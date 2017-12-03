Can't break it? Then just ghost it

Afew weeks ago, a friend conducted a poll on Twitter. The question: If you had to end a friendship, what would you do - ghost or drift or confront or write a letter? To this, 53 per cent said they would like to drift, 20 per cent went with the letter option, 11 per cent chose to confront and 16 per cent said they would prefer to ghost. Ghosting, according to the en.oxforddictionaries.com, is the practice of ending a personal relationship by suddenly and without explanation ceasing all communication. Usage. "I thought ghosting was a horrible dating habit reserved for casual flings." Having been ghosted at least once, I could not agree more with the above sentence. But ask the person who ghosts and he or she would say it's the easiest thing to do. Stop taking calls, stop replying to text messages, mail, stop explaining what went wrong, no hints, just cut yourself off. Easy. Ghosting is a 21st century dating phenomenon. Since a fair many relationships these days are born off dating apps such as Tinder, happn, OkCupid, where you select soulmates with a left swipe or right, a lot of time is spent knowing each other just virtually. So when things lose their zing, it's easier to ghost by "blocking" the person. But if you are nodding and thinking this is a college-goer or a 20-something problem, you couldn't be more wrong. You could be ghosted by a man in his 30s or 40s - we'll come to the women in due course. Someone whose profile descriptor reads "progressive and liberal". He could be a professor who loves to discuss Marxism over a glass of Old Monk or an engineer who is a self-proclaimed poet or a documentary filmmaker who looks genuinely concerned about the rise of young Right-wingers in the country. Then, just when you start to get along, one fine day, he disappears. And you are left wondering why such a "progressive and liberal" man hesitated to tell you that it's not happening and he would like to move on. After all, you do deserve to know where you went wrong. What's more, you might also like to hold on to that tiny little skein of hope that he might come back. A friend who is aware of the trend has a theory. She says even liberal men get intimidated by career-minded independent women and find it difficult to handle them. They know such women will ask for a reason for the break-up and they do not have a convincing reason to offer. Does that mean women don't ghost at all? No, they do too. The friend reasons, "Sometimes women think informing the other about the decision might force them to stick around longer and get stuck in this unnecessary but unavoidable rigmarole of accusations, counter accusations and sorting out. That is why they choose to disappear." Ghosting isn't an Indian phenomenon either. In 2012, the Journal of Research in Personality, an academic journal focussing on personality psychology and published by Dutch publishing house Elsevier, listed "avoiding/withdrawing from contact with your partner - like not answering texts or calls" as one of the top break-up strategies the world over. Internationally, psychologists say, these days, everyone wants ways for "easy in" and "easy out". You are most likely to be ghosted the moment you dare to ask, "Where is this going?" Of course, if you have been there and done this long enough, you will be able to tell a ghost early on - guys who are effusive in private but refuse to even hold hands in public or someone who never makes definite plans to get together. And it's not a way to exit "casual flings" alone. Many choose to end steady relationships by ghosting. A friend was ghosted by an ambitious professional she dated for barely three months. The man, however, reconnected with her on several occasions thereafter for work. Over the past few years, he has sought her help for business contacts, inputs, information on a fellowship she cracked, etc. But not a word on why he disappeared and never replied to her personal messages. Was he a coward to have avoided a confrontation or smart to keep the professional equation intact, or simply shameless to even ask for help from a person he dumped without any explanation? We don't know and there is no need or time. The phone is aflutter with new notifications and to swipe is but reflex action.