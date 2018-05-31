Swapan Dasgupta

Occasionally, it is an inconsequential offering on Twitter that can encapsulate a larger trend. On May 27, a day marking the 54th death anniversary of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, an erudite head of a think tank that allegedly dissects and influences public policy reflected that "We once had a prime minister who could use the word 'palimpsest' appropriately in a sentence."

He was, naturally, referring to Nehru who had an easy command over English prose. This was not surprising because English was his first language - the language he dreamt in - and he had been educated since his teens at the best institutions of England. He was, as Rab Butler, the Master of Trinity College, Cambridge - his alma mater - was to say at a memorial dinner in the college after his death, "one of us."

In hindsight, Nehru has been mocked for being the "last Englishman to rule India". His intimate friendship with Countess Mountbatten, his very upper-class infatuation with socialist ideals, his great love for parliamentary traditions and his refined aesthetics are today more decried than appreciated in a New India that is in search of authenticity. This may be a trifle unfair since Nehru was unquestionably a popular leader, democratically sanctioned by the people and even inspirational to India's immediate post-Independence generation - at least until the 1962 conflict with China punctured his reputation.

However, the slightly contrived nostalgia for Nehru's stylistic grandeur had an obvious contemporary context: the first prime minister's anglicized and cosmopolitan demeanour was being juxtaposed with the earthy bluntness of our present prime minister, Narendra Modi. This was stated quite explicitly in the #RememberingNehru tweet of a Congress spokesman on May 27: "Jawaharlal Nehru was a dignified noble statesman. Narendra Modi is just a petty, confidence-trickster of a politician."

This sneering contempt for a popularly elected leader seems widespread among a slice of what may be called the intellectual classes. This includes an influential section of the Delhi-based media, the type of people who flock to literary festivals, academics in the social sciences departments (both at home and abroad), NGO activists and even a section of big business that hitherto depended on 'managing the environment' for their growth and prosperity.

There is also a pronounced regional dimension. Last week, Modi was in Santiniketan to host the Bangladesh prime minister, Sheikh Hasina Wajed, for the inauguration of a Bangladesh Bhavan at Visva-Bharati University. He was present in his capacity as the ex-officio acharya (chancellor) of the university founded by Rabindranath Tagore, a tradition dating back to 1951 when the institution came under the charge of the Centre. This was the first occasion Modi was visiting Santiniketan for a ceremonial function of this nature and the event naturally aroused curiosity and interest.

Modi's speech on the occasion was a marked departure from convention. Apart from the fact that the acharya didn't read from a scripted speech - he had made elaborate mental notes - the address was also not a typical, ponderous convocation speech that only dwelt with the rich legacy of Tagore, the importance of Indo-Bangladesh ties and proffered homilies on education policy. Modi is not that type of speaker. The prime minister sought to link education with the actual initiatives taken by the government in regenerating India. It wasn't exactly an election speech but it was a quasi-political speech, another example of his very evangelical approach to governance.

Predictably, the speech and the tone in which it was delivered raised some eyebrows. But what gave some people additional discomfort was that the non-invited crowd comprising a mix of students, local youth and people from neighbouring areas responded to the prime minister with the by now familiar boisterous chants of 'Modi, Modi'. The chants may have been spontaneous or simply a copy-cat emulation of what people had seen on television of Modi's other rallies across the country. Whatever the reason, the event gave some people and a section of the local media a handle to suggest that the prime minister had somehow defiled Santiniketan with his inappropriate presence.

When Modi won the 2014 election, he was largely an unknown commodity in West Bengal. People may have been aware of his reputation - both his development work and his alleged complicity in the riots of 2002 - but they were still tentative about him. Less tentative were the media and the intellectuals who - particularly after Mamata Banerjee's spectacular re-election in 2016 - had persuaded themselves that Modi was the nearest Indian approximation of a fascist dictator. It is not important how this exaggerated caricature came into being, what is relevant is that this image was deeply held among those who prided themselves on their educational and cultural superiority. To this was added a belief that the world view of Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party was completely at variance with all the social and cultural assumptions of the Bengali bhadralok. There was, of course, the culinary divide between the vegetarian Hindu and the meat and fish eating Bengali Shakta tradition. But more important, the authenticity that was at the heart of Modi's ecosystem was implicitly at loggerheads with the cosmopolitanism that Bengali intellectuals imagined was their signature tune. In crude terms, it was Bollywood versus the art films with subtitles.

This is not to suggest that Modi's popularity among Indian voters shrinks as we go higher up the chain of personal achievement. All available electoral data suggest that the BJP has well and truly ousted, at the all-India level at least, the Congress as the preferred choice of high-income voters. Even among graduates, Modi remains the flavour of the season among those whose jobs involve familiarity with technology and business.

Could this divide between those who see themselves as creative intellectuals and those whose self-image is one of being middle class be explained by Modi's emphasis on aspirations, efficiency and robust patriotism? It is well known that the hostility of the Delhi-based media, particularly the editors, to Modi can be substantially explained by the government's clampdown on official leaks and its withdrawal of traditional influence-peddling perquisites. But, curiously, this hostility isn't always shared by readers and viewers. For example, the two top slots in the English-language news segment have been consistently occupied by channels that seem favourably inclined towards the prime minister. The popularity of the anchors who claim that they are the target of death threats by Modi's wild bhakts continues to be modest, despite repeated proclamations of victimhood. The recent honey trap sting revelations aimed at suggesting that media organizations are susceptible to bribery by pro-Hindutva bodies were interesting for what they revealed about covert marketing. However, the more awkward reality wasn't addressed: that, as much as revenues, consumer pressure often dictates the editorial direction of media outlets. Those who have disregarded this principle have invariably witnessed an adverse impact on their bottom lines.

In the coming 11 months, as the general election campaign intensifies, the country is likely to see many more gestures of intellectual defiance of Modi. There will be collective petitions, street marches, newspaper articles, television interventions and imaginative protests aimed at showing to the public that the enlightened notables of India don't support Modi. These protests may have some impact. In the main, however, the Indian public appears to have seriously discounted the intervention of those who carry the jholawala tag. More than the projected image of Modi the chaiwala tyrant, it is the stereotype of the fashionably unproductive intellectual whose views are being blocked out.

The erosion of the Congress ecosystem has created a patronage deficit for India's listed intellectuals. The anti-Modi tremors are an inevitable consequence, both in Bengal and elsewhere.