Bigger than life or death

Somewhere along the way this uninflected, unapostrophized, unapologetic Indian mode of address, derived from "Ma'am" (the same word that had also given us "Memsahib", but it doesn't matter), has widened its scope so much that it is no longer used to just address a woman with respect, but also to refer to her, if she is of a certain class and looks like she has a knowledge of English. This phenomenon has had far-reaching social implications and consequences. For example, the following incident that I witnessed myself. A passionate consumer (and a closet shopper), I patronize a place in my locality that really quite does everything for me. A small, compact two-storey house, it combines a boutique on the ground floor that comes with tailoring services with a beauty parlour on the mezzanine, topped by a restaurant-café on the first floor. So I had an appointment for a facial at 11 one day, the first hour, and as the beauticians had not arrived, I was asked to wait at the boutique, which is rather well-appointed. Two very well-mannered boys, who brought me a glass of water on a wooden tray, were setting up the mannequins, two dark, slender, elegant and bald female forms, who would grace the window later, but now were on the shop floor, stark naked. The two boys were dressing them up. As they wound fine handloom saris around the bodies, letting the ends drape gracefully over the arms and the sides of the body, with care, slowly, I felt a little uncomfortable, sitting in this closed space with two men and two nude female bodies. But the boys, though they took an obvious pleasure in draping the saris and displayed a good taste in clothes and accessories, were oblivious to my discomfiture or the nudity. Familiarity, I thought, and the nature of work. I have brought my devious mind, my post-modern gaze and all kinds of contemporary cultural baggage to the shop, but the mannequins, for these two young men, are just work, as desexualized an object as the embroidered bag also lying on the floor. Then they began a conversation that was most interesting. "Do you know the price of the necklace that belongs to Mam?" one asked. "Which necklace?" the other replied. " Arrey, the green one, with stones. Can't you see? There's only one necklace that she is wearing," the first one said. "Oh that!" said the other. "That should be around Rs 3,000," he added. The penny dropped. The mannequin was also "Mam"! "You should have seen the one she was wearing a few months ago. But that cost even more, Rs 5,000," the second one continued in the same deferential tone. At that moment the beautician burst in through the front door, apologizing furiously to me, "Mam", for being so late. Religion, politics, language, caste, gender - all work powerfully. But sometimes I feel that in our deeply hierarchical society, class transcends everything, including even the distinction between dead and live matter.