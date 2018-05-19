The past must be saved

EYE ON ENGLAND - Amit Roy

Precious heritage

The historian, Kusoom Vadgama, is very upset that the India Club, which she first visited in 1953, shortly after arriving in London from Kenya, is to be demolished to make way for a fancy hotel. Historic England, which is meant to safeguard the country's heritage, is not impressed that 143-145 The Strand was from where V.K. Krishna Menon campaigned for Indian independence. It has refused to grant Grade II listed status to the India Club, which would have saved the place.

What has distressed Vadgama even more is that the property company that is poised to tear up 70 years of Indo-British history wants to locate a lavatory in the corner of the restaurant that has been occupied by portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Menon (who was to become independent India's first high commissioner in London). "This is an insult to all Indians," she says. Marston Properties, which owns the freehold of the building, is seeking planning permission from Westminster Council to replace the first floor of the India Club, currently occupied by a bar and lounge, with six bedrooms. It wants to put in seven bedrooms on the second floor, which houses the India Club's kitchen and restaurant. It is determined to eject Yadgar Marker, a Parsi whose lease on the venue comes to an end next year after more than 20 years.

The India Club has an old world charm much appreciated by its regular clientele, among them students from the London School of Economics and King's College London, diplomats from the Indian High Commission and lawyers from the high court. A campaign to save it is led by Lord Karan Bilimoria and other prominent British Indians, but what is really required is intervention by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Treat guests like royalty

In England, when you invite a minister for lunch - as I do from time to time - only the minister turns up. It is just as well that Lord Swraj Paul, whose net wealth has been increased from £840 million in 2017 to £1.5 billion in 2018 in last week's Sunday Times Rich List, is a generous host. When he invited Manohar Lal Khattar to lunch in the peers' dining room, the Haryana chief minister turned up with a 25-strong delegation.

Some members of the delegation were baffled at having to go through something as unfamiliar as a 'security' check, when they are not bothered by such irritations at home in India. All of them were duly accommodated, and the vegetarians lunched on fresh asparagus soup and risotto.

I reminded Swraj Paul that the delegation led by the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, might be 100-strong, as had been the case when she visited Britain in July 2015. Swraj, who is off next week to inspect his empire in the United States of America, laughed indulgently: "There is only one Mamata."

Be more diverse

The Royal Academy of Arts, which justifiably considers itself "the world's foremost artist and architect-led institution", is celebrating its 250th anniversary by opening its expanded new home today. It is truly a place of wonder, "designed by internationally-acclaimed architect Sir David Chipperfield".

The £56 million project joins Burlington House in Piccadilly with a recently acquired mansion, Burlington Gardens, in Mayfair, with a linking vault and bridge. As a condition of receiving £12.7 million from the National Lottery, which supports good causes, the Royal Academy has pledged to be "more diverse" - at present, one of very few Indian-origin academics is Sir Anish Kapoor.

Part of the new building, with artworks brought out of storage, will be open to the public free of charge. How I wish we could have something like this in Calcutta.

Lasting legacy

These days, prominent people in the UK tend to speak out about being diagnosed with cancer, but the speech made in the House of Lords on January 25 by the much-loved Labour politician, Tessa Jowell, was especially moving. In many ways, her speech explained why Britain, in spite of the existence of pockets of racism, still appeals to many Indians as one of the most civilized countries in the world.

Diagnosed with a brain tumour in May last year after she found herself unable to speak while getting into a taxi, Jowell received a standing ovation after she expressed concern for other cancer sufferers: "Seamus Heaney's last words were 'do not be afraid'. I am not afraid... All we now ask is that doctors and health systems learn to do the same. Learn from each other. In the end, what gives a life meaning is not only how it is lived, but how it draws to a close. I hope this debate will give hope to other cancer patients like me. So that we can live well with cancer, not just be dying of it."

Tessa Jowell died last week, aged 70, but her legacy lives on, with the government doubling funding for research into brain tumours. Speaking for leaders across party lines, the prime minister of the UK, Theresa May, said: "Baroness Tessa Jowell faced her illness with dignity and courage - and it was a privilege to host her in Downing Street recently to discuss what more we can do to tackle brain cancer... I hope that the actions we are taking now and in the future to improve care and research for those confronting a terrible disease will form part of the lasting legacy of an inspirational woman."

FOOTNOTE

Everyone belongs

In a first of sorts, an oil painting by Simon Davis of 'Taslima', a young woman in a hijab, has made an appearance at the 2018 exhibition of the Royal Society of Portrait Painters at the Mall Galleries in the shadow of the Hinduja palace in London. This is a reflection of the reasonably accepting attitude in Britain towards attire associated with the Muslim community.