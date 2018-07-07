Suhashini Sarkar

Brilliant presence

This is going to be a rather colourful summer for New York City. At 251 Spring Street in Soho, a 20,000-square-feet pop-up museum will house a "new palette" of colourful installation art from national and local artists. The immersive exhibition is designed to "awaken audiences to the everyday yet brilliant presence of color." The original Color Factory opened last year in San Francisco in a transformed 12,000-square-feet warehouse with 15 site-specific and sensory works. Visitors could smell scents like 'the perfect Christmas tree', bubble tape on a 'scratch-and-sniff' wall, and a colouring room with oversized colour pencils where guests could draw on the walls. Every installation had intense social-media appeal, with several spaces dedicated specifically to selfies.

The 265 individual colours on the palette all correspond to moments encountered by the creative team while exploring the borough. The co-founder, Jordan Ferney, said, "You look at the city differently when you're searching for color. I was just staying in New York last week - I walked by a construction barricade that was bright-red striped, and I was like [gasp]." (For example: bright yellow for bulk butterscotch candy that is sold at the local candy store, Economy Candy; lime green for the public park seating at 15th Street; and light orange for a single scoop of ice cream from a Coco Helado cart on 170th Street.)

As a sneak preview, the Color Factory rolled out a new installation called the Manhattan Color Walk at the Cooper Hewitt museum on the Upper East Side. The designers traversed more than 50 miles to draw inspiration from 265 streets around Manhattan.

Time to celebrate

The Fourth of July is one of the most celebrated holidays in the United States of America. Hosts typically serve up grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, cold beer and lemonade. Everyone embraces the red, white and blue theme, be it in the form of cocktails or clothes. In New York, more than three million spectators watched the Macy's 42nd Fourth of July fireworks show, which takes place over the East River. More than double the number of people watched from home. Four barges in the river fired off 3,000 fireworks per minute for the duration of the 25-minute display. Kelly Clarkson sang " God Bless America" in honour of the song's 100th anniversary.

Moving over to Coney Island, there was the much-awaited Nathan's Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in its 102nd year. Sponsored by Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, the contest counts the number of franks ingested by competitors in just 10 minutes. The winners of the men's championship, Joey Chestnut, and the women's championship, Miki Sudo - both won last year as well - ate 74 and 37 hot dogs respectively. Those unable to visit Coney Island were also able to watch the competition by tuning in to ESPN.

Newer ways

The less-talked-about field in the start-up space is the agro-tech industry. American consumers are trying to move away from packaged foods and want to know where their food comes from. There are several entrepreneurs and engineers working hard to solve the issues, and an army of investors seeking to fund them. In 2017 alone, agro-tech funding through investment or acquisition increased by 32 per cent to $2.6 billion, and half of the top 20 deals in the space exceeded $50 million.

Last week, the indoor farming start-up, BrightFarms, raised $55 million in a Series D round led by Cox Enterprises Inc. The company grows produce inside glass-walled farms, which enables them to have a nearly year-long growing season. Currently, they sell lettuce and other salad greens to grocery retailers including Kroger and Walmart. According to the Wall Street Journal, they will use their new capital to set up more indoor farms. BrightFarms is one of the many start-ups looking to challenge the conventional way of growing crops. They employ technology, including LED lights and temperature and moisture sensors, and typically use less water and land than traditional farms. Another company, Aquabyte, uses computer vision hardware and artificial intelligence software in fish farms to monitor food consumption, thereby minimizing waste and saving money. They have raised $3.5 million with investors.

Serious problem

Artificial intelligence is seeping into our daily lives, but is far from perfect. In addition to complex algorithms, the technology is heavily loaded with bias and prejudice. When software engineers create facial-recognition algorithms primarily with images of white men, the algorithm itself becomes prejudiced. Several researchers have pointed to how even Google Translate has shown signs of sexism, automatically suggesting words like "he" for male-dominated jobs when translating from a gender-neutral language such as Turkish.

Tech companies are waking up to the reality. Google released its 'ethics principles', specifically mentioning checking AI algorithms for bias, and a supplementary website for those using machine learning outlines ways to guard against bias. Congress has instructed tech companies to address AI bias. It asked experts from Google and OpenAI whether Congress should regulate aspects of the AI industry, ranging from automation to bias. IBM announced a new dataset to train facial recognition to see more skin colours. The dataset contains 36,000 images curated from Flickr Creative Commons, and was made public to promote the development of more accurate facial recognition.

FOOTNOTE

A penny for your thoughts may be out of my budget. Last year, the US Mint produced more than 8.4 billion pennies, but the cost of production has now exceeded its value. The metals used to produce these coins - zinc, copper, and nickel - have gradually become more expensive owing to their use in construction and technology like computers. The mint has been losing millions of dollars every year producing coins worth $0.01 and $0.05.