Summer colours

EYE ON ENGLAND - Amit Roy

Flamboyant spirit

This is a chance for me to say what I always say - we need something like the Royal Academy's Summer Exhibition, preferably in Calcutta, which I still like to think of as the art capital of India. Those who have been attending it for a long time say that the exhibition this year - the 250th since the first one, which was held in 1769 - is among the best. The overall theme, coordinated by the flamboyant artist, Grayson Perry, who was dressed for our guided tour as a circus clown, is 'Art Made Now'.

Among Indian-origin artists, Shanti Panchal is a regular, but this year his watercolour - Grenfell Pyre and the Rescued Family - is hung prominently at eye level. Some other names worth noting include Paramita Palchaudhuri (oil on paper, Black Swan) and Shivraj Singh (acrylic, Self-portrait: There's More to Us than Meets the I...). Sir Anish Kapoor has pride of place with his monumental sculpture, Symphony for a Beloved Daughter, located in the Annenberg Courtyard in front of the Royal Academy. Alongside the Summer Exhibition there is a separate but linked show, The Great Spectacle, for which the curators, Mark Hallett and Sarah Turner, selected just 80 memorable works from the past 250 years - landscapes and portraits by Joshua Reynolds, Thomas Gainsborough, JMW Turner and John Constable.

Sarah Turner paused before a painting done in 1883 by William Powell Frith, depicting the private view of the Summer Exhibition two years before that. She drew attention to the fine detail of personalities in the painting : the "dedicated connoisseur with his eye glass; the fashionable elite, the artists and actresses of their day in their wonderful gowns... Oscar Wilde holding court and passing judgment. Everybody has an opinion; they love it or hate it".

United front

The British tabloid media, which can be like a terrier with a bone, senses that something is not quite right in the David Beckham-Victoria Beckham marriage. The former footballer and ex-Spice Girl have been married for 19 years and have four children. They have responded to the rumours by putting up loving images of themselves as a couple.

David, who spends much of his time in Los Angeles setting up his own soccer team, and Victoria, who remains behind in London to look after her own fashion label, are considered fair game because they use their celebrity status to promote their respective businesses. David will now travel even more as the new ambassadorial choice of the British Fashion Council.

Last year, when David spoke about marriage, he admitted: "Of course, you make mistakes over the years... We all know marriage is difficult... and it's about working through it. Whenever we've come through tough times... we talk." For the time being, bookmakers have stopped accepting bets that the Beckham marriage is over.

Damage control

Megha Mittal - the daughter-in-law of the steel tycoon, Lakshmi Mittal - who bought the German fashion label, Escada, in 2009, has caused a bit of a flutter by mildly criticizing Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress. Megha said, "It was nice - simple, clean and minimal - but the sleeves didn't fit. At the top, it made her look too straight." Realizing that these words might not endear her to the new Duchess of Sussex, Megha hastily added, "She was a radiant bride and I hope all good things go their way."

An era ends

In writing about Paul Dacre, who is to step down after 26 years as editor of the Daily Mail, I ought to declare that he was successively deputy news editor, foreign editor and features editor when I spent four very happy years at the paper. I remember Dacre as a highly intelligent and considerate departmental head. Of course, my ultimate boss at the Mail was the late Sir David English - to my mind the most brilliant editor Britain has ever produced.

Dacre's departure has been big national news because politicians feared his wrath if they challenged him, on, say, Brexit or immigration. The Mail has shown, first under English and then under Dacre, that a proprietor has to invest in good journalism if the paper is to be profitable. Even at a time of declining circulations, Dacre - feared, hated and admired in equal measure - has helped ensure that the British press remains as vigorous and distinctive as ever. What English developed, and Dacre adopted, was the art of telling the 'human interest story' with no expense spared.

Be very careful

Indian women travelling with jewellery to Europe this summer should beware of burglars, especially in Barcelona. During a seminar at India House, Girija Sharma - the wife of Yash Sharma, the Indian High Commissioner in London - revealed that she was robbed in Spain. When I spoke to her afterwards, Girija revealed she and her husband stayed in a "fancy" hotel in Barcelona, where they had gone to attend a destination wedding. On the day of the wedding, she found she could not open her hotel room safe, where she had kept jewellery, cash and passports. "When someone fiddles with it you can't open the safe. And I was, like, everything's gone." Although the safe wasn't broken into, all her shopping - "new clothes with the tags on and everything" - was stolen.

FOOTNOTE

The list of Hollywood stars who have chosen to do London theatre is a long one. It includes Nicole Kidman (her performance was described as "theatrical Viagra"), Dustin Hoffman, Robert de Niro, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Dreyfuss, Kathleen Turner and even Macaulay Culkin. Now Cate Blanchett will appear next year in a new Martin Crimp play called When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other: 12 Variations On Samuel Richardson's Pamela. It is about time we had someone from Bollywood.