A natural partnership

The former prime minister, A.B. Vajpayee, had declared in September 2000 that India and the United States of America were natural allies. On October 6, the day of the 14th India-European Union summit, the European Commission's president, Jean-Claude Juncker, called the EU and India natural partners. In both cases, shared values of democracy and pluralism, belief in the rule of law, open societies and human freedoms provide the rationale. Religious extremism and terrorism have now become international threats, making combating them a common US, EU and India concern. While in the last decade, India-US ties have been transformed because geopolitical changes and shifts in global power eastwards, signified dramatically by China's assertive rise, have rendered the argument of shared values more relevant politically, our ties with Europe have lacked a similar dynamism. European circles view India as too engrossed with the US and less attentive to the EU, a view shared by some circles in India too, though others belittle the EU's importance and advocate prioritizing relations with individual European countries, especially the major ones. This is because the smaller ones tend to view India from the perspective of their much smaller bilateral relationships with India and affirm their importance by bringing vexatious 'humanitarian' or 'non-proliferation' issues into the equation. A more measured view would take into account that, in spite of its serious internal challenges, the EU's importance is exhibited by the debate around Brexit in the United Kingdom and the cost of opting out. China engages Brussels much more than we do. In conceptual terms, the natural partnership between India and the EU is more real than rhetorical. India's contribution to the global economy will continue rising and the EU would want to position itself favourably to capitalize on the opportunities opening ahead. With shifts in global economic power eastwards, the EU has to perforce focus more on Asia and, within Asia, it has to evaluate, beyond economic interests, which country is more of a partner than a threat in the long run, the yardstick being the compatibility of its values, international outlook, attitude to disputes, adherence to international law, national plans and ambitions with Europe's thinking and interests. Europe has until now been courting China more than India. The 14th summit has registered progress in ties, with more convergence on geopolitical issues and focus on priority areas of cooperation outlined in the EU-India Agenda for Action-2020 finalized at the 2016 summit as a common roadmap to strengthen the India-EU strategic partnership in the next five years. The separate India-EU statement on counter-terrorism this time lists the additional terror attacks against India since March 2016 and specifically identifies "globally proscribed terrorists and terror entities, including Hafeez Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Dawood Ibrahim, Lashkar-e-Tayibba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen", which puts more diplomatic pressure on Pakistan. However, the EU seems to have shied away from mentioning cross-border terrorism and not followed the lead of the US, Japan and Spain. Surprisingly, the 2016 statement had mentioned that "a stable and democratic Pakistan is in the interest of the entire region" and had also backed "enhanced and broad-based regional cooperation in South Asia encompassing deeper economic and trade exchanges and progress on connectivity projects". Why we agreed to these formulations in 2016 is puzzling, when we at the same time pinpointed Pakistan-based terrorist organizations in the separate statement on counter-terrorism. Maybe the EU wanted these formulations to 'balance' that statement in line with its traditionally tolerant approach towards Pakistan. EU thinking has possibly evolved on this score given the spate of terrible terrorist attacks in Europe by radicals and US willingness to pressure Pakistan on its terrorist links. With China's Belt and Road Initiative in view, the EU has joined us in underlining that connectivity issues must be based on "universally recognised international norms, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency and equality and must follow principles of financial responsibility, accountable debt financing practices, balanced ecological and environmental protection, preservation standards and social sustainability". We failed though to get the EU to include a reference to respect for sovereignty in connectivity initiatives. Showing heightened EU concern about China's policies, this time the joint statement refers, albeit indirectly, to the South China Sea issues by underlining the "importance of freedom of navigation, overflight and peaceful resolution of disputes, in accordance with the universally recognised principles of International Law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982". The EU has appreciated India's positive role in extending development assistance in Afghanistan, "including for building social and economic infrastructure, governance institutions and human resource development and capacity building". This rebuffs Pakistan's posture that India's role in Afghanistan is zero. Why the EU has "noted" India's "intensified engagement with the Nuclear Suppliers' Group (NSG), the Wassenaar Arrangement and the Australia Group", and not "supported" our membership frontally is puzzling. Rejecting Donald Trump's and Israel's position, India and the EU have supported the Iranian nuclear deal as a "crucial contribution to the non-proliferation framework and international peace, stability and security". On the North Korean nuclear tests, India and the EU, following in the steps of India and Japan, "stressed the responsibility of those who support DPRK's nuclear and missile programmes", which points a finger at China and Pakistan. On Syria, Libya, the Middle East and Ukraine, in spite of differences in positions between India and the EU, the compromise formulations in the joint statement are intended to avoid creating any controversy with other partners. On Myanmar, the EU has joined us in not describing fleeing Rohingyas as "refugees" and noting that "violence was triggered off by a series of attacks by Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) militants which led to loss of lives amongst the security forces as well as the civilian population". The EU-India trade in goods and services exceeds $100 billion and India hosts around 6,000 European companies. The EU is the largest real source of foreign direct investment in India. The importance of the India-EU economic agenda is therefore obvious. No progress, however, was registered at the summit on the the EU-India Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement negotiations. Juncker candidly observed that talks will resume once the conditions are right, which means our respective positions remain apart. The EU has welcomed the "historic introduction" of the goods and services tax. On intellectual property rights and public procurement, the two subjects that the EU wants to be negotiated as part of the BTIA, talks will continue. The establishment of an investment facilitation mechanism for EU investments in India has been welcomed, as has been the establishment of the South Asian regional representative office of the European Investment Bank, which will focus in particular on climate action and renewable energy programmes. The importance of trade in agricultural products in general, and rice in particular, was recognized with a view to resolving "issues that have the potential of disrupting trade". The summit has adopted a separate joint statement on clean energy and climate change. India and the EU have agreed to intensify cooperation in skills development. All in all, India-EU relations remain largely on track. The author is former foreign secretary of India; [email protected]