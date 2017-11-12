Autonomy matters

It might be tempting to view the prime minister's vitriolic attack on the former Union minister, P. Chidambaram, for his remarks on Kashmir last month as election-time rhetoric, aimed at playing the 'nationalist' card in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. In an interaction with local businessmen and intelligentsia in Rajkot on October 28, Chidambaram - not exactly a seditious jholawallah by any stretch of the imagination -advocated a more accommodative approach to India's most intractable national problem. In reply to a question, the Congress veteran said: "The demand in Kashmir Valley is to respect in letter and spirit Article 370. And that means they want greater autonomy. My interactions in Jammu and Kashmir led me to the conclusion that when they ask for azadi, most people - I am not saying all - (but an) overwhelming majority want autonomy. Therefore, I think we should seriously examine that question and consider in what areas we can give autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir." Granting such autonomy, he added, would be "perfectly within the Constitution of India" and that the state would remain an "integral part of India but it will have larger powers as promised under Article 370". His comments were met with an avalanche of abuse from the leading lights of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Union ministers, Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani, put out tweets slamming him for batting for "separatists" which Chidambaram clearly didn't. Arun Jaitley, reading out from an oft-repeated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh script, told reporters in Mumbai, "It was the flawed policy of the Congress right since 1947 which is responsible for the Kashmir problem." He went on to accuse the Congress of "encouraging separatism in Jammu and Kashmir". And much like a lead singer who takes the mike after the orchestra has played the opening bars, Narendra Modi lashed out at Chidambaram - without naming him - during a visit to Karnataka the next day. Unmindful of the facts of history, Modi thundered: "Those in power until yesterday have suddenly taken a U-turn and are shamelessly raising their voice for autonomy in Kashmir." Resorting to characteristic theatrics, he added, "The mother who lost her son and the sister who lost her brother and the children of soldiers who fought to protect Kashmir are asking questions and the Congress shamelessly uses the language of separatists in Kashmir and the language used in Pakistan." Taking a cue from the prime minister, BJP leaders and RSS cadres have made the Congress's 'anti-national' views a part of their campaign in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Modi himself made a particularly odious remark during a speech in the Himachal town of Una on November 5. Insisting that demonetization had starved terrorists of their funds and ended stone pelting in Kashmir, he said, Himachal ke hamare veer jawan Kashmir ke raksha ke liye seena taan karke khade the, aur kuch bachhen aakar maar dete the (the brave soldiers from Himachal were bravely guarding Kashmir when some children threw stones at them...) - an unprecedented attempt by a prime minister to pit state against state, religion against religion. But that should neither surprise nor shock us. Narendra Modi, after all, is a dyed in the wool RSS pracharak, and sheds all pretence to be anything else when campaigning for elections. Just as his "kabristaan versus shamshaan" speech during the Uttar Pradesh election was aimed at furthering the Hindutva agenda of polarizing the electorate, his tirade against Chidambaram is part of the consistent campaign of the RSS-BJP combine against Article 370. What is disconcerting, though, is that large sections of educated Indians are also equivocal on the question of Kashmir's autonomy. The Congress itself was quick to distance itself from Chidambaram's remarks. The party spokesman, Randeep S. Surjewala, issued a statement on the night of October 28, saying, "Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral part of Indian Union and will always remain so unquestionably... (the) opinion of an individual is not necessarily the opinion of the Indian National Congress." This squeamishness on the part of even those who are otherwise critical of the Hindutva agenda stems from two reasons. One, an assertion that Kashmir is an integral part of India with no ifs or buts has become the touchstone of patriotism, more powerful than any Tebbit test, and few of us dare fail it. And second, many of us are ignorant about the genesis of the Kashmir problem since it does not figure in textbooks or in mainstream consciousness. That is perhaps why the BJP's view of Kashmir that sees Pakistan as the chief trouble-maker, Jawaharlal Nehru as the chief villain, and Syama Prasad Mookerjee as the 'saviour' has far more takers than the facts warrant. The truth is very different. Barring historians and Kashmir experts, few are aware today that it was not the majority Muslim populace but the Hindu king of the erstwhile princely state, Maharaja Hari Singh, who dithered on joining India at the time of Independence and fantasized about running an independent kingdom. It was only when "raiders" from the newly formed Pakistan entered Kashmir on October 22-23, 1947 and threatened to take over the state that a panicked Maharaja sought Indian help and fled Srinagar. New Delhi agreed to send troops on the condition that he formally accede Kashmir to India. But that formal accession would have had no meaning if the biggest mass leader of Kashmir - the staunchly secular and hugely popular Sheikh Abdullah and his National Conference cadres - had not chosen to rebuff Pakistan and the "two-nation theory" that brought about Partition. They fought the raiders on the streets of Srinagar even though, by the logic of Partition, Muslim majority Kashmir (especially after being subjected to onerous Dogra rule for a century) ought to have preferred joining the new nation adjoining their border. For Nehru and Gandhi, the accession of Kashmir was not just about gaining territory but a reaffirmation of the idea of India, a nation wedded to secularism and diversity as opposed to the idea of Pakistan based on a singular religious identity. Given the complexity of the situation, compounded by the internationalization of the Kashmir issue after Pakistan and India went to war over its territory, the Indian Constitution that came into being in January 1950 recognized the special status of the state. Article 370, conferring autonomy to Kashmir, was a measure of that recognition. As the elected leader of Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah - whose personal friendship with Nehru never frayed even after spending over a decade in free India's jails on charges of "treason" that were never proved - was instrumental in ensuring that Kashmir remained with India in those tension-filled years between 1947 and 1953. But the Sheikh began having doubts about India's secularism as Hindu communal forces based in Jammu and egged on by the newly formed Jana Sangh started baring their fangs. The Hindu king of Kashmir and the Hindu right-wing elements had done little to secure Kashmir against the Pakistani raiders and army. But once Kashmir's accession was final, they began to assert themselves. The Jana Sangh leader, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, led the agitation against the special status given to Kashmir, and his death in a Srinagar jail in June 1953, worsened the already fraught situation in the state. Sheikh Abdullah was dislodged from power and it took 22 years for him to return to the helm of the state after the accord with Indira Gandhi in 1975. By then, most Kashmiris knew that accession to India was irrevocable. But that did not mean giving up the dream for autonomy bestowed on them by a combination of history, geography and geopolitics. In the last seven decades, the Kashmir situation has undergone innumerable twists and turns; the Kashmiri people have experienced an excess of trauma and torment. Most of us today blame Pakistan and its 'proxy war' for the tragedy in the valley. For Pakistan, acquiring Kashmir certainly remains part of the "unfinished agenda of Partition". India's military strength will likely ensure that that never happens. But India's moral claim on Kashmir - that rests on being robustly secular as a nation and on redeeming the promises given at the time of the state's accession - has for long been tenuous. On October 24, the Modi government appointed the former Intelligence Bureau chief, Dineshwar Sharma, to carry forward a dialogue with various stakeholders in Kashmir. But Modi's tirade five days later, his equation of autonomy with secession and his party's determination to abrogate Article 370 makes any hope of a Kashmir solution - sans jackboot jingoism - that much more remote.