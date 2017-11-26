Brand, Baja, baraat You would have seen it by now. The Virat-Anushka ad. It took me a while to understand what was on sale though, except for their romance, of course. Blank? Dekha nahi kya? Two young happily unmarrieds looking on a wedding and feeling totally in control of their script. Exchanging mock-serious vows. "Will let you win at carrom once in a while." "Will never watch the season finale of a TV show without you." "Will look after you, always, always." Blush, eye-lock, coyness all in place. Its Eminence is thrilled at pulling off this brand milan. Its banking on the belief that every time someone sees the ad s/he will go rushing to buy gaudy lehnga-choli or sherwani or both in the hope of getting a romance free. ...tujh pe nazar hai Our movie stars and cricketers have always had a thing going. Two most high-profile careers on this land and all that. Kya? Politicians and actors? Nahi pata. Of late, they like to play singles. More power to the game. But you are right, its a bona fide chai pe charcha matter. It seems one of the earliest film-cricket pairs was Parveen Babi and Salim Durani - the only Afghan in Team India of the 1970s. B.R. Ishara cast him opposite Babi in Charitra (1973). There were rumours of a romance, though it is tough to say if the film prompted the romance, or the romance the film. All that is known is that both ended with a whimper. Thoda sa rumani... I know what you are thinking. Anju Mahendroo-Gary Sobers - he sought her permission to marry another when their romance died - Viv-Neena, Geeta-Harbhajan, Yuvraj-Hazel - she was an extra in the Harry Potter films and had a supporting role in Bodyguard. And now, Sa-garika-Zaheer. How do these filmi types ensure they don't fall in love with someone playing kabaddi or football? Payal Rohtagi is with wrestler Sangram Singh, but she is a reality TV person. Taapsee Pannu is possibly dating a badminton player, but Mathias Boe is Danish. But why should we care? We toh ji are down below. We just need to keep the faith in brands, hope they'll deliver just what we are looking for. At thoda sa discount...