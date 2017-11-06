A sorry sameness

Theresa May appears to be a leader on her last legs; she has nothing going for her except the worse alternatives. There must be someone with some common sense and real authority somewhere in Parliament but if there is he or she is keeping his or her head well down as the flak flies I think most of us are pretty sick of news from Westminster, not that there isn't plenty of it and we can't even pretend it's false, but we've heard it all before. The exact arguments about the same problems, the same insults, even the characters seem the same, just calling themselves by different names. In the Conservative Party, the arguments being re-fought are those of the last 30 or so years, Labour has jumped further backwards to the likes of the trade unionist, Manny Shinwell, who, as the minister of fuel and power in the post-World War II Labour government, presided over the nationalization of mining industries in 1946. In an act of pure class warfare, he pushed open cast mines through the park, although the coal was of poor quality, almost up to the front doors of the 18th-century stately home, Wentworth Woodhouse, in Yorkshire, the largest privately owned house in Europe. He described the middle classes as "not worth a tinker's cuss" but none of that or his fight for the abolition of the House of Lords stopped him from accepting a peerage when it was offered in 1970. Well you might have expected all of that in its day, Shinwell was born in 1884. Jeremy Corbyn, our present Labour Party leader, was born in 1949; a baby boomer, he has had it good. He is, of course, middle class to start with, although not akin to the clever, old-fashioned, highly educated, socialist middle- and upper-class intelligentsia that used to populate left-wing movements all over the world, including Russia 100 or so years ago. Corbyn would not accept a peerage but there is something horribly ersatz about his carefully old-fashioned leftie image, grown in a mould that no longer exists. Unfortunately, faced with no convincing message from anyone else and no party of any real political conviction, only reaction to events, he has become more real than anyone else. The right man in the right place with a message bizarrely seductive to a disaffected youth who do not remember his kind when they were the genuine article. Jeremy spouts the words of half-a-century or more ago, when time apparently stopped in his world. But we live in such depressing times that they almost sound like a message of hope if you are too young to have heard their last incantation. One of my sons has a new job in the House of Commons working for a Conservative parliamentary party official with whose views he shares virtually nothing. Well you have to take what you can get. He is passionate about politics, although he has worked previously in the political forum, mainly in the United States of America. He is very far from passionate about the situation here and Westminster is a poor substitute for Barack Obama's Washington if not for Donald Trump's, whatever its appalling fascination. I'm not sure how long he will manage to button his lip in present Conservative circles in Westminster, but I hope he spends a good deal of time eavesdropping while he is there. Maybe, unless you have to take some sort of Hippocratic oath these days, I'll get to understand better what on earth is going with this government. It would be nice to know if there is anything at all more than childish quarrels fought out in the pages of national newspapers while we all go to hell in a handcart. Nobody except the chancellor, Philip Hammond, seems even to think about anything except Brexit and/or their personal ambition for higher office, so that is almost literally what will happen if someone doesn't make some clear decisions soon. It's questionable I suppose whether we are in worse trouble than Spain at the moment. If Scotland tried an illegal referendum would our police be dragging voters out of polling booths by their hair? Probably not, although the reputation of our once highly respected force is falling faster at the moment than that of the National Health and our education system. The chief constable of Wiltshire has for a couple of years been trying to make several claims of child molestation against the former prime minister, Edward Heath, stick in spite of the fact that almost all the claims have been proved to be lies and nobody is sure the others ever existed. The chief constable will not give in, Sir Edward was not guilty but... The investigation should never have even been made public until or unless there was a verifiable case. There appears to be no one except the chief constable, including those who might have detested Heath in his lifetime, who lends any credence to the claims that have become a perfect witch-hunt. The man in question has been dead for more than a decade and cannot answer for himself. Regardless of the views of almost the whole country including the press, a question mark has been placed for all time against the reputation of a man who undoubtedly tried to do his best for his country in a difficult time. We could do with a few more politicians of his stature and conviction today whether we agree with them or not. Brexit is in every way dreadful but fighting at home instead of seriously working out the least bad equation in Europe is leaving everything else to break down for lack of interest, care and funding. There are more children living in temporary accommodation, so-called bed and breakfast, in rundown buildings all over the country because our new system of 'Universal Credit' doesn't work. It is supposed to replace multiple individual welfare payments such as housing benefit, child benefit or the 'dole' for those out of work, with one. We have been lucky here to have our welfare state, our free education and health services, for so long that we expect them to work and, what is more, we do pay for them with our taxes. Now the systems that people rely on are breaking down and the old and the young as usual are suffering the most. As Jeremy Corbyn wove clichéd dreams of a socialist utopia at the Labour Party conference in late September, his shadow chancellor spoke of a run on the pound if Labour won the next election. I wonder how he thinks he is going to pay for the next generation to have what he has had or for his own old age. Perhaps he imagines his voters will all join him in cloud cuckoo land. The Conservatives were much more down to earth but nobody remembers a word anyone said except about Brexit. Did anyone, in fact, say anything that wasn't about Brexit? Theresa May, poor woman, struggled agonizingly through her speech to such an extent that nobody remembers any of that except her cough. The only person who sounds real is Ruth Davidson, Scottish Conservative leader, and she is keeping well away from Westminster for now. Who can blame her?