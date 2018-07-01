Deutsch shock? Have a Jap bun

Uddalak Mukherjee

Germany's Mario Gomez, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller react during their match against South Korea.

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Hyperactivity. Physical distress. Change in appetite. Restlessness. Sleep deprivation. Persistent fatigue. According to Grief Watch, these are some of the signs of grieving. While listing these symptoms, Grief Watch - an online portal that is dedicated to help people survive bereavement - must have had the death of a loved one in mind.

However, several sources suggest that supporters of the German football team have been afflicted by some of these conditions since the night of June 27. That fateful evening, Die Mannschaft humiliated themselves as well as their fans around the world by failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup in Russia after losing to lowly South Korea.

The wise ones have always believed that sport mirrors life. Perhaps it would make sense for Germans and their football blood brothers to turn the pages of a bereavement manual such as Grief Watch in a bid to discover a coping mechanism for the next four years.

But Grief Watch's wisdom would not work for me. To cope with this "loss" (pun intended), all I need to do is turn my memory in the direction of Japan: Germany's former ally during the Great War. For one evening at the Saitama stadium located in the Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo, the Japanese had taught me how to tackle grief.

Kashima Antlers were playing an Australian club side in an intercontinental fixture that night in Saitama. Much like the beleaguered Germans, KA - the legendary Brazilian, Zico, was coaching the side - had to win the match to stay in contention. Mr T, a Japanese journalist, ever polite but reticent, had been tasked by his bosses to take me - a guest of the Foreign Press Center - to watch the game.

The subway - no, not the bullet train, dear Modibhakts - was crawling with the weight of KA supporters. Many of them happened to be working mothers wearing the team colours. They had picked up their tiny tots who, from the sound of it, had been evidently practising their war cries to egg their team on. When the train reached Saitama, the mothers bundled these wailing mini-samurais in their arms and elbowed past the crowd to detrain. In the process, they shoved a rather bruised Mr T and I on to the platform. Mr T apologised on behalf of his countrymen. But I was elated. It felt as if I was headed for the Salt Lake stadium to watch the East Bengal-Mohun Bagan derby. For the first time in several weeks, it felt like I was home.

Unfortunately, KA was left bruised by their fleet-footed Australian rivals. By the end of the match, the gigantic stadium with state-of-the-art facilities, had gone deathly quiet. What I remember the most after the referee had blown the dreaded long whistle was Zico standing with his head bowed in the middle of the pitch in front of a crowd that seemed to sit with heads bowed too. Unlike in Calcutta, there was no hooliganism or brawls. The crowd, no less passionate than Bengalis, just sat quietly for a while and then began to file out.

Soon enough, Saitama showed me that loss is not unconquerable. The antidote, I discovered, was the lemon-cream maska bun, the soul food of the Japanese subterranean railway network. Mr T and I followed the dispirited crowd back to the Saitama station and queued up for our share of the cream buns. The queues, as is always the case in Japan, were orderly. (A few days later, at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, I saw the chilling image of men and women, their skin falling off their bones, queuing up to receive treatment minutes after the Americans had dropped "Little Boy", the uranium bomb, on the city.) As we munched on the Japani maska bun, experiencing the slow, but exhilarating, spread of sweetness inside our mouths, we felt the bitterness of the result in Saitama being washed away - Japanese style.

But cream buns, the Japanese taught me, are not enough to survive footballing calamity. The day after Doomsday, I met Mr T during lunch hour. He asked me whether I was free that evening to accompany him. Another Kashima Antlers game, I shrieked? Apparently not. Mr T, a fanatic KA fan presumably, thought it would be a good idea for us to watch his team prepare for the next match.

A beloved team is never forsaken. I hope Die Mannschaft knows that.