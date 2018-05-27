Sugata Bose

Roses bloomed everywhere in Beijing as Peking University observed its 120th anniversary with a high-profile World University Presidents Symposium combined with its annual Beijing Forum. The presidents of Yale, Chicago, Tokyo and the National University of Singapore, the vice-chancellors of Cambridge and Oxford and the chancellor of Berkeley were present to wish Beida, as the university is affectionately called, a very happy birthday on May 4. The birthday bash opened with an impressive spectacle in a huge indoor stadium proclaiming Beida's motto of creativity, integrity, and — the slightly awkward — futurity.

By comparison with Cambridge, which is more than 800 years old, Beida is a young university whose destiny has been inextricably intertwined with the turbulent history of China during the long twentieth century. It is younger than Presidency College and Calcutta University as well as Tokyo University set up in 1877. It is only slightly older than its neighbour, Tsinghua University, and Hong Kong University, both established in 1910-11. Beida's faculty and students express pride in China's ancient civilization but seem confident that the institution itself need not be ancient in order to be able to claim the future. "Universities belong to the world," the banners proclaimed, and "must be deeply rooted in the soil of the country and the nation."

Typically, the rise of universities to pre-eminence has closely tracked national successes in the domains of economy, industry and, sometimes, empire. Just consider the dominance of German universities in the late nineteenth century and American ones in the late twentieth. Institutions of higher learning in Asia have in the past had to struggle against great odds in terms of material wealth and political power. "If there had existed international rankings of any reputable nature in 1913, on the eve of the First World War," my Chinese historian colleague, William Kirby, suggests, "8 out of the world's top 10 universities in that year would have been German. Our own university, Harvard, which does so well in such rankings today, would have been lucky to land in the top 20."

The most dramatic transformation — both quantitative and qualitative — is taking place today in Chinese universities where nearly 37 million students are currently enrolled. In addition to massive expansion of university education, China has also launched a determined bid to set up centres of excellence. China began in 1993 by providing enhanced funding for 100 universities and then in 1998 — the centenary of Peking University — poured billions of RMB into 37 promising institutions led by Peking University and Tsinghua University, each of which received 1.8 billion RMB. In 2017, China launched its "Double First-Class Initiative" — the double referring to the aspiration to build world-class universities and excel in academic disciplines. Not surprisingly, Beida boasts the largest number of disciplines taking part in this initiative and is the unquestioned leader among the 42 universities that benefit from it. Its declared mission is to "contribute Chinese wisdom and the Chinese way of thinking" to global development.

With so much State support behind the quest for academic excellence, the venue of the birthday celebrations shifted on the afternoon of May 4 to the Diaoyutai State Guest House nestled within the sprawling Ching imperial gardens. All State officials and university administrators duly quoted from the speech delivered by the president, Xi Jinping, at the university on May 2. The president of Beida came in for some media criticism for mispronouncing an obscure Chinese character while quoting from Xi's speech.

The more substantive academic panels of the Beijing Forum took place on May 5. I chaired a session on cross-cultural conversations in global universities with scholars and academic leaders from Tokyo, Taipei, Rome, Sydney and Hawaii. The vice-president of Tokyo University, who is a global historian of the 19th century, raised the troubling question whether the hegemony of English in academic discourse hinders genuine understanding across cultures. Alongside the Forum, another big conference was under way on Marx in observance of his 200th birth anniversary.

From May 7 to 12, I was Honorary Visiting Professor at the Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences which was founded less than two years ago to enhance international exchanges at Beida. The Institute is housed in a lovely early twentieth century building along one of the main quads of the campus. During that week, I was able to fully appreciate not just the warm hospitality but the academic vitality of Beida. I had been received at the airport by two bright graduate students — one fluent in Sanskrit, the other in Urdu. I gave four lectures that week. From the exquisite artwork on the posters that announced my lectures to the set-up in my office and the lecture rooms, there was an impressive attention to detail. Each lecture had a designated faculty commentator — from Beida, Tsinghua and Sichuan. The questions from the audience were intelligent and incisive and the scheduled two-hour sessions tended to go on for longer. There was ample evidence of academic freedom at China's top university. I learned in informal conversations that the 'Me Too' movement had touched it as well and I was asked searching questions about Harvard's record on sexual harassment and assault.

On my gap day in my series of lectures at Beida, I took part in an India-China Strategic Dialogue organized by the Ananta Aspen Centre and the China Reform Forum, which gave me an opportunity to visit a school of a very different kind. This is the Central Party School of the Communist Party established in 1933 to impart political education to its cadres. Its vast campus next to the Summer Palace houses a well-curated museum. An impressive statue of the young Mao dominates the main vista.

Beida had chosen to feature Li Dazhao, Mao's mentor, in the library of Peking University at its 120th anniversary celebrations. "The golden age is not behind us, but in front of us," this pioneering Chinese communist had declared, "it's not in the past, but in the future." On my final evening in Beida, I sat on a bench by the lake which is the hub of campus life. As the sun went down, the iconic multi-storied pagoda suddenly appeared in glorious illumination casting a golden reflection of the past in the rippling water of the lake.

The author is Gardiner Professor of Oceanic History and Affairs, Harvard University