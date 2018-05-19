Capital project

SUNANDA K. DATTA-RAY

At least 60 people died in the Gaza clashes, among them an eight-week baby who couldn't stand Israel's tear gas. Over 5,000 were wounded. Yet nothing happened. It's been like that ever since what Arabs call naqba, catastrophe, a disastrous sequence of death and destruction re-enacted every few years that the world ignores. More compelling themes like overthrowing Syria's president or regime change in Tehran grab attention so that the plight of millions of homeless Palestinians loses its poignancy and no one remembers the cause and effect of the deadly Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. Or of localized militants like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Donald Trump aggravated this root cause of West Asian violence and Islamic terrorism by activating Bob Dole's Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama renewed waivers to the Act. So did Trump himself. He could have done so again. If he wanted the American embassy transferred from Tel Aviv, he could also have recognized East Jerusalem as capital of a sovereign Palestine. Some device like a condominium would have skirted the legal hurdle of the 1995 Act's call for an undivided Jerusalem while also respecting the historical legacy of a city that is holy to Christian, Jew and Muslim. As part of the British mandate of Palestine which placed Jerusalem "under an International Trusteeship System", the city has not become de jure part of any other sovereignty. Britain didn't recognize King Abdullah of Jordan's incorporation of East Jerusalem in the Hashemite kingdom, maintaining it was a corpus separatum, an international enclave.

The United States of America also reaffirmed the need for an international regime after Israel seized Jerusalem in 1967, together with Syria's Golan Heights, Egypt's Gaza Strip and the Jordanian West Bank. Possessive even about what it didn't possess, Israel had already proclaimed in January 1950 that "Jerusalem was, and had always been, the capital of Israel". Benjamin Netanyahu recently reiterated that fiction, calling Jerusalem the "eternal undivided capital of Israel". True, it was King David's capital in 1010 BC but not in recent times. It couldn't be for modern Israel wasn't born until a year after independent India. After the Pharaohs, Persians, Greeks and other conquerors, Jerusalem was ruled by Arabs and Ottomans from 638 AD to 1918, with brief Christian interventions. World War I's victors recognized Jerusalem as "a sacred trust of civilization", and stipulated that international guarantees should safeguard its holy sites in perpetuity.

"The kingdom of the Crusaders didn't last eighty years!" the Arab mayor of Jerusalem told me 50 years ago, contemptuously dismissing Israel as another flash in history's pan. He was wrong to do so for unlike earlier rulers, nuclear-armed Israel basks in the global superpower's patronage. But strange as it may sound nowadays, world Jewry owes a deep debt to Islam. Caliph Umar ibn al-Khattab allowed Jews back into Jerusalem to work and worship as they chose after 400 years of exile and harsh discrimination under Roman rule. Another Muslim ruler, the Ottoman Sultan Bayazid II, sent a fleet of ships to Spain to rescue Jews when Emir Muhammad XII of Granada, the last Moorish kingdom, surrendered to "Their Catholic Majesties" in 1492. Jews who didn't flee across the Mediterranean to Muslim Morocco or convert to Christianity and become Marranos faced the flames of the dreaded Inquisition. Ottoman Turkey welcomed Jews 150 years before they were allowed to set foot in Britain, having been expelled in 1290.

It's unrealistic to expect historical memory to generate gratitude. The only reason for mentioning the past is that Israel constantly flaunts what happened 2,000 years ago - venerating the Western Wall because it is all that remains of the Second Temple the Romans destroyed in 70 AD - as its sole raison d'être. The alternative would be to admit Israel was born in the terrorism of armed militias like Irgun and Lehi which were every bit as ruthless as today's Islamic State. David Ben-Gurion's conviction of the need for the "compulsory transfer" (read ethnic cleansing) of Palestinians killed hundreds of innocent villagers. "The Haganah, which became the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces), was responsible for at least 24 deliberate massacres of unarmed civilians; the number of victims in each operation ranged from single figures to several hundred," writes Henry Siegman, president emeritus of the US/Middle East Project, in the current London Review of Books. No wonder King Ibn Saud of Saudi Arabia could not understand why Palestinians who were victims of Zionist terrorism should have to pay for Hitler's crimes. "Give them and their descendants the choicest lands and homes of the Germans who oppressed them," he told Franklin Delano Roosevelt after hearing how European Jews had suffered.

Realpolitik is another matter. Perhaps Trump hopes the confrontation between Palestinian teenagers with slings, stones and kites and Israeli soldiers with high-powered rifles and live bullets will distract attention from the sharp polarization of American society of which the revolving door of his constantly changing cabinet is one symptom. He probably also expects it to distract attention from the can of worms of secret parleys between his son and son-in-law and Russian strategists determined to thwart Hillary Clinton's presidential hopes. It's impossible to quantify Jared Kushner's influence but the president's son-in-law, a practising Jew, must have rubbed in the core of Harry Truman's repudiation of Roosevelt's commitment on Palestine to Ibn Saud, "I have to answer to hundreds of thousands who are anxious for the success of Zionism: I do not have hundreds of thousands of Arabs among my constituents." It is shameful for any Indian that foremost among US Zionists, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who reassured Israelis that "the United States is with Israel in this fight", is the woman who was born Nimrata Randhawa and who disgracefully vetoed a Security Council resolution to investigate the Gaza killings.

There's very little light at the end of this tunnel. Thanks to the American veto, the Security Council will continue to condone barbaric injustice. Israel will never allow the inquiry that the general assembly and human rights organizations demand. The International Criminal Court is hamstrung since the US, Israel and Russia are not members, and India and China are critical of its working. Past negotiations and agreements - Camp David, Oslo, Madrid - confirm that Israel never did take the "two-state" solution to which the world still pays lip service seriously. Dedicated to their "Eretz Yisrael" (an undefined expanse of land straddling the Levant), Israel's leaders have no intention of conceding Palestinian independence. Even the seemingly benevolent former prime minister and president, Shimon Peres, reputed to be the least hawkish of Israeli politicians, was categorical on two points. First, a Palestinian was just another Arab who used a fancy label for political purposes. Second, the region called Palestine can accommodate only two states - Israel and Jordan - with no room for a third. Peres generously agreed to extend economic help to Palestinians but independence, never.

If anyone can break the impasse, it's the US. Trump can follow up his move on Jerusalem by recognizing the city as also Palestine's capital. He can even acknowledge Palestinian independence. Instead of the European Council president, Donald Tusk, saying "With friends like that who needs enemies?" and Guatemala, Honduras and Paraguay rushing to follow his lead on Jerusalem in hopes of picking up crumbs from the American table, the world would then genuinely applaud his leadership. It would be the coup of the century for a man who so often confuses statesmanship with showbiz. More to the point, although a sovereign Palestine may not mean the immediate end of Islamic terrorism, it would make militancy less appealing in overcrowded and unliveable Gaza, the recruiting ground of rebels. Young Palestinians would have a future to look forward to.