for fun, and 71 per cent for treatment. And this is not a problem of villagers alone; specialized medical services have not spread across towns, and townsmen, too, travel to major cities for treatment. Bullock carts are almost finished as a mode of travel even in villages: 3 trips out of a thousand are in non-motorized vehicles; even trips on foot are more (5/1000). Almost half the trips are by bus; and another 31 per cent by hired motorized vehicles. Railways account for less than 1 per cent of the trips, but over a quarter of pilgrimages. Surprisingly, 6.5 per cent of villagers' trips are in travellers' own motorized vehicles - they must be mostly two-wheelers, especially of young men going to town for education. Buses are popular for shopping, holidaying and recreation; cars or vans are more likely to be hired for medical and social purposes. When they travel out of town, 36 per cent of townsmen stay with friends and relatives, and 26 per cent stay in hotels and guesthouses; of villagers, 2 per cent stay with friends and relatives, and 5 per cent in hotels and guesthouses. Where do the rest stay? The surveyors did not press them to disclose their locations: 33 per cent of townsmen and 64 per cent of villagers specified their places as "other". Both are very likely to stay with friends and relatives if they go for shopping, holidaying or socializing; such coincidence is less possible if they go on business, pilgrimage or for education. Only one out of a thousand villagers' trips takes them abroad; townsmen go more often; their frequency is four out of a thousand. But 36 per cent of townsmen's trips take them outside the state, against 8 per cent of villagers' trips. Language probably plays a part in confining villagers to their state. This is true only of those who make short trips; there are over 5 crore migrant workers to states other than their own. Even more would move longer distances; but they have nowhere to stay. India needs to think of ubiquitous subsidized dharamshalas.