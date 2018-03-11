Butterfly Effect; Statues for unity; Guys and dolls

Ironies-Upala Sen

Butterfly Effect

March 5. Tripura. Post Assembly poll win, BJP workers raze statue of Lenin. March 6. In an FB post from his account but not by him, BJP man H. Raja says something about statues of rationalist leader E.V. "Periyar" Ramasamy being targeted. March 6. Tamil Nadu. Statue of Periyar vandalised. Same day, in UP, an Ambedkar statue becomes Target 3. March 7. Bengal. Target 4, bust of Jan Sangh founder S.P. Mukherjee. Same day, in Goa, a statue of Shivaji is shifted around. At last, the PM frowns, Rajnath stirs and Amit Shah speaks up about BJP's "constructive politics".

Statues for unity

Part point of a statue is vanity - Gadkari had a wax one of himself unveiled on his 60th birthday. Then there were the Mayawati replicas with handbags firmly in place. The bigger point is to build stone promises in times when everyone knows no party promise is cast in stone. And so we have two Statues of Unity in the making - one of Patel in Gujarat and another of tribal ruler Bir Manikya in Tripura - but no unity to show.

Guys and dolls

The list goes on. The Shivaji statue in Maharashtra has the Assembly agog over its height even as farmer suicides continue. The UP CM wants a statue of Ram and has started to instal statues of Dalit icons of his choice in parks Maya built. A 100ft statue of the PM is to come up in Meerut. Could all this have anything to do with the male child's unfulfilled desire to play with dolls? Just asking. In 2016, Jammu BJP prez made a show of cleaning up the statue of Dogra hero Mian Dido. Last year, MP CM banned Padmavat but promised a statue of the Maharani. Karnataka will go to polls soon. The CM is in a hurry to instal statues of poet-saint Kanakadasa and the state's first CM K.C. Reddy. And BJP has promised to instal a Statue of Liberation if it wins Telangana. They didn't get to play with dolls but as a people what's our excuse for letting them thus play with us, and on our money too?