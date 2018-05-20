A Horse A Horse; Whinny, vidi, vici; Suggestio falsi; Yea or neigh?

Ironies-Upala Sen

A Horse A Horse

No. That's not Siddaramaiah. That would be the outmanouevred and unhorsed Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth. Shakespeare put these words in his mouth, "A horse, a horse, my kingdom for a horse!" A horse, for obvious reasons, has always been a symbol of power, masculinity, prosperity. But the same has never been said of horse trading.

Whinny, vidi, vici

In the book, Horse Trading in the Age of Cars: Men in the Marketplace, Steven M. Gelber says it was the small-time traders who gave the profession a bad name. These wandering scamps would pass off second-hand horses as great bargains and disappear. Trick 1. Sell a pregnant mare with the promise that Pop was a champion, only to have it deliver a mule. Trick 2. Sell a Snide - a defective horse. Upon discovery, the owner would be so desperate to get it off his hands that he wouldn't bother about the refund.

Suggestio falsi

Trick 3. Advertise the horse's shortcomings. Why? No one believed a horse trader anyway. Trick 4. Equivocate. For a blind horse a trader would say, "It don't look so good." A kicking horse would be described as "lifting the feet well up". Trick 5. Rework teeth. A horse's age can be determined by its teeth. Worn incisors would be filed or burnt with hot iron. (Gelber's details.) Trick 6. Old horses have hollows above their eyes, so blow air into them through straws. Trick 7. Dye greying coat. Trick 8. Feed an old horse nitroglycerin or insert an irritant in the anus to make it frisky. Trick 100. Drop pebbles into its ears to make it toss its head, thus dissembling years and exhaustion.

Yea or neigh?

Ever since the Karnataka results, political parties had been crying themselves hoarse, trading. In full public view too, as if citizens were scenery and courses just for horses. Tch. Tch.