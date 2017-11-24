Challenging ties

Grey area The cross-linkages of India's relations with the United States of America, Russia and China raise challenges. India's strategic relationship with the US is becoming stronger. Its defence ties are expanding with the purchase of about $15 billion of defence equipment in the last few years. Donald Trump has supported the major defence partner status accorded to India by the US Congress and expressed readiness to work "together on advanced defence equipment and technology at a level commensurate with that of the closest allies and partners of the United States". However, meaningful participation on the US's part in the Make in India campaign remains uncertain. To the US-India Joint Strategic Vision for the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean Regions enunciated under Barack Obama, Trump has added a significant geopolitical nuance by referring to the region as Indo-Pacific which makes India more central to Asian security. On terrorism-related issues, the US's designation of Syed Salahuddin as well as the Hizbul Mujahideen itself is important politically as it delegitimizes this Kashmiri terrorist group located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Trump's review of America's Afghanistan policy has elements that respond to India's interests. There are clear signals of increasing toughness towards Pakistan unless it ceases to provide safe havens to terrorist groups, although what actions the US would take remain unclear. The US is India's largest economic partner as a single country, with $115 billion of two-way trade in goods and services. But under Trump, pressure to reduce our trade surplus will be exerted, apart from H1B visa related issues. The US has endorsed our strategic opposition to China's Belt and Road Initiative, although how far the US can or will devise strategies to counter it is open to question. While the US's capacity and will to counter the sea-based element of the BRI are more visible, they are not so on land. The US favours a greater role for China in Afghanistan, as the revival of the 'Quad' (the US, China, Afghanistan, Pakistan) shows. Trump's recent visit to China and other East Asian countries has caused confusion about the US's policy towards Beijing. Trump's unnecessary personal acclamation of Xi Jinping and the reliance on China to contain North Korea precludes any tough measures against Beijing in the immediate future. The China factor is important in our developing strategic convergences with the US, and Trump's inconsistent handling of China puts us in a predicament. The sharp deterioration in US-Russia ties raises challenges for India as our relationship with Russia is of considerable importance and we need to maintain an equilibrium in these two relationships. Strong ties with Russia are necessary to keep our foreign policy balanced. In an uncertain and fluid international environment, the core value of the India-Russia relationship remains unchanged. Defence remains the strongest pillar of India-Russia ties. With almost 70 per cent of equipment with India's armed forces being of Russian origin, the strategic stakes involved in the relationship are huge. The challenge now is to mobilize Russian participation in the Make in India programme which would require building of private sector partnerships for defence production. The latest US sanctions targeting every major Russian defence company dealing with India creates a potentially problematic situation. Russia is the only country building nuclear power plants in India. The agreement on Kudankulam units 5 and 6 has given a further boost to this cooperation. After years of efforts, India and Russia have made headway in energy cooperation, irrespective of whether Indian investments in oil fields in Russia or LNG supply contract, both at the State level and in the Indian private sector. The biggest weakness in the India-Russia strategic partnership is the low level of bilateral trade - less than $8 billion. With State directed trade being no longer possible, the private sector on both sides have to fill the breach, but this is not happening. The market and technology needs of the most advanced and dynamic sectors of the Indian economy, coupled with the diminishing role of the government sector, have reduced the opportunities for Indo-Russian economic cooperation. Both India and Russia have long-term interests in insulating Central Asia from religious fundamentalism and terrorism. Lately, however, gaps are developing between India and Russia on the role of the Taliban and Pakistan in Afghanistan. Russia has publicly opened channels of communication with the Taliban and has advocated a flexible approach towards it. It has also been reaching out to Pakistan. Its activism in this region seems to be a product of a strategy to counter the US across a broad geopolitical canvas.We cannot take India-Russia relations for granted and need to tend them, especially when Russia is under pressure from the West and has been pushed into the arms of China, with significant implications for India. Our China relationship is the most difficult to handle. China now openly seeks hegemony in Asia although it is camouflaged in projects such as the BRI. This, if fully implemented, will expand China's influence in the Eurasian region where the US's power is weak or receding, and it will be also at Russia's cost. China's decision to build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor through territory that is legally Indian is a major strategic choice. India is opposing the BRI as it will further consolidate Chinese power in our larger neighbourhood, constraining India's room for manoeuvring. India's immediate security environment is also threatened by Chinese inroads into Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Our capacity to influence these countries to align themselves with India's legitimate interests, or, at least, not damage our interests, is impaired by Chinese presence and influence. China continues to maintain pressure on India on border issues to keep New Delhi off-balance. The Doklam incident, coming after China's repeated opposition to India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group and to the UN's designation of Masood Azhar as an international terrorist, has underlined the fact that China remains India's unrelenting strategic adversary. The resolution of the Doklam crisis should not be seen as a turning page in India-China relations. That the BRICS communiqué mentioned the Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad has to be balanced against China's subsequent praise of Pakistan for its sacrifices in combating terrorism. Strategic coordination between Russia and China has increased to counter the variable US pressures on both countries. Western sanctions on Russia and the continuing attempts to isolate it have allowed China to gain geopolitical ground. China has the advantage of a huge economic relationship with the US that limits the latter's options in dealing with its disruptive and expansionist policies. The vacuum created by Russia's diminished power has been filled by China. China's growing strength and Russia's decline has changed the balance within the Russia-India-China dialogue as well as in BRICS in favour of China. This is to India's disadvantage, as the China relationship has become more important for Russia than its India relationship. Even within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, China is the dominant player. The antagonism between the US and Russia has led the latter to challenge American interests where it can. This explains Russia's reported support for the Taliban and for Pakistan at a time when its relationship with the US has come under strain. All in all, the dynamics of the US-Russia and Russia-China relations do not favour India's interests. The author is former foreign secretary of India [email protected]