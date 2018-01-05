Cookie crumbles

Saumitra Dasgupta

A cauldron of outrage boiled over late last month after O.P. Saini, the judge of the CBI special court, delivered his shock verdict in the 2G scam case, contemptuously tossing out the charge of criminal conspiracy against the former telecom minister, A. Raja, and 33 other persons and entities embroiled in three interlinked cases because the prosecution failed to prove its case. But after the kangaroo trial by the television media, led by near-apoplectic anchors, and the possible dissipation of some of the public anger against the verdict, perhaps it is time to dissect the tendentious evidence that was produced and the manner in which the prosecutors botched up their case. In the end, Justice Saini had no choice but to come up with the verdict he did - he had the courage not to convict anyone on a very shaky presumption of guilt.

There were four broad charges in the CBI case against Raja: first, that the entry fee for a new pan-India Universal Access Service licence had been fixed at Rs 1,658 crore - a price discovered during an auction conducted in 2001 - despite suggestions to undertake a fresh competitive bidding process, and he then proceeded to issue these licences on a first-come, first-served basis on January 10, 2008; second, that Raja arbitrarily brought forward the cut-off date for eligible applicants for the eagerly-sought telecom licences from October 1, 2007 to September 25, 2007 (allegedly slamming the window shut on the day that Unitech Wireless submitted its application); third, the first-come, first-served policy was subverted by tipping off favoured applicants to carry bank drafts so that these could be deposited as soon as the letters of intent were issued in order to facilitate queue-jumping for spectrum allocation; and, finally, there was no lock-in period or restriction placed on the sale of equity that enabled promoters of companies holding spectrum to sell their stakes for massive gains.

There were two subsidiary cases: a criminal case filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Raja and 19 other persons and entities which claimed that Raja and his cohorts received a Rs 200 crore kickback for helping Swan Telecom (which later morphed into Etisalat DB Telecom and is now under liquidation) grab spectrum in the lucrative Delhi circle, and the other, a CBI case against the Ruias and their companies for dishonestly cornering 21 new spectrum-bundled licences while operating the Mumbai licence of Loop Telecom.

One of the damning charges against Raja was that he chose not to follow an auction route for spectrum allocation. Raja was motivated by the desire to drive down telecom tariffs. The only way to do this was to allow new players to challenge entrenched fiefdoms. The charge was that the telecom regulator had recommended the auction route in its recommendations issued on October 27, 2003. So how could Raja override the recommendation?

It is important to understand that the telecom industry in 2003 was split into two technological worlds - GSM and CDMA - with differing spectrum requirements and operating in different frequency bands. While GSM services were available in 900 and 1800 MHz bands, CDMA services were available only in the 800 MHz band. The convergence regime - involving the issue of UAS licences which would allow operators to offer a range of both wireless and wireline services - was still some way down the road. A.S. Verma, the director in the department of telecom, said in his cross-examination that the Trai recommendation was made for a pre-UASL regime.

Moreover, Saini established that Trai itself had wavered on the idea of a spectrum auction. On October 14, 2003 (just 13 days before the regulator had submitted its suo motu recommendations of October 27), DoT had asked Trai to suggest a way forward to open up the cellular service sector for further competition on the payment of an entry fee. In its recommendations submitted on November 4, 2003 - seven days after the October 27 recommendation - Trai clearly suggested that "it does not envisage bidding as a preferred approach".

Even in the recommendations of October 27, Trai had said in para 7.33: "The Authority is not in favour of high spectrum pricing, since such a regime will make the services more expensive and desired growth will not take place in the telecommunications." In the same paper, Trai also spoke of the need to migrate towards a unified licensing regime through "automatic licensing/authorization" at a nominal entry fee.

"It is thus, clear that TRAI nowhere recommended auction for introducing [the] UASL regime. In the end, the Recommendations dated 27.10.2003 are of no help to the prosecution as far as auction of UAS licences or revision of entry fee is concerned," concluded Saini.

The CBI had put out two estimates of presumed loss that the exchequer had suffered as a result of Raja's administrative decision to use the benchmark price of 2001. The first figure was Rs 22,000 crore from the issue of 122 licences by conflating a presumed loss of Rs 7,105 crore arising from the sale of a 45 per cent stake in Swan Telecom to Etisalat of the United Arab Emirates for Rs 4,200 crore and the 60 per cent stake sale in Unitech Wireless to Telenor of Norway for Rs 6,100 crore after the spectrum allocation. This estimate is flawed because it assumes that the valuation of these companies was entirely dependent on its spectrum holding and does not take into account the opportunity cost - an intrinsic element of any business valuation - the two new players were forking out for admittance into the lucrative Indian market. The other loss figure was Rs 30,984.55 crore, calculated on the basis of the growth in the adjusted gross revenue per MHz per year during the period 2002-03 to 2007. Neither figure would stand scrutiny if Raja's right to take an administrative decision was upheld.

The other big charge was that Raja had arbitrarily set a cut-off date of October 25, 2007 to decide eligibility of those applicants who would get the telecom licence. A.K. Srivastava, the deputy director-general of DoT and a joint-secretary-level officer, tried to pin the blame for this decision on R.K. Chandolia, the personal secretary to Raja. Srivastava was a key witness in the case, having been associated with the entire process of issuing LoIs, grant of UAS licences and allocation of spectrum from May 2007 to May 2008. His allegation was that Chandolia had directed him to put up a note for fixing the cut-off date despite his protests. The cut-off date was apparently designed to favour Swan Telecom and Unitech. But Srivastava's charge crumbled during cross-examination. He was forced to admit that he had not talked about Chandolia's role in his statement that the CBI recorded on September 29, 2010. Raja was forced to leave the ministry in November 2010 and Chandolia left his post sometime in 2009. Asked why he had not mentioned this to any authority after the two accused left their positions, Srivastava said: "That is correct. I did not tell it to any authority. However, I told it when it occurred in my mind in this context." He did not say this in his deposition before the CBI in September 2010 but on March 4, 2011, prompting the judge to suggest that he was falsely implicating Chandolia and, thereby, Raja.

One serious charge against Raja was the supposed kickback of Rs 200 crore that was routed to Kalaignar TV, owned by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi's family, through a skein of transactions involving the DB Group that took control of Swan Telecom along with Etisalat of the UAE. The defence witnesses asserted that the payment was actually a loan given at an interest rate of 7.5 per cent and repaid. The prosecution failed to cross-examine several witnesses - especially people connected with Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables and Cineyug Media, two supposed conduits for the payment - allowing their version to stand and severely damaging the case against Raja. In the end, the ED's case against Raja also collapsed as a result.

One of the key aspects of the case was the implicit loss suffered by the exchequer because of the failure to have a lock-in period barring stake sale by the promoters of the companies that acquired the spectrum-bundled licences. There never has been such a lock-in provision in the telecom business. It is one of the reasons for the flurry of mergers in the telecom industry since it came into existence in 1994 and was the reason for its rapid growth through mergers. Let us also not forget that the National Democratic Alliance government divested several companies in 2003 without such a lock-in condition, allowing buyers to flip their investments for gains.

The 2G scam case crumbled under the weight of some preposterous calculations of presumptive loss by the exchequer and the prosecution's failure to build a persuasive argument based on the depositions of the 153 witnesses it placed on the stand. The defence needed only 29 witnesses to demolish the case and consign what was touted as the biggest scam of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government into the dustbin of legal history.