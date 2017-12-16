Eye on England

On trial The spark that lit the flame Philip Larkin's famous poem, "Annus Mirabilis", caught the mood of the 1960s when Harold Macmillan's Tory government fell after his minister of war, John Profumo, was forced to admit that he had slept with a 19-year-old beauty, Christine Keeler. Larkin wrote: "Sexual intercourse began/ In nineteen sixty-three/ (which was rather late for me) -/ Between the end of the Chatterley ban/ And the Beatles' first LP." Keeler's death earlier this month caused nostalgic stirrings that sex isn't what it used to be. Even before her death, the BBC had commissioned a new six-part drama for 2018, The Trial of Christine Keeler. Christine had been dismissed as little more than a good time girl instead of being perceived as a victim of Harvey Weinstein-style abuse by powerful men. Kate Triggs, the executive producer for Ecosse Films, which is producing the drama, says: "In 1963 Britain changed irrevocably. Old certainties about class, race and sex exploded. And 19-year-old Christine Keeler was the flame that lit the touchpaper." In 1989, there was a movie called Scandal based on Keeler's story, which was shown out of competition at the Cannes film festival. In 2014, I went to the Aldwych Theatre to see a musical, Stephen Ward, again based on Keeler's life. This had a bit part for the former Pakistani president, Ayub Khan, who went swimming at Cliveden, Lord Astor's country estate in Berkshire, and the scene then of the Keeler/Profumo sex parties. When Cliveden, now a luxury hotel, went on the market, there were reports that Lakshmi Mittal was a potential buyer. But he is a good Calcutta boy and wasn't tempted. Biting humour Some trace Mani Shankar Aiyar's intellectual hauteur to the period between 1961-63, when he read economics at Trinity Hall, Cambridge. Rajiv Gandhi was then at nearby Trinity College. When Mani stood for the post of secretary of the Cambridge Union, Rajiv voted for him."His first political act!" Mani, whom I used to see regularly on trips to Delhi, told me once. I learnt how a bright-eyed Rajiv emerged on his first morning in Cambridge to be confronted by his tutor. "What's that?" asked the tutor, pointing to the emblem on Rajiv's Doon School blazer. "That's the lamp of knowledge, Sir," was the proud reply from Rajiv. "Well, it's a pity they didn't light it while you were there," said the tutor. Books for Christmas Which is Britain's best newspaper? For my money, the Financial Times, probably because I like it. Its round-up of the best books of 2017 range from Shashi Tharoor's Inglorious Empire to Arundhati Roy's The Ministry of Utmost Happiness; Salman Rushdie's The Golden House and Aurangzeb: The Life and Legacy of India's Most Controversial King by the American academic, Audrey Truschke. I would have included Tina Brown's The Vanity Fair Diaries 1983-1992, despite its condescending references to VS Naipaul and Mahatma Gandhi. And also to Benazir Bhutto: "Ian Jack's done a rich profile of Benazir Bhutto, who may be poised to be the leader of Pakistan (incredible to me when I think of how I used to see her hanging around the Oxford Union)." Tuscany trysts The Italians are good at describing beautiful women. The first time I went to Florence, it was with the Princess Diana press party when the Italians were lyrical: "Not since Sandro Botticelli painted The Birth of Venus (housed in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence) 500 years ago have we seen anything so beautiful." On another occasion it was to attend Selvaggia Velo's 'River to River: Florence Indian Film Festival' which, this year, ran from December 7-12 and coincided with the Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding an hour's drive away in the resort of Borgo Finocchieto. Selvaggia, who heard of the wedding a couple of days before it happened, says: "I am very happy that Indians are choosing Italy, especially Tuscany, as wedding locations." In 2010, Selvaggia attended the extravagant wedding of Tanvi Jindal (daughter of Sajjan Jindal of JSW Steel) and Krishna Shete at a 15th-century house in Florence owned by the Salvatore Ferragamo fashion family. Selvaggia will visit Mumbai in March to plan next year's festival and intends to look closely at Anushka's films. Memorable quote Last Saturday, Batuk Gathani's family and friends gathered at Golders Green Crematorium in north London to bid farewell to the 82-year-old journalist, who had for nearly half a century represented The Hindu from Nairobi - his place of birth - Beirut, Brussels and London. His son, Viral, related one story involving Ernest Hemingway after the plane ferrying the then 55-year-old celebrated American author and his fourth wife, Mary Welsh, had crashed in East Africa. Batuk, then 19, received frantic messages from UPI in New York urging him to confirm Hemingway's death. Batuk found that although the plane had crashed, Hemingway and his wife 'were very much alive' in 'one of the most inaccessible spots in Uganda.' Hemingway gave Batuk a memorable quote: "Listen son, you've got to understand, these b***ards (a reference to his detractors in America) have been trying to kill me off for years." FOOTNOTE At Vijay Mallya's extradition proceedings, English lawyers have been thrown by talk of 'crores'. The pound, once worth Rs 100, is now equivalent to Rs 86, so mental arithmetic is less easy. The judge had to be reminded that Rs 94 crore was not worth £100 million, as the prosecution counsel had estimated, but nearer to £10 million. A legal friend describes Clare Montgomery, who represents Mallya, as the "top woman lawyer of her generation". Her fees may add up to £5,00,000 - or Rs 4.3 crores.