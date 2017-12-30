Eye on England

Amit Roy

And the winners are...

Fired!

Before I come to the prize-giving, let me say it's been another fabulous year for the school, in which our First XI remained unbeaten at home. Okay, opposing schools might have found the wicket more than a bit dodgy but then why do we employ a groundsman? While on the subject, the chairman of governors didn't appreciate the skipper hiring another school hall for the Christmas party.

This year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the school - motto: 'Don't get caught' (by the police or in the slips) - the Queen was going to do the honours. But the palace has just informed us that Her Majesty is too preoccupied watching box sets of Suits.

In a tumultuous year, one head of department, Priti Patel, had to leave her job; another, Boris Johnson, bravely announced that on Indian Independence Winston Churchill was "more completely and spectacularly and utterly wrong than he had ever been before"; and Harvey Weinstein, a drama tutor from Hollywood, engaged in more than just hanky-panky. As we bid farewell to our sixth-form boys and girls, they should remember that academic achievement isn't everything. You can still do an MBA. So, without further ado, on with the prize-giving. If your name is called, come up in an orderly fashion as we recognize an unforgettable year.

The Rahul Gandhi 'Losing is Winning' Politics Prize: Sadly, Jeremy Corbyn cannot be with us in person this morning as he is being briefed by the Kashmir Liberation Front on what his foreign policy should be if he becomes prime minister. He famously 'won' the general election back in June by coming second: under Jeremy's dynamic leadership, the number of Labour MPs went up from 229 to 262. Meanwhile, Theresa May 'lost' by coming first: the Tories came down from 331 seats to 318.

• The Geoffrey Boycott Third Umpire Cricket Trophy: The Queen's command of the intricacies of cricket demand recognition. When the Indian high commissioner, Yash Sinha, presented his letter of commission at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty protested politely about Joe Root's 'unfair dismissal', lbw to Jasprit Bumrah for 38, in the second ODI in Nagpur.

• The 'Besties' Friendship Prize: The headmaster takes particular pride in giving this prize to Priyanka Chopra since he was present when she was crowned Miss World in London in 2000. The Indian actress is 'besties' with Meghan Markle, whom she met at a party two years ago - the duo got on "really well". When Meghan was described as 'Prince Harry's girlfriend', Priyanka insisted that the star of the US legal drama, Suits, should be defined by "her own achievements". Everyone in school hopes Priyanka is a bridesmaid at the wedding of the year on May 19.

• The prize for delivering the 'Slap of the Year': Arun Jaitley, where are you? At a press conference in London, held to mark the 70th year of the Indian Journalists' Association, India's finance minister commended "the excellent relationship" between Britain and India "over the decades". He was most displeased when asked, "Do you have a view on Shashi Tharoor's Inglorious Empire: What the British Did to India?" In response, he slapped down your headmaster with: "It is not necessary for me to give a view." His prize is a signed copy of Tharoor's Brit-bashing book.

• The 'Friendly Fire' Indo-British Prize: This prize has been bagged by Swraj Paul, who bought 20 copies of Shashi Tharoor's book to gift to "my English friends" in the House of Lords. "They should know what happened," explained Paul.

• The Lazarus 'Rise Up in Four Days' Memorial Prize: Of all our alumni, none has been pluckier than Cyrus Mistry. The former Tata chairman will be at the London Business School on January 18 delivering the next 'Aditya Birla India Centre Distinguished Speaker Series' lecture. He will be in conversation with his former head of strategy, Nirmalya Kumar, on 'Tata and corporate governance'.

• The Narcissus 'So in Love with Myself' Accolade: To Arundhati Roy who told her literary agent in London she didn't want "all this bidding and vulgarity" among publishers for The Ministry of Utmost Happiness. He sat in silence while she communed with her fictional characters and finally picked a publisher offering half of what others publishers were bidding. "Yes," she told her agent, "but they like him."

• Editor of the Year: Come on, George Osborne, don't be shy. We all know hell hath no fury like a chancellor of the exchequer sacked by Theresa May when she succeeded David Cameron as prime minister. But as editor of the London Evening Standard, Osborne made the paper essential reading by pouring anti-May 'poison and bile' into its columns. After she lost her majority in the June general election, Osborne gleefully described May as a "dead woman walking" and that he wouldn't rest until she "is chopped up in bags in my freezer".

• Trendsetter of the Year: The headmaster was heartened to see Vijay Mallya's 30-year-old son, Sidhartha, giving his support at Westminster Magistrates' Court when Mallya senior was battling extradition proceedings. Young Mallya was not wearing socks - the headmaster assumed that this was due to his dad's straitened circumstances. But according to Trendsetter, "in today's fashion-forward world, going sockless is a cool statement."

FOOTNOTE

• Man/Woman of the Match: The headmaster did consider Anil Agarwal, who wants to beautify the Ganges as it passes through Patna, his place of birth. Also Anoushka Shankar, who played beautiful live music at a London screening of a 1928 silent film about the Taj Mahal. This year, the Woman of the Match is Mithali Raj: the Indian eves very nearly won the World Cup final against England.