A higher, purer form

Samantak Das

God versus men

Thirty-six years ago, almost to the day, my gods died. As I sat on the slightly damp bed in a friend's house, on a drizzly Calcutta monsoon afternoon, squeezed between his ex-army-man father to my right and a burly mama on my left, watching the slim figures run lithely across smooth grass in faraway Spain, I could feel the pain of loss rise like bile to my throat. Five years earlier, I had seen my gods take on the mightiest titans from distant America on a slightly smaller and greatly fuzzier screen. As Bidesh Bose took the ball away from the feet of the greatest of them all for all time (never mind that the Greatest was past his prime, never mind the sodden, clayey ground on which his boots seemed to lose purchase often, never mind the eighty thousand roaring fans making it impossible for him to hear teammates call for a pass), as Shyam Thapa swept improbably past the foreign midfielders, as Mohun Bagan - surely this was not happening! surely this was a dream! - actually took a 2-1 lead, before finally settling for a two-all draw with New York's Cosmos football club, it seemed my gods were invincible, even when they had to face off against the peerless Pele.

But now it was all falling to pieces. As I watched the semi-final between Italy and Poland in the 1982 football World Cup, the first Cup match to be broadcast live in India, the scales fell from my eyes. What chance did a Bidesh Bose or a Shyam Thapa stand beside the likes of a Paolo Rossi or a Michel Platini (who appeared before our eyes in the next semi-final that ended in a penalty shootout that France lost)? How could the heroics of Shibaji Banerjee, valiantly defending the Bagan citadel against the depredations of Cosmos's star-studded lineup, match up to the imperious calm of Italy's Dino Zoff - the oldest player to win a World Cup, Italy's captain in their successful 1982 campaign, who could apparently quell an attacker merely by drawing himself up to his full six-foot height and looking him straight in the eye?

The accuracy of the passing, the ball control, the body feints, the free kicks, even the fouls, but above all the sheer breathtaking pace at which the game was played, seemed to have descended upon us from another planet altogether. Now that we had tasted the pure, unadulterated stuff, we could no longer be content with our shoddy home-grown knock-off that couldn't hold a flickering candle to the thousand-watt incandescence of the real thing. Our gods were doomed to oblivion even before the whistle on Italy's 3-1 win over West Germany in the final was blown. Oh the sheer bliss of watching, as Gerard Manley Hopkins put it so neatly, "the achieve of, the mastery of the thing!"

Nineteen Eighty Two had its stars - the quicksilver Platini, all body feints and dodges; the artful poacher, Rossi, who could materialize at the right place at the right moment at will; the magnificent Sócrates, who controlled Brazil's midfield with an authority not to be seen again until France's Zinedine Zidane came among us years later - but there was nothing that quite prepared us for what would go down as 'Maradona's Cup' four years later. Recently, thanks to YouTube's magic, I was able to relive some of the more inspirational goals of the Argentine wizard and was shocked to discover just how brief a span it took for him to score what is widely considered the goal of the century - his second against England in the 1986 quarter-finals. From the time he receives the ball in his own half till he shoots it into the English goal, after leaving Peter Shilton, the English goalkeeper, sprawled on the ground, having dodged and weaved and jumped past four defenders, Maradona takes less than 10 seconds to cover some sixty-six yards of ground. "Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive, but to be young was very heaven," as William Wordsworth would no doubt have said had he seen Diego Armando play.

So I abandoned my old gods and embraced the new. No more lining up during the muggy monsoon months to spend two hours with slivers of wood perforating your nether parts to see some kind of - as it seemed to us now - second-rate imitation of the real thing. The aesthetic delight of the World Cup on television was the footballing verity that visited us once every four years with the profundity of John Keats's dictum, "Beauty is Truth, Truth Beauty - that is all/ Ye know on earth, and all ye need to know".

Thus it has been these one score years and sixteen - every four years a little bit of magic enters my life to leave its imprint there and even after it has departed it often flashes upon my inward eye which is the bliss of solitude and then my heart with pleasure fills and dances with the terpsichorean delights of a complete alphabet soup of the greats extending from an Andrés Iniesta to a Zinedine Zidane.

Writing shortly after the Second World War in the aftermath of the visit of the Dynamo football club to England to foster friendship, this is what George Orwell rather cynically observed in his oft-cited essay, The Sporting Spirit (1945), "...sport is an unfailing cause of ill-will, and that if such a visit as this had any effect at all on Anglo-Soviet relations, it could only be to make them slightly worse than before... At the international level sport is frankly mimic warfare... Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence: in other words it is war minus the shooting." Orwell, the old Burma hand, was one of the most acute observers of the foibles and frailties of human existence, but this - admittedly on the slim evidence of my World Cup obsession - is one occasion where he seems to have got it wrong. When one watches a Ronaldo (not Cristiano!) barreling his way past defenders like an electric lawnmower cutting through grass or a Lionel Messi accelerating past other players with the ball seemingly glued to his foot; when one sees the physics-defying trajectory of a Ruud Gullit free kick or a Gianluigi Buffon save, it doesn't matter whether you are Brazilian or Argentine or Dutch or Italian. It is the sheer poetry of the move, the concrete realization of human potential, the excess that is the source of all joy (as Rabindranath Tagore used to put it) that seize you by the throat and don't let go. At that moment, you become something greater than your own finite, petty self and experience - even if fleetingly - something vaster, grander, more sublime than yourself. This, and not in its bullet-less jingoism, is where one can find the true worth of sport - like all other human endeavour - at its highest, purest level.

The author is professor of Comparative Literature, Jadavpur University, and has been working as a volunteer for a rural development NGO for the last 30 years