Eye on England

Hot stuff This year's scholarship question for candidates aspiring to read philosophy at Oxbridge is a very simple one: when does romance turn into sexual harassment or vice versa?Actually, that is not such a bad question given British politics is in a state of ferment over 'sex pest MPs', with the prime minister, Theresa May, urging the Speaker, John Bercow, to set the rules of engagement - or should it be disengagement? However, one former minister, Edwina Currie, has spoken out against a witch-hunt. "The workplace, these days, is where people meet," Edwina points out. "It's where romance and liaisons get developed. You can't ban it from the workplace." The reality is that at Westminster, men and women who work alongside each other inevitably get involved. The Liberal party leader, Paddy Ashdown, who admitted having an affair with his secretary, was nicknamed "Paddy Pantsdown". And Labour's deputy prime minister, John Prescott, became a figure of ridicule after his two-year affair with his secretary was rumbled. Edwina herself had a four-year affair with John Major when she was a backbencher and he a government whip charged with ensuring party discipline and seeing to it that married MPs did not go round having affairs. Major dumped Edwina in 1988 when he was promoted to Margaret Thatcher's cabinet as chief secretary to the treasury. The Times stunned the nation in 2002 by revealing Major's affair with Edwina. The story was leaked by Edwina who sought revenge when she found out that she did not merit a mention in Major's fat memoirs. These days, Edwina writes racy novels about politicians having 'steamy sex' in the corridors of power. Cheer up lady In case Kangana Ranaut is seeking a little diversion after her recent exchanges with Hrithik Roshan, I can suggest Salman Rushdie's captivating new novel, The Golden House, in which she appears on page 134. "Music is playing [in Manhattan]. Unexpectedly, it is a Bollywood song... The song comes from a film released in 2006, starring Kangana Ranaut. The name of the film is Gangster." Silence is not golden The current issue of Private Eye reveals how British newspapers knew Harvey Weinstein was a sexual predator but engaged in a conspiracy of silence for fear of losing lucrative advertising from his studios or access to the top Hollywood stars that he controlled. It seems that the very papers that are now fulminating against Weinstein were once fulsome in praising the man. When The Guardian's Hollywood correspondent, John Patterson, did write an unflattering piece about "the man nicknamed Harvey Scissorhands", the 'great man' called up the paper and threatened savage retribution. The paper placated the "old brute" by letting him write an 1,800-word feature "revealing what a brilliant, sensitive producer he was". "From that day to this," according to Private Eye, "Patterson has never been allowed to write about Weinstein or his films." Treasure trove The food photographer, Jade Sarkhel, has returned to the UK from Calcutta, having somehow discovered more about her late father, Udit Sarkhel, who was just about the best Bengali chef in London. Jade has come back with a treasure trove of photographs for a possible book after visiting the fish and spice markets. However, she admits she was not prepared for the chicken and goat markets - "in England, everything comes sealed in neat packages". Happily, she also photographed some unusual native practices - " luchi with gulab jamun was delicious". Picture perfect With some honourable exceptions, Indian artists don't go in much for portrait painting which is why I would recommend anyone coming to London before February 11, 2018, to pop over to the National Portrait Gallery off Trafalgar Square for Cézanne Portraits. This brings together some 50 of the 200 portraits that Paul Cézanne made in his career. One of my favourites is from 1866 - The Artist's Father, Reading L'Événement - depicting Cézanne's rather forbidding father reading a newspaper. Louis-Auguste Cézanne was quite Indian in one way. He didn't think painting was a proper job for his son and instead wanted him to go into banking or the law. Powell lives on Enoch Powell was a Tory politician who made a notorious speech in 1968 in which he predicted racial strife would be a consequence of immigration into Britain from India, Pakistan and the West Indies. A play about Powell, What Shadows, has ended after playing to packed houses. At the end of the matinee performance, I caught the audience, mainly elderly and white, standing up and applauding with much fervour, as though to say 'Enoch was right.' FOOTNOTE It had happened before The Bengal Famine of 1943, aggravated by Winston Churchill, killed off at least three million people. But there was a precedent. According to the ITV drama, Victoria, the queen was forced to act when the uncaring English establishment allowed one million people to perish when the potato crop failed during the Great Irish Famine.